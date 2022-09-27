Read full article on original website
MrsJustice
3d ago
SMH my God. this has to stop. I know ot won't stop but wtf people come on now put the guns down. if you're not hunting in legal areas its honestly no need for a gun. even a shotgun legally at home is moreso to scare off invaders and not to shoot. this is someone child AGAIN
Sadly, a teenager in Buffalo has lost his life in a fatal shooting on Esser Avenue. Homicide detectives with the Buffalo Police Department are investigating the shooting, which took place on Monday, September 27, 2022, around 10 pm, according to WIVB. The 17-year-old male victim died at the scene. Detectives say the shooting may have been targeted. If you have any information that can help solve the case, please call or text the BPD confidential tipline at 716-847-2255. The investigation is ongoing.
