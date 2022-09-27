ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

UofM to host Basketball Block Party, replacing Memphis Madness

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - University of Memphis’ basketball programs will host a block party ahead of the upcoming season. The new event will replace the highly-popular Memphis Madness, which has kicked off previous UofM basketball seasons. The block part will take place on Saturday, October 15 at Luther C....
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Crashes on Austin Peay, Covington Pike kill two

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed in two separate crashes in Raleigh just hours apart Thursday morning. At 3:21 a.m., police say a tractor-trailer crash closed Austin Peay Highway at Joslyn Street. One person was killed at the scene. At 6:30, police say a pedestrian was hit and killed on New Covington Pike at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Tennessee funneling resources to eradicate rape kit backlog

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In response to nationwide criticism about major delays in rape kit testing, the state is spending millions of dollars to staff up Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) forensic labs, and the federal government is sending aid, too. Tennessee’s three state forensic labs are taking anywhere from...
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

Governor says new Tennessee highway troopers heading to Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee wants to hire 100 new highway troopers, and he’s now increasing how many are planned to be committed to Shelby County. “We’ve been asking the governor and he’s agreed to give us more troopers because the more the highway patrol is on the interstates, the more city officers can focus on streets,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.
TENNESSEE STATE
panolian.com

Tigers Roar Past Hernando

South Panola scored early and often last Friday, Sept. 23, at Dunlap Stadium, defeating the visiting Hernando Tigers 41-0 behind the arm of quarterback David Hubbard and a fast, aggressive defense that turned in a shutout performance. The 3-1 Tigers picked up the win in the first 6A Region 1 game of the season, and will travel to Olive Branch this week for another district game. Against Hernando, Hubbard threw for 140 yards and two touchdowns. (Glennie Pou)
HERNANDO, MS
actionnews5.com

MSCS announces its highest graduation rate since 2013 merger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Education recently confirmed that the 2021-22 Memphis-Shelby County School (MSCS) graduation rate is the highest its been since the 2013 merger of municipal and county schools. The MSCS graduation rate is now 80.1%. This most recent rate represents an improvement of 2.4...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Accused Memphis mass shooter Ezekiel Kelly indicted on 26 additional charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Ezekiel Kelly has been indicted on 26 additional charges related to the Sept. 7 shooting spree that left three people dead and injured others earlier this month, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy. The DA says a grand jury indicted 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly on two counts of first-degree […]
MEMPHIS, TN
#Memphis Tigers#Recruiting#South Carolina State#The University Of Memphis#East High School
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi

If you happen to live in Mississippi and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion. All of these steakhouses are well-known for their outstanding food and service.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

Memphis’ first black church congregation receives $548k grant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ first church congregation of color has received a grant of $548,000 for preservation. This week, the Collins Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church received a preservation grant of $500,000 for construction costs for repairs and improvements. A pre-preservation planning grant of nearly $48,000 was also awarded to the church for assessment/analysis of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man injured in afternoon shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon. Police were called to the scene on Cane Ridge Drive just after 3 p.m. One victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Police originally identified a second victim, but later said there was only one...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man shot, killed on Directors Row

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot and killed on Directors Row near Airways Boulevard. On September 25, 2022 at 12:15 a.m. Officer responded to a shooting on 3000 Directors Row. When officers arrived, they found the victim, that was pronounced dead on the scene, against his vehicle in...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Black Restaurant Week highlights Black-owned businesses in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week is Memphis Black Restaurant Week -- a week to celebrate and highlight Black-owned businesses here in the Mid-South. This week you have several opportunities to try black-owned restaurants at a discounted price. The Genre on Poplar Avenue in downtown Memphis is just one of...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Harris found guilty of DUI charges for striking deputy

A woman will be sentenced on Oct. 24 after being found guilty of driving under the influence in a February 2021 accident that seriously injured a DeSoto County deputy. Katherine Harris of Memphis was found guilty on Wednesday. Harris was accused of driving a vehicle on eastbound I-269 near the Laughter Road exit that struck Deputy Austin Eldridge while he was changing a flat tire on a stranded vehicle.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Adult, child injured in shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An adult and a child were both injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon. Police were called to the scene on Cane Ridge Drive just after 3 p.m. One victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. A second victim was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condeition.
MEMPHIS, TN

