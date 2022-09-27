Read full article on original website
WandaVision's Elizabeth Olsen reacts to Scarlet Witch return rumours for Agatha spinoff
Elizabeth Olsen has addressed rumours that she could return as Scarlet Witch again in the upcoming WandaVision spin-off Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The star was last seen in the MCU in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where her character's fate was left somewhat uncertain after letting the rubble of Mount Wundagore crash on her.
Captain America star addresses possible Thunderbolts appearance
Captain America star Anthony Mackie has addressed the possibility that he could appear in Thunderbolts, admitting he currently has "no idea". The actor, who plays Sam Wilson/Captain America, is already due to return to Marvel-verse in 2024's New World Order. However, given the nature of the MCU – and the...
Sony has acquired the rights to Edgar Rice Burroughs' Tarzan
Sony has acquired the film rights to Edgar Rice Burroughs’ Tarzan, apparently with an eye toward making yet another live-action adaptation of the famed literary character. It’s been six years since the last time Hollywood made a Tarzan movie: the 2016 Alexander Skarsgård vehicle The Legend Of Tarzan. One of the most adapted fictional characters of all time; more than 20 different actors have portrayed him in live action over the last century, with Johnny Weissmüller, who played the character from 1932's Tarzan The Ape Man through 1948's Tarzan And The Mermaids, the most prolific.
How She-Hulk episode 7 sets up Marvel's Blade reboot
She-Hulk episode 7 spoilers follow. She-Hulk took Jen to a silent retreat this week, but there's actually whole lot of chatter around the fun supervillain cameos that popped up during her visit. There's one in particular that gives Blade fans something important that they can sink their teeth into. *Jen-style...
Ozark star returns to Netflix for thriller movie
Ozark's Jason Bateman is moving behind the camera once again for Netflix thriller Dark Wire. According to Deadline, the Marty Byrde actor has been hired to direct an adaptation of Joseph Cox's upcoming book, which unravels the truth behind how the FBI operated a fake telecom company and became the phone service provider to some of the world's most notorious gangs.
Killing Eve and Fleabag stars join Olivia Colman's new movie as filming starts
Killing Eve's Anjana Vasan and Fleabag's Hugh Skinner are part of latest cast members set to join Olivia Colman's upcoming film Wicked Little Letters. Also joining the project are Timothy Spall (Harry Potter), Joanna Scanlan (Notes On A Scandal), Malachi Kirby (Small Axe), Gemma Jones (Bridget Jones), Lolly Adefope (Ghosts), Eileen Atkins (The Crown) and Alisha Weir (Matilda!).
The Suicide Squad star James Gunn marries Peacemaker actress Jennifer Holland
The Suicide Squad star James Gunn has tied the knot with Peacemaker star Jennifer Holland. The filmmaker shared on social media that he had what sounds like an incredible wedding weekend, complete with a DC vs Marvel softball game where Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad star Michael Rooker played on both teams!
First trailer for Stranger Things star's new Netflix movie
Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo will voice an adorable dragon in a new animated movie for Netflix. The Dustin Henderson actor is part of a star-studded cast in the streamer's upcoming film My Father's Dragon. Inspired by the book of the same name from author Ruth Stiles Gannett, the movie...
It star joins The Northman director's new horror movie
It star Bill Skarsgård is joining a new movie version of Nosferatu, from The Northman director Robert Eggers. Deadline has reported that the actor is in talks to lead the film as the titular character, while The King's Lily-Rose Depp is also all but confirmed for it as well.
Power Book 2: Ghost star's Netflix superhero show dropped before airing
Despite the success of Power Book II: Ghost, star Abubakr Ali will not see his upcoming superhero project realised. The actor was due to lead Netflix’s Grendel, but the streaming service has now cancelled the eight-episode order (via Deadline). Despite being midway through filming, Netflix has decided to pull...
Who misses the days of film strands on TV like Moviedrome
It was quite good to get an introduction to a film with some information on it's making. For example on Moviedrome Alex Cox before a showing of Excalibur told us that it was borne out of an early attempt by John Boorman to bring Lord of the Rings to the big screen. Is there any spare for such programmes now.
Home and Away teases shocking hostage drama in Heather and Marilyn story
Home and Away spoilers follow. Home and Away has teased a shocking hostage drama involving Heather and Marilyn. In new promotional footage posted to their Instagram account, we can see newcomer Heather take a bunch of the Summer Bay residents as hostage as she continues to exact revenge from Marilyn.
Jurassic World director admits sequels "probably" shouldn't have happened
Jurassic Park "probably should have" been a standalone movie, according to Colin Trevorrow. Directed by the mighty Steven Spielberg, the pioneering 1993 blockbuster took audiences to Isla Nublar for the very first time, inhabited by John Hammond's reanimated dinosaurs that would eventually spring from their cages. Almost three decades on,...
American Horror Story original star reveals if he will return for another season
American Horror Story stalwart Dylan McDermott is excited to dip back into the series at some point. A five-time player in Ryan Murphy's anthological sandpit – best remembered as Dr Ben Harmon across Murder House, Apocalypse and spin-off American Horror Stories – McDermott is up there with Jessica Lang, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Wes Bentley and Frances Conroy when it comes to regularity.
Netflix's Little Women isn't a good remake, but it is a great show
Little Women on Netflix spoilers follow. If, like us, you're trying to stay current amid the torrent of streaming content releasing every month, there's a good chance that what you're watching looks familiar. Whether it's a spin-off of a Star Wars spin-off, a new Game of Thrones, new Lord of...
Inside Man star reveals they "got goosebumps" filming key scene
Inside Man spoilers follow. Inside Man star Dolly Wells has revealed she got "goosebumps" while filming one of the show's most notable scenes. Wells plays Janice in the thrilling BBC drama that began this week and received a mixed reaction from viewers. In the first episode, viewers saw Janice coming...
Hannibal boss directly responds to fan revival hopes
Hannibal wrapped up over seven years ago, after network NBC cited low ratings as a reason for cancellation, but that hasn't stopped fans from calling for a continuation. The show's creator Bryan Fuller always has his fingers in a million different pies at once, but could a Hannibal revival be one of those things?
Star Wars unveils Christmas Funko POP!s of Darth Vader, Boba Fett and more
Star Wars has unveiled a brand new series of Christmas Funko POP!s. After The Mandalorian's Valentine's Day Funkos turned out to be a big hit earlier this year, a new festive line-up has been used to celebrate the in-universe festive holiday Life Day. This year's theme for the entire set...
American Horror Story finally confirms season 11 theme and release date following leak
American Horror Story has officially confirmed the new theme for the upcoming season, putting an end to weeks of speculations, leaks and wild fan theories. The new chapter in the anthology horror series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk will be set in New York, as Murphy's production company confirmed on Twitter.
That '70s Show's Mila Kunis disagrees with one big thing in Netflix sequel show
That '70s Show star Mila Kunis has confessed that she was shocked to discover who her character ended up with in the forthcoming spin-off That '90s Show. Following the lead of other popular noughties series getting the reboot/sequel treatment in recent years, That '70s Show was confirmed last year to be getting its own spin-off in the form of That '90s Show on Netflix.
