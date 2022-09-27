ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

10 Tampa Bay

LIVE UPDATES: TECO restores power to 243K customers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian tore through southwest Florida on Wednesday leaving behind flooded neighborhoods and mass destruction. The storm caused catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding over the Florida peninsula as it made landfall, the National Hurricane Center said. The center of Ian moved over Central Florida...
islandernews.com

Biden approves disaster declaration for nine FL Counties, DeSantis wants list expanded to cover Central and NE Florida

President Biden declared Florida a major disaster area Thursday morning, ordering federal aid to supplement local recovery efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida as a Category 4 storm yesterday afternoon. The declaration will allow federal aid to go to Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee,...
stpetecatalyst.com

Local hospitals fly patients away from devastation

Local hospitals are airlifting patients impacted by Hurricane Ian’s devastation in South Florida to St. Petersburg. Through the storm – which did bring wind gusts of nearly 80 mph and widespread power outages to St. Petersburg – around 800 staff members and 170 pediatric patients stayed at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. In an effort to assist colleagues about 120 miles to the south, the hospital is adding to those numbers by transporting patients from Golisano Children’s Hospital in Ft. Myers.
floridapolitics.com

Eric Lynn, Michele Rayner work to clear debris in Pinellas County

While the area avoided the worst of the hurricane's path, it still saw tropical storm strength winds and significant rainfall, resulting in heaps of debris. Congressional candidate Eric Lynn joined state Rep. Michele Rayner Friday to start clearing debris in St. Petersburg in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The pair...
995qyk.com

I-75 Reopens After Myakka River Flood Waters Recede

The Myakka River flooding under I-75 has caused I-75 to close in both directions. The main flooding goes from mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd) to mile marker 193 (Englewood / Jacaranda Blvd). See below for detours, or look for alternate routes. The detours will be in place until the water recedes.
10NEWS

Tampa Bay school district closures: See county-by-county

TAMPA, Fla — Several Tampa Bay-area school districts have announced closures and other schedule changes due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. See the closures and schedule changes announced so far:. Citrus County. The Citrus County School District remained closed through Friday, Sept. 30. Four of the district's schools...
stpetecatalyst.com

BayCare reaches agreement with Florida Blue

Clearwater-based BayCare Health System and Florida Blue have reached an agreement to keep all BayCare hospitals, doctors and services within the network just days before the current deal was set to expire. “We are very pleased to have this agreement behind us so that we can focus on what matters...
wflx.com

Biden declares major disaster declaration for 9 Fla. counties after Ian

President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for nine Florida counties in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The major disaster declaration was approved for Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pinellas and Sarasota counties, the White House said Thursday. Biden's action makes federal funding available to the...
Click10.com

DeSantis warns 10 days after Hurricane Ian landfall can be deadly

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis warned Friday afternoon during a news conference in St. Augustine that emergency response experts expect the first 10 days after Hurricane Ian’s landfall to be deadly. There have been at least 21 hurricane-related deaths. Medical examiners are tasked with determining the...
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist declines to criticize Ron DeSantis’ storm response, but chides insurance remarks

'I don’t want to get into Monday morning quarterbacking before Monday.'. Charlie Crist, the former Democratic U.S. Representative from St. Petersburg vying with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in the gubernatorial race, refrained from directly criticizing his handling of Hurricane Ian so far, but still rebuked DeSantis for asserting the storm is more likely to leave more flood insurance claims than wind claims in its wake.
