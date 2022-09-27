ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area First Responders on Standby to Deploy to Hurricane Ian

Bay Area first responders are on standby and waiting for the call to deploy to Florida after Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction along the Gulf Coast. California Task Force 3 of the Urban Search and Rescue Team based in East Palo Alto is next up in the rotation and could be ready within four to six hours to deploy to Hurricane Ian if called.
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Some Florida Residents Escape to the Bay Area Amid Hurricane Ian

The entire state of Florida is under a state of emergency, with Hurricane Ian about to deliver a direct and destructive hit along the southwestern part of the state. More than two million people live in the evacuation zone and some of them escaped to the Bay Area in last-minute flights.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Watch: Images Show Waters in Florida Receding as Hurricane Ian Approaches

Images captured in Tampa Bay ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Wednesday showed waters receding, leaving exposed parts of the bay's sandy bottom. The phenomenon is known as a “negative surge,” “blowout tide,” or “water level set-down,” as the strong winds from an approaching storm push water out. Then, once the eye of the storm passes, a storm surge usually will push all of the water back in.
VENICE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Pedro, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
Local
California Pets & Animals
NBC Bay Area

This Gold Country Campground's Gone a Little Ghostly for Fall

The northern Gold Country village is known for its Halloween cheer and striking foliage. There are a few Halloween-themed happenings around Nevada City in October, including the Folk Trails Hiking Club Historic Cemeteries Walk on Oct. 13. CAMPING, AS A GENERAL RULE? It's not too ghostly, we feel fairly confident...
NEVADA CITY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Governor Signs ‘CA ID for All' Bill. Here's All About AB 1766

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill called AB 1766, known as the "CA ID for All," which would allow for undocumented persons to get California identification cards. The cards are intended for people who are non-drivers, and therefore don't have a restricted driver's license to use as a form of ID.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocean Temperatures#Starve#Birds#Fish#San Francisco Peninsula#Nbc Lx#Lx Com
NBC Bay Area

Gov. Newsom Signs Laws to Boost Housing Production

They’ve become a familiar sight along the wide commercial corridors of America — empty buildings once filled by big retailers who have closed their doors, in part because many of their customers shop online. Now, two new laws in California would let developers build housing on that land...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Virginia Students Stage Walkout in Protest of Governor's School Transgender Policy

Crowds of students walked out of Northern Virginia schools on Tuesday in protest of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed restrictions on transgender students’ rights. Students streamed out of their classrooms to decry the model policies unveiled earlier this month. If adopted by school districts, the policies would require parental signoff on the use of any name or pronoun other than what's in a student's official record. They say participation in certain school programming and use of school facilities should be based on a student's biological sex, with modifications offered only to the extent required under federal law.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy