Mayo, MD

Bay Weekly

Bigger and Better Boating Seminars

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Chesapeake Bay Magazine and the Annapolis School of Seamanship are. teaming up with Beneteau, Jeanneau, Annapolis Yacht Sales and Crusader Yacht Sales to host. a series of free seminars at the Annapolis Sailboat Boat Show (Oct. 13-17). The extensive lineup includes practical, how-to topics on weather,...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Timeline for rain from Ian speeds up for Maryland

Ian is still in Florida, but its rain extends north by hundreds of miles, and it will eventually reach Maryland. || Radar | Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. The timeline for the rain has sped up for Maryland. Rain could...
MARYLAND STATE
thebellarion.com

Pond Removed from BAHS Courtyard

The beloved courtyard pond that many students and staff have recognized as a favorite feature of the school has been demolished before the 2022 Homecoming Season. Since the school was built in 2009, the pond was home to over 20 goldfish as well as being packed with various native and invasive plant species.
BEL AIR, MD
WTOP

Study on Maryland’s Purple Line looks to limit gentrification

Maryland’s Purple Line is not scheduled to open until 2026, but the project is already leading to concerns about gentrification around stations. A new study from the public-private group “Purple Line Corridor Coalition” focused on ways to potentially avoid that from happening. “Historically, transit investments of this...
MARYLAND STATE
#Little Birds#Insect#Ruby Crowned Kinglet#Golden Crowned Kinglet
The Associated Press

United Natural Foods to Increase Investment in Its Shoppers Banner by Adding Three Store Locations and Remodeling Two Existing Stores

PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- As part of its commitment to build its Shoppers banner by adding to and improving the stores in its portfolio, United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (“UNFI”) today announced it is reacquiring three former store locations which had previously been sold and remodeling two existing store locations. This reinvestment in remodels and new store acquisitions will greatly improve the shopping experience for loyal customers in the Baltimore and Prince George’s County communities who have relied on Shoppers for over 70 years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005952/en/ Shoppers Store Director, Rahman Glassgow (center), highlights the fresh seafood department for Maryland State Delegate Jazz Lewis (left) during the grand opening celebration at Shoppers’ Capitol Heights, Md. store. (Photo: Business Wire)
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

‘Field of Screams’ Voted #1 Best Haunted Attraction in the Nation in USA Today’s Readers Choice 2022 Awards

“Enter a horrifically terrifying world beyond imagination at the Fields of Screams in Olney, Maryland. A walk through the woods on The Haunted Trail and Trail of Terror leaves visitors scurrying away. Along their journey, guests are welcomed into thirteen haunted houses, where they might find anything from dead bodies to hillbillies and butchers. Enjoy Body Bean Bag Pumpkin Toss, Zombie Brain Smash, and other Carnival Town Games for a thrilling, competitive experience.”
OLNEY, MD
Bay Net

Two Marylanders Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl Pills Disguised As Candy

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration for New England, today announced that a federal grand jury in Hartford has returned an indictment yesterday charging OSCAR FLORES, 34, of Mount Rainier, Maryland, and SEVERO ALELAR, 25, of Hyattsville, Maryland, with fentanyl trafficking offenses.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
earnthenecklace.com

Bob Turk Leaving WJZ-TV: Is the Baltimore Meteorologist Retiring?

Bob Turk has been the face of weather in Baltimore for half a century. Many never thought there would come a time when they wouldn’t get their timely weather updates from the veteran meteorologist, but it is here. Bob Turk announced he is leaving WJZ-TV after five decades. The news was met with dejected reactions beyond CBS 13 viewers. Baltimore residents are now wondering if the “Sunshine Kid” is retiring or if he is leaving for a different career opportunity. They especially want to know and hope to see Bob Turk on television again. Here’s what the veteran weather anchor said about his departure from WJZ-TV.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Bob Turk is leaving WJZ after five decades

BALTIMORE -- Weather man Bob Turk, the "Sunshine Kid" and a presence in Baltimore homes for years, is leaving WJZ after five decades with the station.In a message shared on his Twitter account, Turk said his long career allowed him to combine two of his loves: weather and the city of Baltimore."When I look back, it wasn't just my passion for weather, it was the love I have for the people of Baltimore," he wrote. "This is the city where I was born and raised. This is where I raised my family. There is no other city in the world...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Charred Human Remains Found In Back Of Abandoned Burning Car Dumped In Maryland Field

Charred human remains were found in the backseat of a car that was set on fire in the middle of a Laurel field, authorities say. Around midnight Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities responded to the area of Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail for reports of a car fire that was found about 100 yards off of the roadway engulfed in flames in the middle of a field, according to Anne Arundel County police.
LAUREL, MD
CBS Baltimore

U of M study shows flight path of airplanes traveling to BWI cause negative health effects

BALTIMORE -- A study by the University of Maryland's School of Pharmacy shows that some flight paths to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport have a negative impact on the health of the state's residents, according to researchers.These negative health effects are projected to cost Marylanders in excess of $40 million per year for the next 30 years, researchers said.The study, titled "Projecting the Health and Economic Burden of Aircraft Noise," was compiled by Dr. Zafar Zafari and Jeong-eun Park.Their study focuses on the health impacts of concentrated flight paths going to and from the airport ever since the Federal Aviation Administration implemented the Next Generation Air Transportation System in 2015.The negative health effects were measured through qualquality-adjustedity adjusted life years and the medical economic burden on affected populations, according to researchers.These health effects lead to costly hospitalizations. The study looks at that cost along with the direct and indirect costs of disease and lessening of life outcomes, researchers said.Overall, these health effects will cost $1.2 billion spread out over three decades, according to researchers.Public health measures must be taken to mitigate the noise threats, researchers concluded.
BALTIMORE, MD

