It’s been more than a year and a half since we last saw Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn onscreen together in WandaVision, so it was a pleasant surprise to see the two together again on Wednesday night, this time far from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actors made a joint red carpet appearance at Variety’s latest Power of Women event in Los Angeles, holding hands and occasionally bursting into giggles. Later in the evening, Hahn got the chance to gush about her costar to the whole crowd. “She was my intro into this Marvel family, and she very generously walked me through blasts and wires and stunts and finding truth on an X on a green screen—I was used to talking to other people,” Hahn said while introducing Olsen. “She was so patient with all of my questions. Who is Ultron? What is that glove with all the gems on it?” (Olsen, if you want to share those explainers, we’re all ears.)

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO