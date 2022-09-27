Sony has acquired the film rights to Edgar Rice Burroughs’ Tarzan, apparently with an eye toward making yet another live-action adaptation of the famed literary character. It’s been six years since the last time Hollywood made a Tarzan movie: the 2016 Alexander Skarsgård vehicle The Legend Of Tarzan. One of the most adapted fictional characters of all time; more than 20 different actors have portrayed him in live action over the last century, with Johnny Weissmüller, who played the character from 1932's Tarzan The Ape Man through 1948's Tarzan And The Mermaids, the most prolific.

MOVIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO