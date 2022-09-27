Read full article on original website
Related
Lighthouse Challenge of NJ is back with night climbs added for 2022
October is officially here, and with it comes one of The Garden State's most popular events. The Lighthouse Challenge of New Jersey is returning for the 2022 season, happening Saturday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 16. Along with hitting up many of New Jersey's lighthouses, the challenge also includes Squan...
Another NJ bid for Fort Monmouth details non-Netflix studio plans
Several months after submitting plans for Forth Monmouth, the last of four bidders hoping to redevelop nearly 300 acres has gone on the record about their vision for the property. Extell Acquisitions — an arm of New York-based real estate company, Extell Development — shared some of its mixed-use proposal...
Man Sentenced For Killing Wife During Dispute At Home In Mount Vernon
A man has been sentenced for stabbing his wife to death during a dispute at her Westchester home. Kirk Fisher, age 60, of the Bronx, was sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 29, to 20 years in state prison for killing his wife Kaya Green, at her Mount Vernon home, said Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.
A Local Bank In New Jersey Was Just Found Guilty Of Racist Practices
(Towfiqu barbhuiya/Unsplash) Getting a bank loan is already hard enough. Between fixing your credit, providing all the documentation that shows you earn enough to make it work, and also saving up for a colossal down payment, it's easy to see where people get frustrated with mortgage lenders.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
N.Y. man charged in deadly attack at N.J. home
A New York City man was charged with murder in the stabbing death of another man at a Somerset County home, authorities said Friday. Based on a description of the suspected attacker, detectives stopped Jahkoy Monsanto at the New Brunswick train station Thursday and recovered a knife from him following the killing of J’Corey Breedy earlier that day, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
The slave trade thrived in the Meadowlands. A N.J. woman wanted the story told.
The shackled men and women were sold door to door. Privateers sailed up the Hackensack River, offering slaves to plantation owners from modern-day Newark to Rutherford.
Westfield, NJ ‘The Watcher’ on Netflix: What’s true, what’s fiction
Among mega-producer Ryan Murphy’s newest projects is one “inspired by the true story of the infamous 'Watcher’ house in New Jersey.”. Naomi Watts and Union City native Bobby Cannavale lead a cast that includes Terry Kinney, Michael Nouri, Mia Farrow, Jennifer Coolidge, Richard Kind and Margot Martindale.
Hurricane Ian Ready To Soak New York State
Weather experts believe there's growing confidence the remnants of Hurricane Ian will soak parts of New York State and Hudson Valley. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Hurricane Ian was one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit Florida. The hurricane hit the Sunshine State on Wednesday as a Category Four storm. Millions were left without power.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BK man steals $194K check meant for NJ food pantry, cashes and spends it
A Brooklyn man is facing multiple charges, including identity theft and money laundering, for intercepting a $194,000 check that was supposed to go to a New Jersey food bank, authorities said Wednesday.
Man charged with DWI after plunging van into East River
NEW YORK -- A father and son were inside a van when it plunged into the East River early Saturday morning, and police now say alcohol was involved.It happened just before 2 a.m. along East Loop Road on Roosevelt Island.Officials say 40-year-old Saeed Speede was driving and his father, who is in his 60s, was a passenger when the van veered off the road.A witness who was on his way home from work said he ran over to the scene and saw someone swimming out of the water. "I just hear like a pretty close, like really loud, 'bang, bang, bang,'" he said. "As I came around the cars and got a good view of it, I saw the side of this just taken out, a car in the water, headlights on."Both Speede and his father are expected to be OK.Speede was taken into custody and charged with DWI. Officials said the father was uncooperative and left the scene.
Florida hurricane brings back horrifying memories of Sandy in NJ
Everyone in New Jersey who was of age can remember the terrifying night of Oct. 29, 2012. It's hard to believe that it's almost ten years since Superstorm Sandy hit the Jersey coast with a force that no one could imagine. Some folks are still not whole from the experience...
Teenager found with gunshot wound in Paterson, officials say
PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — A teenager was found with a gunshot wound in Paterson Saturday morning, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes. Officers found the 16-year-old victim near North Fifth Street and Haledon Avenue after they were dispatched around 4:30 a.m., police said. The teenager was taken to an area hospital for treatment […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
People in NJ are suing Walmart over drug testing
TRENTON – Walmart faces a potential class-action lawsuit in New Jersey after a Gloucester County resident says he lost a job offer after testing positive for marijuana, which is now legal for recreational use by adults. The lawsuit was filed in June in state Superior Court but served in...
Bakery Specializing In Japanese Doughnuts Opening 12 New Jersey Locations
My sister is obsessed with mochi. If you are not familiar, Mochi is, "a Japanese rice cake made of mochigome, a short-grain japonica glutinous rice. Sometimes, [mochi contains] other ingredients such as water, sugar, and cornstarch," according to Wikipedia.org. Well, you are about to be exposed to a new creation...
16 Random Things I learned My First Summer In Ocean County, NJ
Not that we're a few days into fall, but I've had some time to reflect on the past four months since I moved to New Jersey. Of course, I've been coming to the Jersey Shore for vacation my entire life but things are a little different when you're a resident, and live and work within the community.
Feds: Convicted Felon from NJ Charged For Having a Machine Gun, Ammunition
Federal authorities say a man from North Jersey made an initial court appearance on Friday on charges of possessing a machine gun and being a felon in possession of a weapon. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says 37-year-old Edward Austeri of Bloomingdale, Passaic County, was arrested on April 26th following a domestic violence incident and charged with state offenses. He is now charged on a federal level with one count of being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition and one count of possession of a machine gun.
Woman killed by N.J. Transit train ID’d as local resident
New Jersey Transit police have identified the woman struck and killed by a train a train late Monday as a Bergen County resident. Kelly Bailey, 30, of Garfield, was struck about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman. Bailey...
Cash for ‘Bloods’ tucked in box of water bottles: feds
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Prosecutors trying a mob-related murder-for-hire case in federal court ended their Thursday session in a dramatic fashion when they showed the jury a box filled with water bottles and wads of cash stuffed in between them. The federal government alleged Anthony Zottola paid the Bloods gang to murder his 71-year-old father, […]
Boy, 16, Shot In Paterson
A 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest before dawn on Paterson’s north side, authorities confirmed. The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center after police found him on North 5th Street near Haledon Avenue at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said in a joint announcement.
The New Jersey Town That Is Named Among America’s Best Christmas Town
A New Jersey town has been named one of the best Christmas towns to visit in the entire nation by a major national publication. October is just upon us. The pumpkin spice is just getting settled in our coffee, but that doesn't mean we can't start talking about Christmas. Especially when a great New Jersey town is already getting Christmas praise.
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 2