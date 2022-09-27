Read full article on original website
Autumn Memories Senior Prom celebrates community
ST. LOUIS – Only the grown-ups get to go to the Autumn Memories Senior Prom with the St. Charles Imperial Dance Club. There, the St. Louis area’s sauciest seniors will cut a rug and swing dancing to celebrate community. Click here to learn more. Autumn Memories Senior Prom.
St. Louis native, former 5 On Your Side employee recalls riding out Hurricane Ian
ST. LOUIS — "I've had better days," said Craig Wolf of Fort Myers, Florida. For the 68-year-old, that's a monumental understatement. For hours on Wednesday, he and his brave, 24-year-old son Jake rode out Hurricane Ian. "We had 100 mph winds zipping passed us and we felt nothing. We...
North St. Louis Save A Lot burglarized two days in a row
ST. LOUIS – Thieves broke into a Save A Lot early Friday morning in north St. Louis. The break-in happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Union at Page. The same story was broken into on Thursday. It is unknown at this time what was taken from the store. FOX 2’s Nissan […]
WATCH Reside in St. Louis: Unlock the hidden secrets of St. Louis's most famous families
This exquisite property has also been home to some of the most well-known St. Louis Families including members of the Wright, Lemp, and Lamberts. With its hand-carved millwork, grand parlor, large dining room, paneled library, Chinese-themed solarium, and prohibition-ready rathskeller, the original features of this home make it remarkable.
Miles' Davis' former East St. Louis home becomes educational nonprofit center
Musical giant Miles Davis’ former residence, which faced demolition at one point, now operates as a nonprofit and an incubator for youthful learning. The House of Miles East St. Louis (“HOME,” that is) stands as a nonprofit tribute to Miles Davis, the influential American trumpeter, bandleader and composer – whom “The Encyclopedia of Jazz” calls “the most consistently innovative musician in jazz from the late 1940s through the 1960s,” according to his capsule bio on the St. Louis Walk of Fame website.
The Best Things To Do in St. Louis During the Weekend, September 30 to October 2
Check out GroveFest, Blacktober Fest, Donut Fest and more
West County families become bonded after life-altering moment
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Two West County families, living minutes apart, were total strangers until a life-altering moment changed everything. It’s a tragedy that’s entwined them together forever. “We went in there and started resuscitating Colton. It just, it was difficult,” Mark Gilliam said. Gilliam’s been a...
Former St. Louisans share their experiences as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
As powerful Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday, the impacts were being felt up and down Florida's southwest coast. We hear from former St. Louisans in the storm's path.
North St. Louis Save-A-Lot burgularized overnight
There was a burglary overnight at a Save-A-Lot store in north St. Louis.
Free computers available at SIUE’s East St. Louis Learning Resource Center
Free personal computers for those who qualify will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Learning Resource Center, located at 601 James R. Thompson Blvd. The LRC is partnering with PCs for People to bring affordable technology...
Police: St. Louis festival failed to pay them, lost personal information
More than a dozen police officers are asking a major festival’s organizers about their pay. They also want to know what happened to their sensitive personal information.
STL Originals Concert fights food insecurity
ST. LOUIS – Local bands will fight food insecurity at the STL Originals Concert, hosted by Steve’s Hot Dogs. The concert will be in Ritz Park, next door to the restaurant. Owner Steve Ewing founded Feed the People. He gave away meals and helped other restaurants struggling after the start of the COVID pandemic.
Goodbye, Morgan Street Brewery; Laclede’s Landing property to be renovated
Do you know of any restaurant tenants that are looking for a place? Morgan Street Brewery, a well-known business in the Laclede's Landing area, is looking to repurpose under new ownership.
Rosati-Kain High School Should Stay Open, Leave Archdiocese
One alumna argues for her school to leave the Archdiocese and operate independently
St. Louis woman dies in Howard County crash
HOWARD COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis woman died early Thursday morning in Howard County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Victoria A. Cooper, 50, of St. Louis, was driving her 2013 Hyundai Tuscan southbound on Route O about a quarter mile north of County Road 130 at 1 a.m. when she veered to the right of the roadway and struck a drainage culvert, a fence post, and a tree before coming to a rest off the roadway. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Howard County Coroner Trisha Clark.
This Is Missouri's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
This Is Missouri's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
St. Louis public schools push attendance incentives for teachers as shortage continues
ST. LOUIS — School systems across the country continue have struggled with teacher shortages exacerbated by the pandemic and St. Louis Public Schools is no exception. On Tuesday, the district's communications director George Sells told 5 On Your Side there were currently 76 openings with 111 at the beginning of the year.
St. Charles’ mother fights for her daughter amidst international child abduction case
Fired MoDOT worker says she’s taking the fall for safety failures
A former MoDOT crew leader says she was just fired, so that the state could say it’s making safety changes after last year’s deadly work zone crash.
