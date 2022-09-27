ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MrsJustice
3d ago

SMH my God. this has to stop. I know ot won't stop but wtf people come on now put the guns down. if you're not hunting in legal areas its honestly no need for a gun. even a shotgun legally at home is moreso to scare off invaders and not to shoot. this is someone child AGAIN

