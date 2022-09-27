ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

4d ago

Keyword “WAS”The city has deteriorated exponentially over the last 10 years, I have never seen it this bad

Joe Shabotnik
4d ago

Was a stable middle class neighborhood years ago

phl17.com

Man shot while sitting inside a Land Rover in Strawberry Mansion

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after being found inside a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in Strawberry Mansion. The shooting happened on the 3400 block of Ridge Avenue just before 2:00 am Friday. According to police, a 39-year-old man was found inside a Land Rover...
CBS News

Shooting near West Philadelphia bar leaves 2 men injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are hopeful surveillance footage will help them identify the suspects who they say shot two men in West Philadelphia early Friday morning. It happened near Kif's Sports Bar and Hookah Lounge at around 1 a.m. on the 6100 block of Market Street. One is in extremely...
fox29.com

Police: Man, 73, fatally struck, run over while walking home in Holmesburg

PHILADELPHIA - A man has died after he was run over in a hit-and-run in Holmesburg, police say. Authorities say the incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at 2:37 p.m. According to officials, a 20-year-old driving a 2003 Honda Pilot was traveling eastbound on Chippendale Street when the driver stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Frankford Avenue.
NBC Philadelphia

Teen Charged in SEPTA Station Shooting

A 14-year-old was charged in connection with a shooting at a Market-Frankford Line train on Sunday, SEPTA authorities said. The teen, whose name was not released, was charged with aggravated assault and related charges after shooting two rounds at a train around 10:35 p.m. as it was leaving the Tioga Station, SEPTA police said.
