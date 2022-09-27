Read full article on original website
4d ago
Keyword “WAS”The city has deteriorated exponentially over the last 10 years, I have never seen it this bad
Joe Shabotnik
4d ago
Was a stable middle class neighborhood years ago
CBS News
Man in his 20s shot multiple times, dies in Crescentville, Philadelphia authorities say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man in his 20s was shot multiple times and killed in Philadelphia's Crescentville section on Friday evening, police say. The shooting happened on the 5500 block of Hill Creek Drive around 9:45 p.m. Police say he was shot multiple times throughout the body. He was pronounced...
fox29.com
Police: Quadruple shooting erupts just feet from hospital in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Four men were struck by gunfire as shots rang out less than a block from a hospital in Northeast Philadelphia early Saturday morning. Police say the quadruple shooting erupted out he 5000 block of Frankford Avenue, which is just feet away from Jefferson Frankford Hospital. Four men were...
2 men critically injured in Rhawnhurst double shooting
Police say two men were critically injured after a double shooting in Rhawnhurst Saturday morning.
fox29.com
Teen girl found shot inside car in South Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A 17-year-old girl is recovering after police say she was shot inside a car on a street in South Philadelphia. The teen was reportedly found in the driver seat of car on the 700 block of Carpenter Street around 2:14 a.m. Saturday. Police saw she was suffering gunshot...
fox29.com
Medics bring man back to life after double shooting in Northeast Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - What began as a deadly shooting early Saturday morning has unexpectedly taken a turn thanks to the action of medics. Officers arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds when they responded to shooting on the 1900 block of Lansing Street just before 2 a.m. An 18-year-old...
CBS News
Teenager charged for fatal crash with off-duty police officer: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An 18-year-old teenager turns himself in after a fatal car crash in June, police say. The victim of the crash was an off-duty Philadelphia police officer. 18-year-old Aleksandr Melnikov was arrested on Friday and charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving and other related charges.
fox29.com
Police: 4 injured in separate shootings during violent morning in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating several shootings that left four people injured, three critically, early Friday morning. Police say the first shooting took place just after 1 a.m. on the 6100 block of Market Street. According to authorities, an 18-year-old was shot in the leg and was...
phl17.com
Man shot while sitting inside a Land Rover in Strawberry Mansion
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after being found inside a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in Strawberry Mansion. The shooting happened on the 3400 block of Ridge Avenue just before 2:00 am Friday. According to police, a 39-year-old man was found inside a Land Rover...
phl17.com
2 men critically injured after they were shot multiple times on Allegheny Avenue
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible of shooting two men multiple times in Kensington. The incident happened on the 1800 block of East Allegheny Avenue just before 2:00 pm on Wednesday. According to police, an 18-year-old man was shot two times in the lower back, and...
CBS News
Shooting near West Philadelphia bar leaves 2 men injured
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are hopeful surveillance footage will help them identify the suspects who they say shot two men in West Philadelphia early Friday morning. It happened near Kif's Sports Bar and Hookah Lounge at around 1 a.m. on the 6100 block of Market Street. One is in extremely...
theeastcountygazette.com
Reports Claim, Arrested Suspect is Charged of Robbing a Family in a Driveway in Philadelphia
Police connected the alleged carjacker to the armed robbery of a restaurant using the suspect’s attire. Authorities discovered that a guy from Philadelphia was wearing the same clothing during an armed robbery of a restaurant. He is now being charged with federal crimes for a carjacking at gunpoint. On...
fox29.com
Video: Two teens, 14 and 16, shot while walking down Philadelphia street
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two young teenagers were shot while walking down a Philadelphia street Thursday night by a gunman who got out of a vehicle. Friday morning, police released surveillance video of the incident as they continue to search for a suspect and the vehicle he was in. Officers...
Man charged with vehicular homicide in crash that killed off-duty police officer
Police say 18-year-old Aleksandr Melnikov was behind the wheel of a 2009 BMW, traveling at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a 2010 Hyundai.
Carjacker Who Victimized Mom, Daughter In Philadelphia Faces Federal Charges (VIDEO)
A 20-year-old Philadelphia man is facing federal charges for carjacking a mother and daughter last month, authorities announced. Amir Harvey held a black handgun at the woman and her teenage daughter as they were getting ready to go to school on the 8900 block of Maxwell Place around 615 a.m. on Sept. 19, United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said.
fox29.com
Police: Man, 73, fatally struck, run over while walking home in Holmesburg
PHILADELPHIA - A man has died after he was run over in a hit-and-run in Holmesburg, police say. Authorities say the incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at 2:37 p.m. According to officials, a 20-year-old driving a 2003 Honda Pilot was traveling eastbound on Chippendale Street when the driver stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Frankford Avenue.
‘I felt him leave’: Mother ran to slain son’s side after hearing gunshots outside Roxborough High
Meredith Elizalde had been waiting for her son Nicolas’ football scrimmage to end Tuesday afternoon at Roxborough High School. What was supposed to be part of their normal routine turned into a nightmare.
Armed Fugitive Wanted For Attempted Murder In Ridley Township Shooting
Authorities in Delaware County are searching for the gunman who shot a victim in Ridley Township on Friday, Sept. 23. Charles Koslosky, 42, fled from the 1400 block of W MacDade Boulevard in a black SUV after firing his gun at a man in a parking lot around 1 p.m., Ridley Township police said.
Guns, drugs and stolen vehicles seized after search of Middletown home
Joseph “Joey” Scott, 37, of Middletown Township, was recently charged after an investigation led authorities to a search of his Durham Road home and storage units in Philadelphia, where they located a stockpile of guns, drugs and stolen vehicles. Law enforcement officers recovered 10 handguns, including two illegally...
NBC Philadelphia
Teen Charged in SEPTA Station Shooting
A 14-year-old was charged in connection with a shooting at a Market-Frankford Line train on Sunday, SEPTA authorities said. The teen, whose name was not released, was charged with aggravated assault and related charges after shooting two rounds at a train around 10:35 p.m. as it was leaving the Tioga Station, SEPTA police said.
Man, 73, dies after being struck by hit-and-run-driver; suspect surrenders
Police say the driver of a gold Honda Pilot ran the victim over and then fled the scene.
