Norfolk, VA

What’s good to eat at the new OV Beach Tavern in Norfolk? Plenty.

By Rekaya Gibson, The Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago
Chris Bartnik, one of The OV Beach Tavern's owners, serves up some favorites Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

A gray building with a black awning sits steps away from the Chesapeake Bay. It’s home to The OV Beach Tavern — owned by Chad Denton and Chris Bartnik — which opened this month in Ocean View.

I had read on social media that Rick Fraley Jr. — the co-owner of The Ten Top in Norfolk’s Ghent and former chef and owner at Clementine’s at Riverview — was the tavern’s culinary director. I liked knowing that care went into preparing the menus (main, brunch, happy hour and football) and the fare selections. The dining experience did not disappoint, either. The OV Beach Tavern offered a mix of traditional and elevated bar foods that excited my palate.

The gray dining room was accented with black chairs, tables and booths. The sports fan’s paradise had seven televisions — if I counted correctly — mounted on the wall over the bar. Three more were displayed on the left side of the place. I chose a seat in the back near the corner stage. Server Jacqueline Trujillo was attentive and friendly. I started my meal with the Tavern Signature Old Fashioned. One sip set my throat on fire; I felt like a wimp. I decided to let the drink sit until I’d finished eating.

The one-page menu consisted of appetizers (fried crab balls, ahi tuna bites, lumpia pickled pepper poppers), salads and handhelds (burgers, wraps, sandwiches). I ordered the smoked chicken salad wrap. It came with my choice of fries, tots, slaw, fried Brussels sprouts or mixed green salad. I selected the sprouts even though I have loathed them my entire life. My online taste buds (foodie friends) had recommended them.

In about 10 minutes, I received my lunch. I fell in love with the smokiness of the wrap. The smoky paprika mayo added depth of flavor to the chicken; the lettuce, tomato and onion gave it freshness. The charred Brussels sprouts were tender and tasty; the balsamic glaze added a sweetness. That’s the first time I ever enjoyed this vegetable. I wished I had chosen the appetizer version with goat cheese, balsamic reduction and toasted pecans. Next time.

The fried pickles looked good as Trujillo carried them to a table nearby, and I had to try them. The housemade pickles arrived with a golden exterior — on the dark side for my taste — but not overcooked. The thin, crispy coating let me taste the briny cucumbers with their thick, soft skin. I dipped them in the accompanying homemade ranch dressing — a perfect pairing.

I could see myself sitting at the bar, tossing pickles into my mouth and watching my Indianapolis Colts lose another football game. I would seek solace in a dessert (except the tavern doesn’t offer one). The resting old-fashioned — like the one on this day — would give me the sweetness and warmth I need to continue on with my way.

Rekaya Gibson, rekaya.gibson@virginiamedia.com , 757-295-8809; on Twitter @gibsonrekaya

If you go

Where: The OV Beach Tavern, 9659 1st View St., Norfolk

Hours: 11 a.m. to midnight Monday through Sunday; brunch 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Prices: Appetizers and salads, $8 to $14, handhelds, $11 to $15, signature cocktails, $10 to $13

Contact: 757-904-5109; theovbeachtavern.com

