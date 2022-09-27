Read full article on original website
Bucks County man enters open plea to attempted murder charges after shooting police chief
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. — A Bucks County man entered a plea deal after shooting a police chief and attempting to shoot a parole officer, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office. Colin Frank Petroziello, of Yardley, entered a no contest plea to firing a shotgun at Yardley Police...
‘I felt him leave’: Mother ran to slain son’s side after hearing gunshots outside Roxborough High
Meredith Elizalde had been waiting for her son Nicolas’ football scrimmage to end Tuesday afternoon at Roxborough High School. What was supposed to be part of their normal routine turned into a nightmare.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek motive behind stabbing in northwest Reading
READING, Pa. — Police are looking for the motive behind a stabbing in Reading. RPD officers and paramedics responded before 7 p.m. Thursday to the 200 block of West Douglass Street, near Weiser. The male victim, whose age wasn't immediately available, was found with a non-life-threatening stab wound, according...
Philadelphia man faces federal charges after mother, daughter carjacked in driveway
A suspect has been arrested after a mother and daughter were carjacked while headed out for work and school in Northeast Philadelphia.
Haverford Township police make arrest in series of attacks involving teens
The Haverford Township Police Department in Delaware County, Pennsylvania has made an arrest in connection with a series of violent incidents.
Multiple juvenile petitions signed against teen involved in chaos in Havertown
HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Multiple juvenile petitions, which are legal documents detailing facts about charges against a child, have been signed against one of the teens involved in the chaos in Havertown last weekend.There's no word on what the exact charges are.Officials say a group of teenagers created panic along Darby and Manoa Roads, attacking and beating victims.Local businesses say the group has caused issues in their establishments.The Haverford Police Department is continuing to work on the case.
NJ woman pleads guilty to DWI in head-on collision that killed 17-year-old driver last year
A Pemberton, New Jersey woman has pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated during a collision last year that killed 17-year-old Kayla Bowen. She reached more than 90 mph, and her blood-alcohol level was .188 — more than double the legal limit.
Man found shot inside Range Rover in Strawberry Mansion
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Strawberry Mansion on Friday. The victim was found just before 2 a.m. in a white Range Rover at Ridge and Lehigh Avenues.Police say the 39-year-old victim drove up to the intersection and asked another driver for help. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.There's no word on a motive and no arrests have been made.
Teen suspects attack & carjack 82-year-old outside Willow Grove Mall, steal gift he bought his wife
The suspects hit the 82-year-old with a hard object, grabbed a gift he had purchased for his wife at the Willow Grove Park Mall and then stole his truck, police say.
fox29.com
Police: 4 injured in separate shootings during violent morning in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating several shootings that left four people injured, three critically, early Friday morning. Police say the first shooting took place just after 1 a.m. on the 6100 block of Market Street. According to authorities, an 18-year-old was shot in the leg and was...
Life sentence for Monroe County murderer
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A man convicted of the deadly stabbing of two family members in Monroe County will spend the rest of his life in prison. Lancelot Fortune of Stroudsburg was sentenced Thursday morning. In July, Fortune was found guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing to death his...
Suspects wanted for attacking, carjacking 82-year-old man at Montgomery County mall
An 82-year-old man was hit over the head and carjacked when he was leaving the Willow Grove Park Mall in Willow Grove, Montgomery County. Police are looking for two suspects whom police say stole the man’s truck and a gift he was giving to his wife.
fox29.com
Police: Man, woman recovering after shooting in Strawberry Mansion
STRAWBERRY MANSION - A man and a woman are recovering after they were both shot in Strawberry Mansion. Officials said the shooting happened early Thursday afternoon, just before 1:30, on the 2600 block of North 30th Street. A 46-year-old man was shot in the leg. Police took him to Temple...
Mother who lost 2 sons to gun violence talks of fear, frustration after Allentown teen’s killing
The playground was empty Wednesday afternoon at Stevens Park in Allentown, but the park’s pavilion in the corner housed a small group of young people keeping watch. Spelled out in more than 100 candles was a memorial with the name Trey and a heart, with handwritten messages on ripped-out notebook pages plastered on the ground and a blue pavilion pole.
fox29.com
Boy, 14, charged for shooting at SEPTA train at Tioga station, transit police say
PHILADELPHIA - A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting at the SEPTA station in Tioga, according to SEPTA Transit Police. SEPTA Transit Police say the shooting happened on Sunday night around 10:35 p.m. According to officials, after a short fight on a Market-Frankford Line...
fox29.com
Police: 14-year-old killed in quadruple shooting that followed football scrimmage at Roxborough High School
A 14-year-old was killed in a quadruple shooting that erupted following a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School Tuesday afternoon. Another 14-year-old and a 17-year-old were also hurt in the shooting but are expected to survive. Authorities believe the shooters opened fire from a green Ford Explorer as the group was leaving the football field.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Wilmington Man Charged In Forty Acres Homicide Case
Wilmington Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a death that occurred in the Forty Acres part of Wilmington police said Tuesday. On April 29 at approximately 9:58 p.m., police responded to the 1900 block of North Scott Street in reference to an injured person. The victim, who was identified as 53-year-old Edward Morris of Newark, was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Allentown teen accused of killing 15-year-old
ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Lehigh County District Attorney announced the arrest of a 16-year-old accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old on September 25. Police say they responded to a report of a shooting at Stevens’ Park in the 600 block of 6th Street around 2:36 p.m. on September 25. Officers said they found […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County man is facing charges in a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead. Bicyclist dies after struck by vehicle in Lower Macungie. Anthony Rutch, 49, surrendered to authorities Wednesday on charges of accidents involving death, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and other offenses, said the county district attorney's office.
Abington Officers Unleash Lower Merion Police Dog to Catch CVS Thief
A Lower Merion police officer with a K9 assistant at a public event. Law enforcement collaborations commonly occur in Montgomery County, as local police efforts often benefit from extra hands. Jon Campisi, in the Abington Patch, reported a recent incident that required the few extra paws of a K9 resource 20 miles away.
