Motorcyclist involved in hit-and-run dies in Santa Rosa Co., troopers look for suspect

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Florida Highway Patrol are looking for a man involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

The driver of a red Ford Focus struck an oncoming motorcyclist at the intersection of Oakleaf Drive and Hamilton Bridge Road. The motorcyclist was identified as a 29-year-old man from Utica, Miss.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to FHP. The driver of the car ran from the scene. Witnesses claim he is 6 foot tall with a large build and blonde hair.

Resident Eddie Weber lives near the scene where the hit-and-run took place. Weber was on his way home when he saw the crash and jumped in to help.

“I threw my overheads on and drove out into Hamilton Bridge to stop both ends of traffic and immediately started rendering aid,” said Weber.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol.

