kwhi.com
FREE SCRAP TIRE COLLECTION EVENT OCT. 8-22 AT BVR COLLECTION STATION
Washington County residents will have the opportunity next month to dispose of scrap tires at no cost to them. A free scrap tire collection event runs October 8-22 at the BVR Collection Station in Brenham at 2009 Old Chappell Hill Road. The event is open to all people who live in the county, including the cities of Brenham and Burton.
kwhi.com
MIZE SWORN IN AS NEW NAVASOTA POLICE CHIEF
Navasota Police Lieutenant and Interim Police Chief Michael Mize was sworn in this (Thursday) morning as the city’s new full-time Chief of Police. Members of the Navasota Police Department, other public safety agencies, elected officials, community leaders, city staff, family and members of the public filled the standing room only council chambers at Navasota City Hall for Mize’s official swearing-in and pinning ceremony.
designdevelopmenttoday.com
ENG Opens New Fabrication Facility In Brookshire, Texas
ENG, a provider of innovative project delivery solutions for the traditional and green energy sectors, announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) certified fabrication facility in Brookshire, Texas. This facility, an addition to ENG's ASME certified fabrication facility in Henderson, Texas, will add capacity...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Notice of Public Sale #1
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at Hargrove Wrecker and Storage located at 24865 Sorters Rd. Porter, TX 77365, 281-354-4994 on Tuesday, October 11th, 2022 at 10:45am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location for all questions.
kwhi.com
BLINN TO INDUCT FIVE INTO HALL OF HONOR FRIDAY
The Blinn College Alumni and Friends Association will induct five new members into its Hall of Honor tomorrow (Friday). A ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. in the Janis Sneed Banquet Room in the Brenham Campus Student Center. This year’s honorees are business leader and philanthropist Ray Daugbjerg, 4-H...
kwhi.com
RIBBON CUTTING FRIDAY FOR SUNNY DAY HOUSE IN BRENHAM
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Friday) for a bed and breakfast in Brenham. The Chamber will welcome new member Sunny Day House, LLC, located at 600 South Day Street, with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Sunny Day House is listed as a...
Conroe introduces mounted patrol unit to bridge gap between police, citizens
The Conroe Police Department introduced its new mounted police patrol unit Sept. 9. (Courtesy Clyde Vogel) Conroe introduced its first mounted police patrol unit Sept. 9. According to Conroe Police Sergeant Clyde Vogel, the unit consists of four patrol officers on horseback who will patrol downtown Conroe and shopping centers as well as during parades, park events, demonstrations and festivals to serve as crowd control.
kwhi.com
MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP CREATED FOR IOLA ISD STUDENT KILLED IN CRASH
A memorial scholarship has been established for an Iola ISD student who was killed last week in a crash. The life of Contessa “Tessa” Clae Shive is being remembered through the Tessa Shive Memorial Scholarship Fund. It will be used to give a variety of scholarships over the years to honor the age Tessa would be in that year.
KBTX.com
Missing: Madisonville Woman in Danger
Madisonville, Texas (KBTX) - The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley is issuing an Endangered Missing Adult advisory for 64-year-old Patricia Ann Huelsman. Huelsman is a white female, 5′6, 170 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Huelsman was last seen on the 3200 block of I-45 in Madisonville on September 9, 2022. She was later reported missing on September 28, 2022. Police believe that Huelsman is in danger of death or serious bodily injury.
Here We Go Again, Burn Bans Are Coming Back to East Texas
By the time Labor Day had arrived in East Texas, we had already received 4.45 inches of rain for the first week of September. That amount comes from the weather reporting station at the Angelina County Airport. ...And, the Bad News. Now, over 3 weeks later, that rainfall total has...
kwhi.com
CHAPPELL HILL VFD, CHAMBER OF COMMERCE TO HOST NATIONAL NIGHT OUT
The community of Chappell Hill will be taking part in this year’s National Night Out on Tuesday. This year’s event at the Chappell Hill fire station, located at 5295 FM 1155, is being hosted jointly by the Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department and Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce.
kwhi.com
CHAPPELL HILL CHAMBER HOSTING BUSINESS AFTER HOURS THURSDAY
The Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce will hold its next “Business After Hours” this (Thursday) evening. This month’s social will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Bank of Brenham – Chappell Hill Branch, located at 9000 Highway 290 East. Attendees are invited to...
kwhi.com
DOWNTOWN BELLVILLE TO HOST MARKET DAY, FARMERS MARKET SATURDAY
Over 120 vendors are planned to be in downtown Bellville tomorrow (Saturday) for the Market Day and Farmers Market. The Market Day on the downtown square and on Bell Street will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and feature over 85 booths, along with food trucks, music, wine tasting, photo ops and games. Shoppers can browse for items like jewelry, arts and crafts, collectibles, plants and antiques.
KBTX.com
6 people injured following chase, crash in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says six people were transported to the hospital Thursday night following a three-vehicle crash in Bryan. Authorities say they first received a call about a reckless driver around 8:30 p.m.. When a Brazos County deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over near FM 1179 and Coyote Run, it didn’t stop.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Kirby Ice House Opens in The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Kirby Ice House, a favorite Houston spot for gathering with co workers, neighbors and friends is opening in The Woodlands on Tuesday, September 27 in partnership with The Howard Hughes Corporation. The much anticipated third outpost following the Upper Kirby flagship and Memorial City location is ideally situated at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive, just northeast of Six Pines Drive in the heart of the Waterway District and steps from area attractions including The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Market Street and The Woodlands Mall. Encompassing 10,000 square feet of indoor and 18,000 square feet of dog-friendly backyard space, Kirby Ice House – The Woodlands will welcome the longest bar in Texas – spanning 141 feet and taking the title from Memorial City. Patrons and sports enthusiasts alike will have expansive audio visual options on which to view a wide variety of sports: including a 300-inch jumbo screen, 61 oversized HDTVs, 51 rotating beer taps, plus a signature blend of welcoming, efficient staff and lively, open-air atmosphere with games and food trucks.
10 latest commercial permits filed in Montgomery and Willis, including Shipley Do-Nuts
Shipley Do-Nuts serves several doughnut types, including glazed, chocolate, iced and jelly filled. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) Several new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Montgomery and Willis areas. The following projects have been filed through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, and information may be subject to change.
kwhi.com
LOCAL MUSICIANS TO PERFORM FREE CONCERT SATURDAY AT CANNERY KITCHEN
Two renowned recording artists with local ties will host a free concert tomorrow (Saturday) night in Brenham. Gospel and inspirational musicians Christina Williams-Woodard and Tamesha Pruett-Ray will perform starting at 6 p.m. at the Cannery Kitchen. The two grew up in Brenham and began their music interest through Brenham ISD.
Rock Prairie and Wellborn Road railroad closings indefinitely delayed due to unforeseen circumstances
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The railroad crossings at Rock Prairie and Wellborn road in College Station that were scheduled to be closed for maintenance on Tues, Sept. 27 are being delayed. Initially, 2-3 days were allocated for the closure and installation of new tracks at the railroad intersections of...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD SECOND READING ON BUDGET & TAX RATE, MEET IN EXECUTIVE SESSION
The Brenham City Council’s second meeting of the week on Thursday will include the second reading of the city’s new budget and tax rate, along with the consideration of several executive session items. On Monday, the council unanimously adopted a $91.8 million budget and a tax rate of...
