North Country physicians named ‘United Heroes’
Hudson Headwaters Health Network has put the spotlight on some of the physicians working at sites among its 21 care centers. This week, the network has highlighted three staff who have received awards from national healthcare and insurance company UnitedHealthcare.
iBerkshires.com
BHS Adds Board Certified Pulmonologist
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems announces the appointment of Dr. Joseph L. Simonson, a pulmonologist, to the medical staff of Berkshire Medical Center and the provider staff of Pulmonary Professional Services of BMC. Simonson is accepting new patients in need of pulmonary care and joins Drs. Glenda Bowen,...
iBerkshires.com
Woodlands Partnership Members Receive State Grants
BOSTON, Mass. — The Baker-Polito Administration has announced the awarding of $253,200 for ten grants to seven communities and two organizations within the Mohawk Trail Woodlands Partnership (MTWP). Communities receiving Fiscal Year 2022 MTWP grants include the Towns of Adams, Clarksburg, Heath, New Ashford, Peru, Rowe, and Shelburne. Additionally,...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Part of National Opioid Treatment Study
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — North Adams is one of more than a dozen communities in Massachusetts, including Pittsfield, that is part of a federal study on opioid prevention and recovery. "I want to very simply give this council one word to remember tonight, and that is 'heal,'" Richard Alcombright...
iBerkshires.com
Froio Center Volunteers Pack Monthly Brown Bags for Seniors
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — An assembly line of volunteers quickly and efficiently packed nearly 200 bags of food at the Ralph J. Froio Senior Center last week. This is done on the fourth Friday of each month through the Council on Aging's Brown Bag Grocery Program, which provides eligible seniors with a bag of groceries through curbside pickup and van delivery.
iBerkshires.com
Adams Con Comm Appproves Emergency Certificate for Damaged Wall
ADAMS, Mass. — The Conservation Commission has approved an emergency certificate for work on damaged concrete channel walls between 16 and 20 Pine St. Waterflow is undercutting the wall, which is at risk of collapse because of the damage. Board member Jeff Randall visited the site and said it was in rough shape.
iBerkshires.com
Adams Arts Advisory Board Wants to Become Independent
ADAMS, Mass. — The Adams Arts Advisory Board is exploring the possibility of becoming an independent entity from the town, to have more autonomy to pursue organizational goals. The group, formed in 2015 by the Board of Selectmen, was established to promote more opportunities for creative ventures in town....
viatravelers.com
14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Bennington, Vermont
Whether you are traveling alone, as a family, or with friends, there are numerous fun things to do in Bennington, Vermont. And whether you seek adventure or somewhere to just cool your head, Bennington is the place. Bennington, Vermont, is just 3.5 hours from New York City. This makes it...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Apartment Fire Contained to Dining Room
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Fire Department put out a fire in a dining room early Thursday morning on First Street. The report came in at 12:45 a.m. of a fire at 160 First St. with possible trapped occupants. Two firefighter incurred minor injuries but no civilian injuries were reported.
iBerkshires.com
Shakespeare & Co. to Host Linklater Online Voice Workshop
LENOX, Mass. — Shakespeare & Company's Center for Actor Training schedule of online workshops and intensives for Fall 2022 continues Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24 with Linklater Voice and the Power of Imagery, led by faculty member Marie Ramirez Downing. This workshop will dive into Linklater voice work...
iBerkshires.com
WCMA to Host Symposium Inspired by Mary Ann Unger
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Williams College Museum of Art is pleased to announce the symposium Women Shaping Space: Feminism and Materiality, held in conjunction with the exhibition Mary Ann Unger: To Shape a Moon from Bone. This series of talks and discussions on Oct. 6 and 7 looks outward from...
iBerkshires.com
City of Pittsfield Sets Public Forum on Homelessness
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Following weeks of conversation about homelessness, the city will be holding a virtual forum with its community partners on the issue. The panel will be broadcast on Pittsfield Community Television on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m. Residents with questions can submit them to mayorsoffice@cityofpittsfield.org by Oct. 6.
iBerkshires.com
Clark Art to Host Musician, Williams College Alumnus Oct. 15
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Saturday, Oct. 15, jazz trumpeter and Williams College alumnus Jonathan Dely returns to the Clark to perform in concert with his band. Dely’s performance takes place at 7 p.m. in the Clark’s auditorium. The program features an exciting lineup of jazz, pop, and selections from the American Songbook.
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: Fall Foliage Week
Berkshire County will be kicking off the glorious fall season with a variety of events including a parade, pumpkin shows, car shows, and more. The 66th annual Northern Berkshire Fall Foliage Parade, sponsored by 1Berkshire, begins on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 1 p.m. This year's theme is "Holidays on Parade"...
Malta-Stillwater EMS member dies unexpectedly
Malta-Stillwater EMS Emergency Medical Technician Ryan Gagliardi of Colonie has sadly passed away.
Inside Rutland’s Mountain Girl Cannabis, One of Vermont’s First Adult-Use Dispensaries
When Vermont's adult-use cannabis market opens on Saturday, October 1, so will the state's first nonmedical, recreational cannabis dispensaries. Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland will be among them. Seven Days took a tour of the store last week, just 10 days before its grand opening. At that time, picturing Mountain Girl ready for business took some imagination — and a little faith.
WNYT
Rotterdam teacher battling cancer says community is keeping her upbeat
For 26 years, Sharon Berschwinger, a reading specialist at Bradt Primary School in Rotterdam, taught little ones how to become better readers. However, her light nearly went dark about three years ago. It had nothing to do with the pandemic. It was breast cancer. In her private moments, it was...
New Amazon Center coming to Granville
Amazon is coming to Granville. Mayor of Granville, Paul Labas, has announced plans for a new Amazon Center, after a town planning board meeting, where a representative from Amazon was present and shared the news.
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Residents Urged to Attend Planning Sessions
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Residents are being encouraged to attend at least one of two community meetings next month to provide input into the town's comprehensive plan. Representatives from the Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee attended the Select Board's meeting on Monday to both announce the release of the committee's "existing conditions" report and promote the open house it plans for Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Williamstown Youth Center.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Boys Edge Taconic
PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- Pittsfield’s Asa Chard placed sixth overall Wednesday to lead the Generals to a narrow, 29-30, dual meet win over city rival Taconic at Reid Middle School. Chard finished in a time of 19 minutes, 32.64 seconds and got help from teammates Silas Sims, Seth Aitken and...
