Harrison, NE

Panhandle Post

Upper Niobrara White NRD to Host K-12 poster contest

The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District (UNWNRD) will host the Annual Poster Contest this fall. Participants from across the District (Box Butte, Dawes, Sheridan and Sioux Counties) are encouraged to create a poster based on this year’s theme which is “Healthy Soil: Healthy Life”. Students from Kindergarten through 12th Grade are welcome to participate! “This is a great opportunity for students in Northwest Nebraska to learn a little about how healthy soils are important to our ecosystem while showing off their creativity,” noted Tricia Goes, UNWNRD Conservation Programs Specialist.
CHADRON, NE
Harrison, NE
Mitchell, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Scottsbluff police remind citizens of utility scam

The Scottsbluff Police Department is aware that several citizens have been contacted via-telephone by subject(s) posing as officials of local electrical utilities. The caller, whom appears to be calling from local cellular telephone numbers informs the citizen that their electrical services are about to be disconnected due to non-payment. The...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Panhandle Post

Chadron council pass city transit fee

City Council passed Ordinance 1429 Fee Ordinance for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 on September 19, 2022. Fees for City Transit were approved along with the extended services to Crawford, Hay Springs, State Park, Airport, City Dam, Special Events and Rapid City. These services will be by appointment only. Trip to Rapid City will be twice a week allowing individuals to schedule appointments on the day(s) and times during the schedule route. Details will be posted as soon as the planning stages are completed.
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Brohman receives Distinguished Alumni Award at Chadron State College

CHADRON – Mark Allen Brohman, Executive Director of the Wachiska Audubon Society, will receive Chadron State College’s Distinguished Alumni Award (DAA) during Homecoming Oct. 1. An additional DAA honoree is Dora Olivares. Dr. Nisha Durand, Ryan Hieb, and Dr. T.J. Thomson (in absentia) will each receive the Distinguished Young Alumni award. Family Tree Awards will be conferred upon the Guzman and Brown families.
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Chadron nurse receives Leading Light Award

The Panhandle Worksite Wellness Council honored the 4th Leading Light Award recipient at the recent Panhandle Safety & Wellness Conference held in Gering on September 22nd. Diana Lecher with Chadron Community Hospital was nominated by her peers for this distinction and being a true leading light. Lecher has been leading the Chadron Community Hospital wellness committee, is enthusiastic about their team, and tries to help her co-workers make healthy lifestyle choices.
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle police activity, Sept. 15 - Sept. 21

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

