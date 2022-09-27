ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Autumn Memories Senior Prom celebrates community

ST. LOUIS – Only the grown-ups get to go to the Autumn Memories Senior Prom with the St. Charles Imperial Dance Club. There, the St. Louis area’s sauciest seniors will cut a rug and swing dancing to celebrate community. Click here to learn more. Autumn Memories Senior Prom.
North St. Louis Save A Lot burglarized two days in a row

ST. LOUIS – Thieves broke into a Save A Lot early Friday morning in north St. Louis. The break-in happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Union at Page. The same story was broken into on Thursday. It is unknown at this time what was taken from the store. FOX 2’s Nissan […]
Miles' Davis' former East St. Louis home becomes educational nonprofit center

Musical giant Miles Davis’ former residence, which faced demolition at one point, now operates as a nonprofit and an incubator for youthful learning. The House of Miles East St. Louis (“HOME,” that is) stands as a nonprofit tribute to Miles Davis, the influential American trumpeter, bandleader and composer – whom “The Encyclopedia of Jazz” calls “the most consistently innovative musician in jazz from the late 1940s through the 1960s,” according to his capsule bio on the St. Louis Walk of Fame website.
West County families become bonded after life-altering moment

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Two West County families, living minutes apart, were total strangers until a life-altering moment changed everything. It’s a tragedy that’s entwined them together forever. “We went in there and started resuscitating Colton. It just, it was difficult,” Mark Gilliam said. Gilliam’s been a...
STL Originals Concert fights food insecurity

ST. LOUIS – Local bands will fight food insecurity at the STL Originals Concert, hosted by Steve’s Hot Dogs. The concert will be in Ritz Park, next door to the restaurant. Owner Steve Ewing founded Feed the People. He gave away meals and helped other restaurants struggling after the start of the COVID pandemic.
St. Louis woman dies in Howard County crash

HOWARD COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis woman died early Thursday morning in Howard County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Victoria A. Cooper, 50, of St. Louis, was driving her 2013 Hyundai Tuscan southbound on Route O about a quarter mile north of County Road 130 at 1 a.m. when she veered to the right of the roadway and struck a drainage culvert, a fence post, and a tree before coming to a rest off the roadway. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Howard County Coroner Trisha Clark.
St. Charles’ mother fights for her daughter amidst international child abduction case

WATCH Reside in St. Louis: Unlock the hidden secrets of St. Louis's most famous families. This exquisite property has also been home to some of the most well-known St. Louis Families including members of the Wright, Lemp, and Lamberts. With its hand-carved millwork, grand parlor, large dining room, paneled library, Chinese-themed solarium, and prohibition-ready rathskeller, the original features of this home make it remarkable.
