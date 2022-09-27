Read full article on original website
Hillsborough County Extends State Of Local Emergency
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Administrator Bonnie Wise today signed an executive order extending a state of local emergency under authority granted by the County’s Emergency Management Ordinance and Chapter 252, Florida Statutes. The original order went into effect on Sept. 24 as what
LIVE UPDATES: TECO restores power to 243K customers
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian tore through southwest Florida on Wednesday leaving behind flooded neighborhoods and mass destruction. The storm caused catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding over the Florida peninsula as it made landfall, the National Hurricane Center said. The center of Ian moved over Central Florida...
Stranded Person In Sanibel Island, Florida Puts “HELP” On Windows To Gain Attention Of Rescue Workers
A dramatic rescue in Sanibel Island was caught on camera by a news team from the air. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody tweeted out, “Amazing video of first responders rescuing a person stranded on Sanibel Island. There are thousands of brave Floridians working around the
Biden approves disaster declaration for nine FL Counties, DeSantis wants list expanded to cover Central and NE Florida
President Biden declared Florida a major disaster area Thursday morning, ordering federal aid to supplement local recovery efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida as a Category 4 storm yesterday afternoon. The declaration will allow federal aid to go to Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee,...
KKK Photo: Florida Officials Challenge DeSantis As GOP Quietly Replaces Disgraced Commissioner
Gadsden County officials are demanding answers from Ron DeSantis regarding a photo showing Jeffery Moore in a Ku Klux Klan hat and robe. The post KKK Photo: Florida Officials Challenge DeSantis As GOP Quietly Replaces Disgraced Commissioner appeared first on NewsOne.
Local hospitals fly patients away from devastation
Local hospitals are airlifting patients impacted by Hurricane Ian’s devastation in South Florida to St. Petersburg. Through the storm – which did bring wind gusts of nearly 80 mph and widespread power outages to St. Petersburg – around 800 staff members and 170 pediatric patients stayed at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. In an effort to assist colleagues about 120 miles to the south, the hospital is adding to those numbers by transporting patients from Golisano Children’s Hospital in Ft. Myers.
Eric Lynn, Michele Rayner work to clear debris in Pinellas County
While the area avoided the worst of the hurricane's path, it still saw tropical storm strength winds and significant rainfall, resulting in heaps of debris. Congressional candidate Eric Lynn joined state Rep. Michele Rayner Friday to start clearing debris in St. Petersburg in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The pair...
I-75 Reopens After Myakka River Flood Waters Recede
The Myakka River flooding under I-75 has caused I-75 to close in both directions. The main flooding goes from mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd) to mile marker 193 (Englewood / Jacaranda Blvd). See below for detours, or look for alternate routes. The detours will be in place until the water recedes.
Hurricane Ian: When do schools reopen in the Tampa Bay area?
Some school districts in the Tampa Bay area will remain closed as work began to restore the campuses to working conditions.
Power outage numbers and maps
CURRENT REPORTED OUTAGES (numbers provided by PowerOutages.us) | AS OF: 3:20 PM. Florida Gov. DeSantis said there are 42,000 utility workers in Florida.
Tampa Bay school district closures: See county-by-county
TAMPA, Fla — Several Tampa Bay-area school districts have announced closures and other schedule changes due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. See the closures and schedule changes announced so far:. Citrus County. The Citrus County School District remained closed through Friday, Sept. 30. Four of the district's schools...
BayCare reaches agreement with Florida Blue
Clearwater-based BayCare Health System and Florida Blue have reached an agreement to keep all BayCare hospitals, doctors and services within the network just days before the current deal was set to expire. “We are very pleased to have this agreement behind us so that we can focus on what matters...
Biden declares major disaster declaration for 9 Fla. counties after Ian
President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for nine Florida counties in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The major disaster declaration was approved for Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pinellas and Sarasota counties, the White House said Thursday. Biden's action makes federal funding available to the...
Florida Official Resigns Amid KKK Photo After DeSantis Hand-Picked Him To Lead Black County
Gadsden County Commissioner Jeffery Moore resigned over the picture of him in a KKK outfit. The post Florida Official Resigns Amid KKK Photo After DeSantis Hand-Picked Him To Lead Black County appeared first on NewsOne.
DeSantis warns 10 days after Hurricane Ian landfall can be deadly
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis warned Friday afternoon during a news conference in St. Augustine that emergency response experts expect the first 10 days after Hurricane Ian’s landfall to be deadly. There have been at least 21 hurricane-related deaths. Medical examiners are tasked with determining the...
Pasco school district to change reassignment policy after parent lawsuit
LAND O’LAKES — Kurt Browning has reassigned a student to a different school without allowing the parent to challenge the move just once in his 10 years as Pasco County schools superintendent. He and his successors might never get the chance again, giving pause to other districts that...
Another Florida property insurance company goes into receivership, the 16th to go into liquidation; who else is on the list?
In a, perhaps, coincidental move Tuesday, just as Hurricane Ian was preparing to target the Tampa to Fort Myers area, another Florida base property insurance company will stop writing future property insurance policies. Sunrise-based FedNat Insurance Company became the sixth this year, and the 16th overall, to land on the...
Ron DeSantis Appointee Resigns After Alleged KKK Photo Surfaces
The picture reportedly shows Jeffery Moore at a Halloween party wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood and robe.
Alachua County Issues Evacuation Orders Ahead Of Hurricane Ian Impact
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Evacuation is ordered for those residing in mobile homes, manufactured homes, recreational vehicles, and homes that may not survive the storm, along with those living in low-lying areas or those in proximity to bodies of water. Alachua County has opened
Charlie Crist declines to criticize Ron DeSantis’ storm response, but chides insurance remarks
'I don’t want to get into Monday morning quarterbacking before Monday.'. Charlie Crist, the former Democratic U.S. Representative from St. Petersburg vying with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in the gubernatorial race, refrained from directly criticizing his handling of Hurricane Ian so far, but still rebuked DeSantis for asserting the storm is more likely to leave more flood insurance claims than wind claims in its wake.
