Bristol, VA

Jacobs Creek Job Corp holds signing day

Bristol, Tenn. (WCYB) — Jacobs Creek Job Corps held a signing day ceremony today. It celebrates enrollees who enrolled in the U.S. Department of Labor's free career training program. Job Corps is free for income-eligible students from 16-24. The program offers hands-on career skills, on-campus housing, meals, healthcare and...
BRISTOL, TN
Memorial Highway dedication in Dickenson County

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The Virginia Department of Transportation installed the signs designating , Shifty Powers Memorial Highway, in Clinchco, Virginia, Friday. Delegate William C. Wampler gathered with family members of the Powers family, Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office, Dickenson County Virginia Board of Supervisors, acting Mayor of the Town of Clinchco, Jelane Mock, VFW members and more for a dedication ceremony.
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
Hawkins County ECD deployed to Florida

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A team of 911 emergency communications specialists from across Tennessee have been deployed to Florida. This includes a member of the Hawkins County Emergency Communications district. The team will be in Naples, Florida assisting local first responders with answering emergency calls. The team is...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
More than 30 bands perform at Tennessee High School

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — More than 30 bands performed at Tennessee High School Saturday for 'Music in the Castle.'. The competition was moved inside to Viking Hall due to the rainy weather. Music as a whole it helps education, it helps study skills, it helps people skills, so it...
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport gives update on water meter replacement project

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The city of Kingsport gave an update Thursday on its $4.8 million water meter replacement project. Here are the updates from the city, according to a news release:. Customers are now on a 30-day billing cycle and the city is continuing to work towards returning...
KINGSPORT, TN
Bristol man charged following fatal hit-and-run, police say

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: A woman is dead and a driver is charged after a fatal hit-and-run in Bristol, Tennessee, according to authorities. The incident happened shortly after 9 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Volunteer Parkway and Old Thomas Bridge Road, according to the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department. Renata Hapney, 50, of Logan, West Virginia, died as a result of injuries sustained in the hit-and-run incident, police said.
BRISTOL, TN
Free health screenings held in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Individuals in our region without health insurance have the opportunity to get free health screenings. Healing Hands Health Clinic in Bristol is holding its fall health fair. Several students from the ETSU Quillen College of Medicine are on hand to help with screenings and physicals.
BRISTOL, TN
Local Christmas tradition returns to the region

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A yearly Christmas tradition is returning, the Santa Train. The Santa Train was scaled back the past few years because of the pandemic. "In August about six weeks ago, they decided again that there was not going to be a train because they didn't have staffing logistics... just a lot of uncertainties but CXS never gave up," Don Royston with the Santa Train said.
KINGSPORT, TN
Florida man sentenced for bank fraud in East Tennessee

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Thursday a Florida man was sentenced to 70 months for conspiracy and bank fraud for crimes committed in East Tennessee. According to court documents, in November 2017, Yanier Tellez, a citizen of Cuba, currently residing in Tampa, Florida, traveled to East Tennessee with coconspirator, Lazaro Quintana Martinez, 26, also of Tampa, Florida to commit identity theft.
TAMPA, FL
Haunted forest in Dungannon back again this year

SCOTT COUNTY, Va (WCYB) — If you're looking for a haunted adventure this October, there's a place in Scott County waiting for you. The haunted forest in the town of Dungannon is a family-owned attraction that began in 2019 and has a host of scary characters and experiences. Organizers...
DUNGANNON, VA
Sullivan County animal shelter Fall-Pumpkin-Fest happening now

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — If you are ready for fall, The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County has got you covered. Their Fall Pumpkin-Fest is happening now at 1200 Volunteer Parkway in Bristol, Tennessee. The non-profit shelter will be selling pumpkins, gourds, bales of straw, chrysanthemums and more. There will...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Rain or shine, Country Thunder underway at the Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A major two-day concert event is underway at Bristol Motor Speedway. Country Thunder Bristol features Jason Aldean and Morgan Wallen as headliners. The event features 10 different artists over the two-day event. Camping for the weekend opened Thursday around Bristol Motor Speedway. Thousands of people...
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport City Schools names Chris Hampton as interim superintendent

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse has announced his pending retirement from Kingsport City Schools. The school district has now named its new interim superintendent. Moorhouse will retire at the end of October and Chris Hampton will take over as interim superintendent. Hampton has been the principal of...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Chamber to hold job fair, more than 50 employers looking to hire

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Kingsport Chamber will hold its 3rd annual job fair Friday. There will be more than 50 employers hiring in several areas such as retail, hospitality, education, and medical work. Vanessa Bennett with the Kingsport Chamber says employers will hire for entry level and professional...
KINGSPORT, TN
Ford scores twice in 4th to help Chattanooga get past ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Ailym Ford ran for two of Chattanooga's three fourth quarter touchdowns to give the Mocs a 24-16 victory over East Tennessee State on Saturday. East Tennessee State led 13-3 heading into the fourth quarter. Ford scored on a 9-yard touchdown run with 14:22 remaining. Preston Hutchinson tossed a 11-yard TD pass to James Mayes about four minutes later that gave 10th-ranked Chattanooga (4-1, 2-0 Southern Conference) the lead for good.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

