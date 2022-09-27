Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC State Museum offers Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red DogPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Features Work of Blakely Martin for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
live5news.com
POWER OUTAGES: Hurricane Ian’s impact on the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Power outages are being reported as wind and rain from Hurricane Ian are expected to impact the Lowcountry on Friday. Dominion Energy is reporting 4,307 customers impacted by 134 active outages as of 9:45 a.m. Friday morning. Outages can be reported through the Dominion Energy app...
live5news.com
Dorchester Paws seeks emergency storm fosters
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws is urgently looking for emergency fosters to take in animals through this weekend. The animal shelter says they have been advised to evacuate animals on campus as they are guaranteed to have flooding at their low-lying facility. Anyone can be an emergency foster at...
live5news.com
Officials: 2 dead in Summerville apartment fire
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say two people were killed and several people were injured in an early-morning fire at a Summerville apartment complex. Town of Summerville spokesperson Mary Edwards originally said one person died in the fire, but investigators discovered a second person later Thursday morning. Edwards said firefighters...
live5news.com
Crews respond to fire at Summerville apartment complex
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews responded to a fire at a Summerville apartment complex Thursday morning. A large response of emergency vehicles was at the Summerville Station apartment complex on Old Trolley Road. The Summerville Fire Department and Summerville Police Department are responding. The American Red Cross could also be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
live5news.com
Police search for missing 16-year-old SC girl
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lexington Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old girl. Caroline Vincent was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the area of Church Street when she left a vehicle in which she had been riding. Police say she has pink hair and was wearing a Substation II...
live5news.com
Publix at Moncks Corner Marketplace holding grand opening Wednesday
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Publix at Moncks Corner Marketplace is celebrating its grand opening Wednesday morning at 7 a.m. Publix said they’ve been looking forward to opening a location in Mocks Corner to be able to provide more options for residents. The store is located on the...
live5news.com
One dead, one injured after fatal Orangeburg tractor-trailer collision
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person is dead after an early morning collision on US 321 at Arts Lane. The collision occurred around 5:42 a.m., 1 mile south of Woodford. According to officials, the Freightliner tractor-trailer was entering US 321 and the...
live5news.com
Red Cross: At least 36 units destroyed in Summerville apartment fire
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews responded to a fire at a Summerville apartment complex Thursday morning. A large response of emergency vehicles was at the Summerville Station apartment complex on Old Trolley Road. The Summerville Fire Department and Summerville Police Department responded. The American Red Cross could also be seen...
RELATED PEOPLE
live5news.com
Developer presents plans for new development in Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek City Council and a developer have been working on another potential mixed-use development or commercial build at Highway 52 and Windsor Mill Road for nearly two years. City council members saw a presentation of plans for the land at a special planning session...
live5news.com
Family of bicyclist killed in Goose Creek hit and run seeks justice
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month is hoping someone who knows what happened will come forward with answers. Wyatt Dobbs, 43, was riding his bike down Crowfield Boulevard Thursday night when a car struck him and fled the scene. Moments later, a second car ran him over. Investigators say he died from his injuries.
Comments / 0