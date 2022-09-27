Local hospitals are airlifting patients impacted by Hurricane Ian’s devastation in South Florida to St. Petersburg. Through the storm – which did bring wind gusts of nearly 80 mph and widespread power outages to St. Petersburg – around 800 staff members and 170 pediatric patients stayed at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. In an effort to assist colleagues about 120 miles to the south, the hospital is adding to those numbers by transporting patients from Golisano Children’s Hospital in Ft. Myers.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO