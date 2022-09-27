Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area First Responders on Standby to Deploy to Hurricane Ian
Bay Area first responders are on standby and waiting for the call to deploy to Florida after Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction along the Gulf Coast. California Task Force 3 of the Urban Search and Rescue Team based in East Palo Alto is next up in the rotation and could be ready within four to six hours to deploy to Hurricane Ian if called.
NBC Bay Area
Hoping to Buy a Home in the Bay Area? Here's How Much You Need to Earn Annually to Afford a Starter House
Owning property in the Bay Area is a far-off dream for many residents. New data from realtor.com gives a glimpse into just how much cash it takes to land a starter home in the Bay Area's biggest cities. Researchers looked at the average cost of a two-bedroom home in the...
NBC Bay Area
Some Florida Residents Escape to the Bay Area Amid Hurricane Ian
The entire state of Florida is under a state of emergency, with Hurricane Ian about to deliver a direct and destructive hit along the southwestern part of the state. More than two million people live in the evacuation zone and some of them escaped to the Bay Area in last-minute flights.
NBC Bay Area
Watch: Images Show Waters in Florida Receding as Hurricane Ian Approaches
Images captured in Tampa Bay ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Wednesday showed waters receding, leaving exposed parts of the bay's sandy bottom. The phenomenon is known as a “negative surge,” “blowout tide,” or “water level set-down,” as the strong winds from an approaching storm push water out. Then, once the eye of the storm passes, a storm surge usually will push all of the water back in.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Bay Area
Florida Resident Secured Paralyzed Husband to Hospital Bed and Gave Him a Life Jacket
A Florida woman used duct tape, tarpaulin, blankets, pillows and zip ties to secure her paralyzed husband to his hospital bed as Hurricane Ian battered their Punta Gorda home. She also gave him a life jacket in case water flooded their home, some 24 miles north of Fort Myers. “I...
NBC Bay Area
This Gold Country Campground's Gone a Little Ghostly for Fall
The northern Gold Country village is known for its Halloween cheer and striking foliage. There are a few Halloween-themed happenings around Nevada City in October, including the Folk Trails Hiking Club Historic Cemeteries Walk on Oct. 13. CAMPING, AS A GENERAL RULE? It's not too ghostly, we feel fairly confident...
NBC Bay Area
Governor Signs ‘CA ID for All' Bill. Here's All About AB 1766
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill called AB 1766, known as the "CA ID for All," which would allow for undocumented persons to get California identification cards. The cards are intended for people who are non-drivers, and therefore don't have a restricted driver's license to use as a form of ID.
NBC Bay Area
Ian Makes Landfall in Southwest Florida as ‘Catastrophic' 150 MPH Hurricane
Hurricane Ian continued to batter Florida after it made landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm Wednesday, bringing "catastrophic" storm surge, winds and flooding as one of the strongest recorded storms to ever hit the state. With maximum sustained winds at 150 mph, just 7 mph short of a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Bay Area
California's ‘Inflation Relief' Payments Start Going Out Next Week. Here's What to Know
Inflation is taking a toll on Americans' wallets, especially in the Bay Area, where gas is over $6 per gallon and every day grocery items cost more than ever before. Millions of Californians can look forward to some relief next month thanks to the Middle Class Tax Refund, approved by lawmakers in June.
NBC Bay Area
Gov. Newsom Signs Laws to Boost Housing Production
They’ve become a familiar sight along the wide commercial corridors of America — empty buildings once filled by big retailers who have closed their doors, in part because many of their customers shop online. Now, two new laws in California would let developers build housing on that land...
NBC Bay Area
Virginia Students Stage Walkout in Protest of Governor's School Transgender Policy
Crowds of students walked out of Northern Virginia schools on Tuesday in protest of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed restrictions on transgender students’ rights. Students streamed out of their classrooms to decry the model policies unveiled earlier this month. If adopted by school districts, the policies would require parental signoff on the use of any name or pronoun other than what's in a student's official record. They say participation in certain school programming and use of school facilities should be based on a student's biological sex, with modifications offered only to the extent required under federal law.
Comments / 0