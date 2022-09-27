ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2Now

Autumn Memories Senior Prom celebrates community

ST. LOUIS – Only the grown-ups get to go to the Autumn Memories Senior Prom with the St. Charles Imperial Dance Club. There, the St. Louis area's sauciest seniors will cut a rug and swing dancing to celebrate community. Click here to learn more. Autumn Memories Senior Prom.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

STL Originals Concert fights food insecurity

ST. LOUIS – Local bands will fight food insecurity at the STL Originals Concert, hosted by Steve's Hot Dogs. The concert will be in Ritz Park, next door to the restaurant. Owner Steve Ewing founded Feed the People. He gave away meals and helped other restaurants struggling after the start of the COVID pandemic.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: Sept. 30 - Oct. 1

Festivals abound this weekend in St. Louis. Take your pick from Metro East Pride, GroveFest, Skinker DeBaliviere's PorchFest and much more. "Join us for a night of local shopping, drinking and listening to live music, all benefiting Midwest Akita Rescue Society (MARS)! Friendly pups welcome! Drink specials will be served by The Crow's Nest all night long. Shop local artists and vendors! This event is sponsored by 4 Hands Brewing & Logboat Brewing Co." From 5 to 10 p.m. Free admission.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Big Mama's serving more than BBQ to ESL community

When you walk into Big Mama's BBQ in East St. Louis, the first thing you'll notice is a huge menu filled with year-round summertime style BBQ. For starters, there is the snoot, pork ribs, hot links, and pork steak. Soul music flows through the speakers, making you feel like doing the "two-step" or "four corners" dance moves.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best St. Louis-Style Pizza: Monte Bello Pizzeria

Monte Bello Pizzeria (3662 Weber Road, 314-638-8861) can't claim definitively that it was the first-ever restaurant to offer St. Louis-style pizza, but it is certainly one of — if not the — city's oldest spots for the cracker-crust delicacy. Founded in 1953 by the Petrillo family and run for decades by its second owners, the Morgans, the restaurant has come to define the genre for its loyal Lemay customers, as well as those who travel far and wide for a taste of St. Louis pizza history. Current owners Dennis and Tonya Buechel are fiercely protective of that legacy and have committed to keeping things going the way they always have. This means using the same recipe — one that (gasp!) doesn't include Provel — the same deck ovens, the same vintage pizza pans and even the same ravioli prep board made for the restaurant back in the 1960s as a shop-class project by one of the restaurant's regulars. When you taste a Monte Bello pizza, you're tasting a good pie for sure, but what makes it really special is that you are tasting a bit of St. Louis history. —Cheryl Baehr.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Sandwich: Pastrami at Nomad

Even as a young line cook coming up in some of the area's top restaurants, Tommy Andrew wanted to open a sandwich spot — the sort of place that had that one special thing everyone knew about and came to eat. When he was offered the opportunity to open Nomad (1221 Tamm Avenue, 314-696-2360) in February of 2020, it was a no-brainer that pastrami would be that dish for Andrew. A self-described lover of the peppery cured meat, Andrew had been perfecting his recipe for years and had gotten it so locked down he felt confident he could build an entire restaurant around it.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Schnucks and Salt + Smoke unveil new dining concept coming to this St. Louis grocery store

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Have you ever found yourself wishing you could enjoy some barbecue while grocery shopping? If that's the case, you won't have to wait much longer. Schnuck Markets Inc. on Wednesday said it's partnering with Salt + Smoke to bring the barbecue restaurant chain's first to-go and counter service dining concept to Schnucks Kirkwood, located at 10233 Manchester Road.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Cannabis Edible: THC-Infused Red Hot Riplets by Missouri's Own

It's a match truly made in heaven, a melding of stoner interests so perfect it should file for a marriage license. We're talking, of course, about the blissful commingling of Red Hot Riplets and THC, a brilliant scheme concocted by the people at Missouri's Own and Old Vienna that has seen the chips flying off the shelves since they were introduced in June. A self-feeding mechanism by which to both induce and relieve the munchies, each bag of the cannabis-infused chips contains 20 milligrams of THC. The chips themselves are quite simply the freshest Riplets we've ever had, tasting like they were just pulled off the line. It's a product so clever and well executed that it's nearly impossible to get your hands on. "Basically, every pack in the city has sold out within 24 to 48 hours of being on the shelf," Chief Marketing Officer of Missouri's Own parent company Show-Me Organics Tony Billmeyer told RFT in June. It's part of the company's grand plan to incorporate Missouri-specific flavors into its edible products, and one that's left us intrigued about what the company will cook up next. Fingers crossed it's THC-infused toasted ravioli. —Tommy Chims.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Cannabis Strain (Sativa): Helium by Cookies

The celebrated cannabis company Cookies (11088 New Halls Ferry Road, Florissant; 314-882-2569) entered the Missouri medical-marijuana market with considerable fanfare earlier this summer, partnering with Sinse to bring its proprietary strains to the state and with 3Fifteen to open a dedicated dispensary in Florissant. The latter saw lines wrapped around the building for its grand opening, and some deranged criminals evidently wanted to get their hands on its offerings so badly that they drove a car into the building in August, causing a temporary closure. That sucks for sure, but one taste of its Helium strain makes abundantly clear what all the fuss was about. A cross between the less-than-appealingly-named (yet well-celebrated) strains Cheetah Piss and Sour Cookies, Helium socks you in the face with a Lemon Pledge aroma upon opening the package and delivers a strong fuel-like flavor with floral notes on inhale. After just a few exceptionally smooth hits, it's time to strap in for an energetic and brain-scrambling high that will send you floating away like a Mylar balloon. Just don't overdo it, or you just may find yourself in outer space. —Tommy Chims.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
laduenews.com

Miles' Davis' former East St. Louis home becomes educational nonprofit center

Musical giant Miles Davis' former residence, which faced demolition at one point, now operates as a nonprofit and an incubator for youthful learning. The House of Miles East St. Louis ("HOME," that is) stands as a nonprofit tribute to Miles Davis, the influential American trumpeter, bandleader and composer – whom "The Encyclopedia of Jazz" calls "the most consistently innovative musician in jazz from the late 1940s through the 1960s," according to his capsule bio on the St. Louis Walk of Fame website.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
FOX2now.com

Get your groove on at Grove Fest STL

ST. LOUIS – Fire, bubbles, dancing, food, and fun. It's one of the largest and most fun street parties in the St. Louis area. We are talking Grove Fest, and it's happening this Saturday from 3:00 p.m to 11:00 p.m. Monday, we got to bubble up with one of the things you'll see this weekend – a bubble bus.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
cohaitungchi.com

15 Things to do in St. Louis for couples

St. Louis, popularly known as the "Gateway to the West," is a haven for romantic couples looking to enjoy a vacation. You are reading: St louis things to do for couples | 15 Things to do in St. Louis for couples. Established as a city in the 1760s,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Developer plans $28M travel center with industrial and commercial uses off Interstate 70 in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A prolific St. Louis developer is eyeing an overhaul of three city blocks in north St. Louis with a $28 million plan designed to capitalize on Interstate 70. Green Street Real Estate Ventures has been working on plans for several properties in the same North Riverfront neighborhood but was designated by a city board Tuesday as the official developer of a 15-acre property at 5900 N. Broadway.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
