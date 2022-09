The Predators Renamed Rink One the “Terry Crisp Rink” and Announced the Terry Crisp Scholarship Fund on Sept. 20. The Nashville Predators organization dedicated and renamed Rink One at Ford Ice Center Bellevue to the “Terry Crisp Ice Rink” during a ceremony. The rink dedication, which also featured Preds play-by-play announcer Pete Weber and Preds President and CEO Sean Henry, honored Crisp’s service to the Nashville Predators over the last two decades.

