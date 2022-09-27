Read full article on original website
Alliance, Dawes and Sioux Co. 911 communications restored
Emergency 911 services in Chadron have been restored for Dawes and Sioux County. Phone lines are once again operational at the Alliance Police Department as well. 911 communications went down in the evening on Sept. 29.
Upper Niobrara White NRD to Host K-12 poster contest
The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District (UNWNRD) will host the Annual Poster Contest this fall. Participants from across the District (Box Butte, Dawes, Sheridan and Sioux Counties) are encouraged to create a poster based on this year’s theme which is “Healthy Soil: Healthy Life”. Students from Kindergarten through 12th Grade are welcome to participate! “This is a great opportunity for students in Northwest Nebraska to learn a little about how healthy soils are important to our ecosystem while showing off their creativity,” noted Tricia Goes, UNWNRD Conservation Programs Specialist.
Box Butte Co. Road Depart. reminds citizens of crossing closures by BNSF
Box Butte County Road Department has been notified by BNSF of a crossing closure at CR58 near Parker Hannifan at about 7:30 a.m. on Monday, October 3. This closure is expected to last 3 hours. On Tuesday, October 4 they will be working their way East to CR57 and Wednesday...
CSC Foundation invites supporters to participate in Fall Fund Drive
CHADRON – The Chadron State Foundation’s annual Fall Fund Drive will begin Oct. 4 and conclude Oct. 21. Last year, more than 100 volunteers from the campus and community raised $202,594 in 2021 to help fund student scholarships and programs at Chadron State College. Brandon Davenport, development officer...
Dawes, Sioux Co. 911 Communications Center experiencing call problems
The Dawes County 911 Communications Center in Chadron that serves 911 calls for Dawes and Sioux County is down at this time. The Communications Center is not receiving 911 calls. Texting 911 from your mobile phone is still operating. "We are working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible,"...
Sandhills rancher Al Davis participating in CSC homecoming parade
Chadron - Nebraska lieutenant governor candidate Al Davis will be among those participating in the Chadron State College Homecoming Parade on October 1st. Davis, who is running with gubernatorial candidate Carol Blood, looks forward to meeting residents during the parade. “It's great to get back to the beautiful scenery around...
Scottsbluff police remind citizens of utility scam
The Scottsbluff Police Department is aware that several citizens have been contacted via-telephone by subject(s) posing as officials of local electrical utilities. The caller, whom appears to be calling from local cellular telephone numbers informs the citizen that their electrical services are about to be disconnected due to non-payment. The...
Chadron council pass city transit fee
City Council passed Ordinance 1429 Fee Ordinance for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 on September 19, 2022. Fees for City Transit were approved along with the extended services to Crawford, Hay Springs, State Park, Airport, City Dam, Special Events and Rapid City. These services will be by appointment only. Trip to Rapid City will be twice a week allowing individuals to schedule appointments on the day(s) and times during the schedule route. Details will be posted as soon as the planning stages are completed.
Brohman receives Distinguished Alumni Award at Chadron State College
CHADRON – Mark Allen Brohman, Executive Director of the Wachiska Audubon Society, will receive Chadron State College’s Distinguished Alumni Award (DAA) during Homecoming Oct. 1. An additional DAA honoree is Dora Olivares. Dr. Nisha Durand, Ryan Hieb, and Dr. T.J. Thomson (in absentia) will each receive the Distinguished Young Alumni award. Family Tree Awards will be conferred upon the Guzman and Brown families.
Chadron nurse receives Leading Light Award
The Panhandle Worksite Wellness Council honored the 4th Leading Light Award recipient at the recent Panhandle Safety & Wellness Conference held in Gering on September 22nd. Diana Lecher with Chadron Community Hospital was nominated by her peers for this distinction and being a true leading light. Lecher has been leading the Chadron Community Hospital wellness committee, is enthusiastic about their team, and tries to help her co-workers make healthy lifestyle choices.
🔊 PODCAST: Jay Long Show - 9/27/22
Voice of the Eagles Dave Collins and CSC Football Head Coach Jay Long discuss last week's game in detail, share team insights and what's ahead for the Eagles as they get ready to face Colorado School of Mines.
🔊 PODCAST: CSC Sports Journal: Volleyball Coach Jennifer Stadler - 9/28/22
Chadron State Head Coach Jennifer Stadler discusses the team's five match RMAC win streak and much more with Voice of the Eagles Dave Collins.
Dawes County Attorney, NSP investigate death at Dawes Co. Jail
On Sept. 23 at approximately 5 p.m. the Dawes County Attorney/Coroner and the Nebraska State Patrol were called to the Dawes County Jail to investigate the unattended inmate death of 23-year-old Aquinnah Schuyler High Hawk. High Hawk was found deceased in her jail cell. "Because Miss High Hawk died while...
Panhandle police activity, Sept. 15 - Sept. 21
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
