Bluffton, SC

Crash Tuesday morning on U.S. 278 blocks traffic lanes in Bluffton, police say

By Sofia Sanchez
 3 days ago

The left and center lanes of U.S. 278 heading east in Bluffton are blocked after two vehicles rear-ended each other Tuesday morning, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash, which took place before 10:24 a.m., happened at Buck Island Road and U.S. 278. Emergency services are at the scene working to clear the crash. One person involved in the crash had a minor injury, said Maj. Angela Viens, a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office.

Drivers should avoid the area and expect traffic until at least 11:24 a.m., police said in the alert.

This story has been updated.

The Island Packet

The Island Packet

Hilton Head Island, SC
