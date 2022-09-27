ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

Lighthouse Challenge of NJ is back with night climbs added for 2022

October is officially here, and with it comes one of The Garden State's most popular events. The Lighthouse Challenge of New Jersey is returning for the 2022 season, happening Saturday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 16. Along with hitting up many of New Jersey's lighthouses, the challenge also includes Squan...
TRAVEL
N.Y. man charged in deadly attack at N.J. home

A New York City man was charged with murder in the stabbing death of another man at a Somerset County home, authorities said Friday. Based on a description of the suspected attacker, detectives stopped Jahkoy Monsanto at the New Brunswick train station Thursday and recovered a knife from him following the killing of J’Corey Breedy earlier that day, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Hurricane Ian Ready To Soak New York State

Weather experts believe there's growing confidence the remnants of Hurricane Ian will soak parts of New York State and Hudson Valley. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Hurricane Ian was one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit Florida. The hurricane hit the Sunshine State on Wednesday as a Category Four storm. Millions were left without power.
ENVIRONMENT
Man charged with DWI after plunging van into East River

NEW YORK -- A father and son were inside a van when it plunged into the East River early Saturday morning, and police now say alcohol was involved.It happened just before 2 a.m. along East Loop Road on Roosevelt Island.Officials say 40-year-old Saeed Speede was driving and his father, who is in his 60s, was a passenger when the van veered off the road.A witness who was on his way home from work said he ran over to the scene and saw someone swimming out of the water. "I just hear like a pretty close, like really loud, 'bang, bang, bang,'" he said. "As I came around the cars and got a good view of it, I saw the side of this just taken out, a car in the water, headlights on."Both Speede and his father are expected to be OK.Speede was taken into custody and charged with DWI. Officials said the father was uncooperative and left the scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Teenager found with gunshot wound in Paterson, officials say

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — A teenager was found with a gunshot wound in Paterson Saturday morning, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes. Officers found the 16-year-old victim near North Fifth Street and Haledon Avenue after they were dispatched around 4:30 a.m., police said. The teenager was taken to an area hospital for treatment […]
PATERSON, NJ
People in NJ are suing Walmart over drug testing

TRENTON – Walmart faces a potential class-action lawsuit in New Jersey after a Gloucester County resident says he lost a job offer after testing positive for marijuana, which is now legal for recreational use by adults. The lawsuit was filed in June in state Superior Court but served in...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Feds: Convicted Felon from NJ Charged For Having a Machine Gun, Ammunition

Federal authorities say a man from North Jersey made an initial court appearance on Friday on charges of possessing a machine gun and being a felon in possession of a weapon. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says 37-year-old Edward Austeri of Bloomingdale, Passaic County, was arrested on April 26th following a domestic violence incident and charged with state offenses. He is now charged on a federal level with one count of being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition and one count of possession of a machine gun.
BLOOMINGDALE, NJ
Woman killed by N.J. Transit train ID’d as local resident

New Jersey Transit police have identified the woman struck and killed by a train a train late Monday as a Bergen County resident. Kelly Bailey, 30, of Garfield, was struck about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman. Bailey...
GARFIELD, NJ
Cash for ‘Bloods’ tucked in box of water bottles: feds

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Prosecutors trying a mob-related murder-for-hire case in federal court ended their Thursday session in a dramatic fashion when they showed the jury a box filled with water bottles and wads of cash stuffed in between them. The federal government alleged Anthony Zottola paid the Bloods gang to murder his 71-year-old father, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Boy, 16, Shot In Paterson

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest before dawn on Paterson’s north side, authorities confirmed. The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center after police found him on North 5th Street near Haledon Avenue at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said in a joint announcement.
PATERSON, NJ
The New Jersey Town That Is Named Among America’s Best Christmas Town

A New Jersey town has been named one of the best Christmas towns to visit in the entire nation by a major national publication. October is just upon us. The pumpkin spice is just getting settled in our coffee, but that doesn't mean we can't start talking about Christmas. Especially when a great New Jersey town is already getting Christmas praise.
TRAVEL
