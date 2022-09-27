Read full article on original website
Who in CNY could see showers to start the weekend?
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – After a frosty start for some this morning temperatures cracked 60 this afternoon despite some high and mid-level clouds. Any rain from Ian this weekend?? Details are below. While high pressure tries to hang on and keep Central New York dry, we will be watching...
New York Fall Foliage Report: September 28
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) The third New York State Fall Foliage report of the season was issued Wednesday and midpoint color was starting to come on over parts of the Adirondacks, Catskills, and the Southern Tier. Here are some specific reports from foliage spotters as relayed to New York State’s Department of Economic Development.
Could ‘Ian’ impact CNY weather?
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) Plenty of attention has been paid to Hurricane Ian as it gets ready to strike Florida on Wednesday and rightly so. It should hit the Sunshine State as a major hurricane with storm surge, winds to 120+ mph and flooding rains. Looking beyond Wednesday, though, what are...
Your Stories Q&A: Will Hurricane Ian cause gas prices to climb?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hurricane Ian’s economic toll is forecast to be as high as $60 billion. When catastrophic storms hit the US, it can lead to soaring gas prices. But, that doesn’t seem to be an issue this time around. Patrick De Haan, Head Petroleum Analyst...
Fall hunting seasons open across New York
(WWTI) — With the change of the leaves, many hunting seasons will begin this weekend. This includes bowhunting for deer and bear, hunting for small games, ruffed grouse, pheasant, squirrel, rabbit, hare, wild turkey, furbearer, and duck, according to a press release from the Department of Environmental Conservation. DEC...
Gustav Stickley House Foundation hosting fundraiser
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Few things in Central New York are as renowned around the world as Stickley Furniture, and part of that lastly legacy is the Gustav Stickley House in Syracuse. The foundation tasked with the restoration and preservation of the home is looking for your help. The...
WSYR NewsChannel 9
Photos of destruction in Lee County, Florida from woman with ties to CNY
(WSYR-TV)– As Hurricane Ian made history as one of the strongest storms to ever hit the Sunshine State, Rachel Savage, a woman who spent her summers in Central New York was inside her father’s Fort Myers home watching it all unfold. NewsChannel 9 first spoke with Savage on Tuesday, a day before Hurricane Ian made […]
Saving money on energy bills this season
(WSYR-TV) — The utilities are warning that energy bills could go up by 40% or more this winter. However, there are ways to save money. State grants can help bring those costs down. You just need to know how to tap into them. Don Shelter is the owner of Energy Savers here in Central New York, and his business can help you cut those energy costs.
State Department of Labor announces farm worker overtime changes
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Department of Labor announced Friday that they have accepted a recommendation from the Farm Laborers Wage Board to lower the current 60-hour threshold for overtime pay to 40 hours. The rate will be lowered by January 1, 2032, allowing 10 years...
New York State announces next steps in minimum wage increase
NEW YORK, (WROC) — The New York State Department of Labor announced the next steps in the state’s $15 minimum hourly wage plan Friday. The plan calls for the minimum wage outside New York City and Long Island to reach $14.20 by the end of the year. The minimum wage in those areas is currently $13.20.
Detectives arrest Solvay homicide suspect
(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s detectives arrested 33-year-old Curtis Hudgins of Syracuse for the connection to a deadly shooting that took place on Saturday, September 24 inside a home in the Village of Solvay. Deputies say Hudgins was apprehended without incident on Tuesday morning, September 27 in the...
Ex-PG&E execs to pay $117M to settle lawsuit over wildfires
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Former executives and directors of Pacific Gas & Electric have agreed to pay $117 million to settle a lawsuit over devastating 2017 and 2018 California wildfires sparked by the utility’s equipment, it was announced Thursday. The settlement was announced by the PG&E Fire Victim...
Gov. Hochul extends lead over Zeldin, poll says
LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WTEN) — Governor Kathy Hochul has slightly extended her lead over Rep. Lee Zeldin as the candidates enter the final six weeks of their gubernatorial campaigns, according to a new Siena Poll released Wednesday. Hochul holds a 17-point lead over the Republican representative. The lead currently stands...
Ex-NSA worker charged with trying to sell US secrets
DENVER (AP) — A former National Security Agency employee from Colorado is accused of trying to sell classified information to a hostile foreign government in an attempt to pay off his debts and “help balance” the world’s scales, according to court documents released Thursday. But while...
