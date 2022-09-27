Read full article on original website
wmagazine.com
Erykah Badu Just Changed the “Ugly” Footwear Game Forever
“[A] rule about cool shoes is that they must be a little ugly,” a viral Twitter missive from director Sayna Fardaraghi earlier this week. Erykah Badu seems to know a thing or two about that. The neo soul legend has been seemingly everywhere this Paris Fashion Week. Her signature style is already hard to miss, but Badu has upped the game by accessorizing several of her looks with an object that makes her feet look like slithering tentacles. She wore a red version of the accessory to sit front row at Rick Owens’s show in Paris, and for the after party celebrating Riccardo Tisci’s final Burberry show in London earlier in the week. Then she was spotted in a gray pair out in the streets of Paris.
Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn Had a Red Carpet Reunion
It’s been more than a year and a half since we last saw Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn onscreen together in WandaVision, so it was a pleasant surprise to see the two together again on Wednesday night, this time far from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actors made a joint red carpet appearance at Variety’s latest Power of Women event in Los Angeles, holding hands and occasionally bursting into giggles. Later in the evening, Hahn got the chance to gush about her costar to the whole crowd. “She was my intro into this Marvel family, and she very generously walked me through blasts and wires and stunts and finding truth on an X on a green screen—I was used to talking to other people,” Hahn said while introducing Olsen. “She was so patient with all of my questions. Who is Ultron? What is that glove with all the gems on it?” (Olsen, if you want to share those explainers, we’re all ears.)
Paul Mescal Dives Into Darkness In God’s Creatures
The actor Paul Mescal is glad his new film, God’s Creatures, has the power to evoke feelings of unease and anxiety. The A24 movie, costarring Emily Watson and directed by Saela Davis and Anna Rose Holmer, centers a young Irish man named Brian, whose mother, Aileen, is his biggest supporter and champion. But when she tells a lie for him after he commits a heinous act, their family and community are nearly ripped apart. God’s Creatures is dark—both in color palette and mood—and the film’s buzzing, grating soundtrack creates a menacing energy. “What’s so wonderful about Anna and Saela is that everything is so considered. Nothing happens by accident. And I like working with people like that,” Mescal tells me over Zoom from the A24 offices in New York City.
Cornelia Guest Looks Back at Her Life in Parties
In 1985, Guest was the cochair of the April in Paris Ball, to which she wore a beaded dress by Fabrice, the Haitian-American artist and designer who was the unofficial courtier of the ’80s scene. “I danced the whole night, and there wasn’t a single bead left on the dress. I guess that’s the sign of a good party!” Courtesy of Ron Galella.
Julia Fox Makes Foil High Fashion at the NYC Ballet Gala
Julia Fox has this ability to continuously mix up her look and wear drastically different pieces, that simultaneously always feel authentically her. For example, she can go from barely covering up in a revealing bralaclava and bumster pencil skirt to wrapping herself head to toe in yards of silver fabric, with barely an inch of skin showing, and both will read as very Fox.
Sosie Bacon Has No Fear
Within the first few minutes of Smile, the actress Sosie Bacon stars in a scene that’s basically a living nightmare. It’s so terrifying, you wonder how her character, Rose, will recover from what she has seen. And in fact, that’s the heart of Smile, a horror movie that opens Friday and turns the familiar on its head: Rose is a hospital psychiatrist haunted by a violently tragic patient who reported seeing people with uncannily sinister smiles. Bacon landed the lead in Smile following a well-regarded turn as a recovering addict in Mare of Easttown, among other roles. “I’ve had to audition for everything up to this point, so this is the first time I got a script for just a meeting,” Bacon told me, praising the meticulously imagined visuals and practical special effects of the resulting film, the first feature from director Parker Finn.
