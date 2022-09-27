The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District (UNWNRD) will host the Annual Poster Contest this fall. Participants from across the District (Box Butte, Dawes, Sheridan and Sioux Counties) are encouraged to create a poster based on this year’s theme which is “Healthy Soil: Healthy Life”. Students from Kindergarten through 12th Grade are welcome to participate! “This is a great opportunity for students in Northwest Nebraska to learn a little about how healthy soils are important to our ecosystem while showing off their creativity,” noted Tricia Goes, UNWNRD Conservation Programs Specialist.

