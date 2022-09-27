Crash Tuesday morning on U.S. 278 blocks traffic lanes in Bluffton, police say
The left and center lanes of U.S. 278 heading east in Bluffton are blocked after two vehicles rear-ended each other Tuesday morning, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash, which took place before 10:24 a.m., happened at Buck Island Road and U.S. 278. Emergency services are at the scene working to clear the crash. One person involved in the crash had a minor injury, said Maj. Angela Viens, a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office.
Drivers should avoid the area and expect traffic until at least 11:24 a.m., police said in the alert.
This story has been updated.
