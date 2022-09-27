Read full article on original website
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Maryland, you've come to the right place.
Bay Weekly
Bigger and Better Boating Seminars
ANNAPOLIS, MD – Chesapeake Bay Magazine and the Annapolis School of Seamanship are. teaming up with Beneteau, Jeanneau, Annapolis Yacht Sales and Crusader Yacht Sales to host. a series of free seminars at the Annapolis Sailboat Boat Show (Oct. 13-17). The extensive lineup includes practical, how-to topics on weather,...
Trips That Make Cents: Family and dog-friendly farm offers fall fun for all
A family farm in Howard County offers the perfect combination of fall activities for all ages, including a hayride and pumpkin patch.
Wbaltv.com
Timeline for rain from Ian speeds up for Maryland
Ian is still in Florida, but its rain extends north by hundreds of miles, and it will eventually reach Maryland. || Radar | Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. The timeline for the rain has sped up for Maryland. Rain could...
thebellarion.com
Pond Removed from BAHS Courtyard
The beloved courtyard pond that many students and staff have recognized as a favorite feature of the school has been demolished before the 2022 Homecoming Season. Since the school was built in 2009, the pond was home to over 20 goldfish as well as being packed with various native and invasive plant species.
Shoppers supermarket reopens in northeast Baltimore
Shoppers Food has reopened at Alameda Shopping Center in northeast Baltimore, marking yet another turnover in supermarkets at that location.
WTOP
Bike groups sue to block demolition of bridge linking Maryland with Virginia
Bicycle trail advocacy groups have filed a federal lawsuit, trying to prevent Maryland transportation officials from demolishing a bridge across the Potomac River that cyclists say could link bike routes in the southern part of the state to Virginia. The Maryland Transportation Authority is in the final stages of building...
WTOP
Study on Maryland’s Purple Line looks to limit gentrification
Maryland’s Purple Line is not scheduled to open until 2026, but the project is already leading to concerns about gentrification around stations. A new study from the public-private group “Purple Line Corridor Coalition” focused on ways to potentially avoid that from happening. “Historically, transit investments of this...
violetskyadventures.com
You Can Tour the Home of One of America’s Most Mysterious Authors
Edgar Allan Poe is notoriously known for his suspense writings and eerie tales, but did you know he once called Baltimore home? For just a short couple of years, Poe lived here in a top floor room and it is also where he began courting his wife, Virginia. About. The...
United Natural Foods to Increase Investment in Its Shoppers Banner by Adding Three Store Locations and Remodeling Two Existing Stores
PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- As part of its commitment to build its Shoppers banner by adding to and improving the stores in its portfolio, United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (“UNFI”) today announced it is reacquiring three former store locations which had previously been sold and remodeling two existing store locations. This reinvestment in remodels and new store acquisitions will greatly improve the shopping experience for loyal customers in the Baltimore and Prince George’s County communities who have relied on Shoppers for over 70 years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005952/en/ Shoppers Store Director, Rahman Glassgow (center), highlights the fresh seafood department for Maryland State Delegate Jazz Lewis (left) during the grand opening celebration at Shoppers’ Capitol Heights, Md. store. (Photo: Business Wire)
Wbaltv.com
Vacationers, residents flee Florida, arrive at BWI-Marshall ahead of Hurricane Ian
LINTHICUM, Md. — Florida flights to Baltimore either arrived early or were canceled Wednesday because of Hurricane Ian. || Radar | Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. For some travelers, fierce wind helped them decide to leave Florida as quickly...
Calling all actors! Lioness hosting casting call in Maryland
There's a casting call this weekend for a new TV series being filmed in Baltimore. According to Lioness casting team, they are looking for men and women between ages 18 and 55.
mocoshow.com
‘Field of Screams’ Voted #1 Best Haunted Attraction in the Nation in USA Today’s Readers Choice 2022 Awards
“Enter a horrifically terrifying world beyond imagination at the Fields of Screams in Olney, Maryland. A walk through the woods on The Haunted Trail and Trail of Terror leaves visitors scurrying away. Along their journey, guests are welcomed into thirteen haunted houses, where they might find anything from dead bodies to hillbillies and butchers. Enjoy Body Bean Bag Pumpkin Toss, Zombie Brain Smash, and other Carnival Town Games for a thrilling, competitive experience.”
Bay Net
Two Marylanders Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl Pills Disguised As Candy
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration for New England, today announced that a federal grand jury in Hartford has returned an indictment yesterday charging OSCAR FLORES, 34, of Mount Rainier, Maryland, and SEVERO ALELAR, 25, of Hyattsville, Maryland, with fentanyl trafficking offenses.
earnthenecklace.com
Bob Turk Leaving WJZ-TV: Is the Baltimore Meteorologist Retiring?
Bob Turk has been the face of weather in Baltimore for half a century. Many never thought there would come a time when they wouldn’t get their timely weather updates from the veteran meteorologist, but it is here. Bob Turk announced he is leaving WJZ-TV after five decades. The news was met with dejected reactions beyond CBS 13 viewers. Baltimore residents are now wondering if the “Sunshine Kid” is retiring or if he is leaving for a different career opportunity. They especially want to know and hope to see Bob Turk on television again. Here’s what the veteran weather anchor said about his departure from WJZ-TV.
Bob Turk is leaving WJZ after five decades
BALTIMORE -- Weather man Bob Turk, the "Sunshine Kid" and a presence in Baltimore homes for years, is leaving WJZ after five decades with the station.In a message shared on his Twitter account, Turk said his long career allowed him to combine two of his loves: weather and the city of Baltimore."When I look back, it wasn't just my passion for weather, it was the love I have for the people of Baltimore," he wrote. "This is the city where I was born and raised. This is where I raised my family. There is no other city in the world...
Loyal Elderly Woman Forcibly Thrown Out Of Lifelong Home Leaves Maryland Officials Outraged
A reportedly notoriously unreliable property management company is once again making headlines after demanding an elderly woman vacate her home of 25 years, leaving her and her dog to fend for herself, as gathered in an exclusive report with Daily Voice. The 80-year-old whistleblower received a sudden notice for her...
Commentary: As cannabis legalization looms, do you hear the screws turning again?
The vice-chair of the Maryland Minority Cannabis Business Association warns that more effort will be needed to ensure that a recreational cannabis industry is racially diverse and equitable. The post Commentary: As cannabis legalization looms, do you hear the screws turning again? appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Charred Human Remains Found In Back Of Abandoned Burning Car Dumped In Maryland Field
Charred human remains were found in the backseat of a car that was set on fire in the middle of a Laurel field, authorities say. Around midnight Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities responded to the area of Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail for reports of a car fire that was found about 100 yards off of the roadway engulfed in flames in the middle of a field, according to Anne Arundel County police.
U of M study shows flight path of airplanes traveling to BWI cause negative health effects
BALTIMORE -- A study by the University of Maryland's School of Pharmacy shows that some flight paths to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport have a negative impact on the health of the state's residents, according to researchers.These negative health effects are projected to cost Marylanders in excess of $40 million per year for the next 30 years, researchers said.The study, titled "Projecting the Health and Economic Burden of Aircraft Noise," was compiled by Dr. Zafar Zafari and Jeong-eun Park.Their study focuses on the health impacts of concentrated flight paths going to and from the airport ever since the Federal Aviation Administration implemented the Next Generation Air Transportation System in 2015.The negative health effects were measured through qualquality-adjustedity adjusted life years and the medical economic burden on affected populations, according to researchers.These health effects lead to costly hospitalizations. The study looks at that cost along with the direct and indirect costs of disease and lessening of life outcomes, researchers said.Overall, these health effects will cost $1.2 billion spread out over three decades, according to researchers.Public health measures must be taken to mitigate the noise threats, researchers concluded.
