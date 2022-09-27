Read full article on original website
Related
Bangor ‘Buddy Walk’ To Take Place Oct. 8 with Local Celeb Chef
October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month, and there's one local organization hoping you'll consider joining a fun and informative event to help celebrate and support those with Down Syndrome and their families. The group Eastern Maine Down Syndrome Support is a local non-profit organization that was started last year by...
The Parade Of Lights In Waterville Returns This November
As we finally close, and deadbolt, the door on the pandemic, we are seeing the return of nearly every pre-pandemic event. Yes, many events were back in person in 2021, but some organizations chose to heir on the side of caution. According to the KJ, the Children's Discovery Museum, which...
Bangor Parks & Rec is Gonna Get Spooky with Annual Touch-A-Truck or Treat
I feel like it was just last week, I was posting about not going into the lakes and rivers yet because the water was still too cold, despite the air temps. But here I am now, writing about Halloween. Granted, it's still over a month away, but barely. Soon, all the little goblins and goblinettes will take to the streets in pursuit of the ultimate candy haul.
‘Saturday Night Live’ Sketches Set In Bangor
Season 48 of Saturday Night Live is set to premiere this weekend, with host Miles Teller, who is red hot off the success of "Top Gun: Maverick", and musical guest, Kendrick Lamar. It’s always cool when Bangor, or for that matter, anyplace in Maine gets mentioned in a movie or...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Walker Hayes + Parmalee in Portland Next Week
Walker Hayes added new dates to his tour, which includes a stop in Portland. We'll be getting "Fancy Like" in Portland next week. Walker Hayes added new dates to his Glad You're Here Tour. The "Y'all Life" singer will make a stop at the Cross Insurance Arena. The show is set for October 6. Tickets are still available.
Bangor Restaurant Voted Number One in The Entire Country
Tripadvisor polls often about food. And their latest is about restaurants “that offer delicious indulgence without breaking the bank”.Top Everyday Eats. And the number one restaurant selected on their list, from all over this massive country of ours is in Bangor. How many thousands of restaurants are there...
Businesses Beginning to Fill Building on Broadway in Bangor
It’s the beginning of the Broadway Historical District. And the building has been renovated inside and out. Actually, the outside isn’t totally completed as of yet. However, the first tenant in the building at the corner of Broadway and Somerset in Bangor is in and operating. Buidling is kitty-corner, or catty corner, or if you will diagonally located from John Bapst Memorial High School.
Not Too Early to Get This Veteran’s Day Event on Your Calendar
Veteran's day is Friday November the 11th and this will be a great way to honor veterans and military personnel and at the same time benefit the House in the Woods military and family retreat programs. The event is Matt and Friends: Music for Military. The day will be filled...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bangor Country Concerts for Next Summer Wish List
Is it too early to start thinking about the concerts for next year along the Bangor waterfront at Maine Savings Amphitheater. We can always think about them. We can always dream. Who would you include on your bucket list of concerts you wanna see in the summer of 23 in...
Team Hope Walk at Ellsworth High School Sunday Oct 9th
Huntington's Disease Society of America (HDSA) announces the Maine Team Hope Walk. This is the largest fundraising event of the year. And it occurs each and every year in an effort to support the fight to improve the lives of people affected with Huntington's Disease. When and Where. Sunday October...
Mixed-Up Moose Moved From Bangor Back To Own Neck of the Woods
Most people think they have to travel deep into the woods to spot a moose. That was not the case this week, as one happened to visit Bangor, and then got stuck. Authorities started to get calls that a young moose had been spotted down by Frank's Bakery off of State Street.
Another 18-Wheeler Just Got Owned by Augusta, Maine’s Infamous ‘Can Opener’ Train Trestle
I know what you're thinking... 'how does this keep happening, and why doesn't the city just tear the old trestle down?' Well, I wish I had answers to both of those very valid questions. Personally, I think the city (and this makes sense) wants to keep it there to prevent...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bradford Sunflower Maze Closes for the Season
It was a short-lived season for an area sunflower maze. The Sun Flower Maze at Country Junction in Bradford has closed for the season. The late-summer attraction announced earlier this week that the sunflowers have past their prime-prettiness. An announcement on Facebook reads: "We are sad to announce that the mazes are closed for the season. The weather this week has pushed the flowers past their prettiest and they are drooping now. We will have pumpkins and cornstalk out front for sale this weekend and there will be some cut sunflowers as well. Thank you to everyone that came out and enjoyed our farm. See you again next year."
One Of The Best Grocery Stores In America Is In Augusta, Maine
We are fortunate to have several really outstanding grocery store chains in Maine. Of course, we have some excellent locally owned grocery stores that do a phenomenal job super serving their communities, but when it comes to chains both Shaw’s and Hannaford stores are really standouts. And, they keep getting better all of the time.
More People Than You Think Can Stay at a Ronald McDonald House
If you're under the impression that only parents with children in the hospital can stay at a Maine Ronald McDonald House, think again. Before I get into details about who's eligible to stay at a Ronald McDonald House, let's talk a little about what they do there. Ronald McDonald Houses in Bangor and Portland offer comfort and shelter to families of sick children. Instead of staying in an impersonal hotel (and having to pay for it), parents and siblings can stay in the homey environment of a Ronald McDonald House. While they still have their own room, they also have access to a kitchen for midnight snacking, while also having volunteers there to cook delicious meals. There's a comradery and support system created by the environment of families experiencing similar challenges while living in the same place. I chatted with Bangor's House Manager Whitney Linscott recently about these very special facilities in Maine, including the Ronald McDonald rooms in Bangor's Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and Portland's Maine Medical Center.
JUST LISTED! This Nearly 3,000 Sq Ft Home in China, Maine is Yearning For a New Family to Love
I just absolutely love this house. Maybe it's because it's almost 3,000 square feet, maybe it's because of the three-car attached garage. Or, perhaps, it's because it's situated next to my favorite lake in the town I grew up in, China, Maine. Brokered by Keller Williams Realty, this house, according...
Do You Remember The Classic Pepsi Commercial That Was Filmed in Maine?
Pepsi People Feelin' Free. That was the title of a Pepsi commercial that was filmed in Maine way back in 1973. The commercial actually played during the 1974 Super Bowl Pretty cool. The spot's premise is classic: a bunch of cool 70's kids get together and throw a charity car wash. All while hammering some Pepsi-Cola. Check out the price of the car wash at the beginning of the spot....only a BUCK!. Hey, it was 1973, after all. The best part of this commercial, other than it being filmed in Maine, is the 70's fashion and the throwback cars. And of course, the schmaltzy Pepsi singers and jingle. Be wary-the song will be stuck in your head all day.
‘Matt & Ben’ Are Coming To Bangor
Well not literally, but a play about their bromance is coming to town!. They have been best buds for years, they come from New England, and they have been entertaining us in films since the mid 90’s. You remember Mindy Kaling from “The Office” right? Well several years ago,...
Paddle Your Way Through an Incredible Shipwreck Off the Coast of Maine
The Maine coastline can offer any traveler a host of amazing sights. And while lighthouses, beaches, and wildlife offer incredible amounts of adventure, there's something truly mysterious and intriguing about shipwrecks. That includes the one that sits on the coast of Castine, Maine, that looks it could be straight out of a Pirates of the Caribbean movie.
Sportsman's Alliance responds to LePage accusation
AUGUSTA, Maine — David Trahan is the executive director of the Sportsman's Alliance of Maine, but he spent a lot of time this week indoors, at his desk, listening to his computer. He searched for answers after former governor and current gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage posted on Twitter and...
Q106.5
Brewer, ME
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0