Bucks County, PA

Police seek motive behind stabbing in northwest Reading

READING, Pa. — Police are looking for the motive behind a stabbing in Reading. RPD officers and paramedics responded before 7 p.m. Thursday to the 200 block of West Douglass Street, near Weiser. The male victim, whose age wasn't immediately available, was found with a non-life-threatening stab wound, according...
READING, PA
CBS Philly

Multiple juvenile petitions signed against teen involved in chaos in Havertown

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Multiple juvenile petitions, which are legal documents detailing facts about charges against a child, have been signed against one of the teens involved in the chaos in Havertown last weekend.There's no word on what the exact charges are.Officials say a group of teenagers created panic along Darby and Manoa Roads, attacking and beating victims.Local businesses say the group has caused issues in their establishments.The Haverford Police Department is continuing to work on the case.
HAVERTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Man found shot inside Range Rover in Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Strawberry Mansion on Friday. The victim was found just before 2 a.m. in a white Range Rover at Ridge and Lehigh Avenues.Police say the 39-year-old victim drove up to the intersection and asked another driver for help. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.There's no word on a motive and no arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Newswatch 16

Life sentence for Monroe County murderer

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A man convicted of the deadly stabbing of two family members in Monroe County will spend the rest of his life in prison. Lancelot Fortune of Stroudsburg was sentenced Thursday morning. In July, Fortune was found guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing to death his...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Mother who lost 2 sons to gun violence talks of fear, frustration after Allentown teen’s killing

The playground was empty Wednesday afternoon at Stevens Park in Allentown, but the park’s pavilion in the corner housed a small group of young people keeping watch. Spelled out in more than 100 candles was a memorial with the name Trey and a heart, with handwritten messages on ripped-out notebook pages plastered on the ground and a blue pavilion pole.
ALLENTOWN, PA
fox29.com

Police: 14-year-old killed in quadruple shooting that followed football scrimmage at Roxborough High School

A 14-year-old was killed in a quadruple shooting that erupted following a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School Tuesday afternoon. Another 14-year-old and a 17-year-old were also hurt in the shooting but are expected to survive. Authorities believe the shooters opened fire from a green Ford Explorer as the group was leaving the football field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Police: Wilmington Man Charged In Forty Acres Homicide Case

Wilmington Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a death that occurred in the Forty Acres part of Wilmington police said Tuesday. On April 29 at approximately 9:58 p.m., police responded to the 1900 block of North Scott Street in reference to an injured person. The victim, who was identified as 53-year-old Edward Morris of Newark, was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
WILMINGTON, DE
WBRE

Allentown teen accused of killing 15-year-old

ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Lehigh County District Attorney announced the arrest of a 16-year-old accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old on September 25. Police say they responded to a report of a shooting at Stevens’ Park in the 600 block of 6th Street around 2:36 p.m. on September 25. Officers said they found […]
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist

L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County man is facing charges in a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead. Bicyclist dies after struck by vehicle in Lower Macungie. Anthony Rutch, 49, surrendered to authorities Wednesday on charges of accidents involving death, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and other offenses, said the county district attorney's office.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

