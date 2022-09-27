Read full article on original website
Related
northwestmoinfo.com
Gentry County Route B Reopens After Bridge Replacement Project
A Gentry County bridge has reopened after having a bridge replacement project. The Grantham Creek Bridge, located in northwest Gentry County on Route B, north of Route O, is open once again after a bridge replacement project that had closed the road all summer. Crews closed Route B to all...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff investigates Highway 75 accident
NEBRASKA CITY – A driver was taken to the hospital with suspected injuries Thursday afternoon after a one-vehicle accident on Highway 75 near Road C. A man drove his a pickup and trailer from the roadway, went over a field access road and into a stand of trees. The truck sustained front-end damage by hitting a tree before coming to a stop.
nodawaynews.com
Auditor Galloway identifies concerns in audit of Nodaway County, provides recommendations to county officials
On September 20, Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway issued an audit of Nodaway County that identifies areas of concern and provides recommendations to county officials to address those concerns. The review gave a rating of “good,” the same rating given in the previous audit of Nodaway County. “Audits...
northwestmoinfo.com
Craig Resident Involved in Collision with Tractor Trailer in Holt County Monday
(HOLT COUNTY, MO) – A Craig resident is suffering injuries following a collision with a tractor trailer in Holt County Monday. At 3:20 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an accident occurred when 74-year-old Janice Dougherty who was driving a 2018 Dodge Durango Westbound on US Highway 59 (one and a half miles East of Craig) attempted to pass a 2000 International tractor trailer driven by 80-year-old Billie Cronk of Maryville that was also heading westbound.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmaland.com
Fairfax man hurt in Atchison County crash
(Rock Port) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Atchison County late Tuesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 136 near the Interstate 29 entrance-exit ramp in Rock Port. Authorities say a westbound 1998 Volvo semi driven by 57-year-old Scott Langley of College Springs began slowing to turn onto southbound I-29 when it was rear-ended by a 1993 GMC driven by 47-year-old John Pitts of Fairfax. Both vehicles came to rest on their wheels in the roadway facing west.
northwestmoinfo.com
Washington Resident Faced with Felony Drug Charge
(ANDREW COUNTY, MO) – A Spokane, Washington resident is facing a felony drug charge following an arrest in Andrew County Thursday night. Just after 11 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 41-year-old Ashley T. Steverson who is accused of felony possession of marijuana. He was booked into the...
One Kansas City-area town among top 50 best suburbs to live in
Smithville ranked No. 39 on SmartAsset's list of best suburbs to live in. Lenexa, Belton and Blue Springs were also in the top 200.
northwestmoinfo.com
Arizona Man Hurt in Thursday Morning DeKalb County Crash
An Arizona man was left with moderate injuries this (Thursday) morning after a one car accident in DeKalb County. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 34-year-old Glendale, Arizona resident Titus T. Whitelow was driving a 2020Nissan Murano northbound on Interstate 35 one mile north of Cameron at 7:35 this morning when the SUV went off the right side of the interstate, impacted a ditch, and overturned coming to rest on its top.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maysville man involved in I-70 rear-end, semi crash
RILEY COUNTY, Kansas —One person was injured in an accident just after 10:30p.m. Thursday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country van driven by Jacob N. Hahn, 22, Maysville was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of Tallgrass Road. The van rear-ended...
kttn.com
Driver of SUV injured when vehicle crashes on Interstate 35
The Highway Patrol reports a Glendale, Arizona man sustained moderate injuries when a sports utility vehicle rolled over one mile north of Cameron. An ambulance transported the driver, 34-year-old Titus Whitelow, to Liberty Hospital. The accident happened on Thursday morning, September 29th as the SUV traveled north on Interstate 35...
northwestmoinfo.com
Two-Vehicle Crash in Nodaway County Injures Barnard Driver
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO – A Barnard man was treated for injuries sustained in a two-vehicle accident near Maryville Sunday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred as 66-year old Richard Schafer was northbound on US 71, 7 miles south of Maryville. Schafer was following another vehicle at a slow rate of speed with his hazard lights activated. A16-year old female driver, also from Barnard, failed to yield to the slow-moving vehicle and struck the rear of Schafer’s vehicle.
kttn.com
Audio: North Central Missouri College nursing instructors assist passenger on aircraft after he collapses
Three North Central Missouri College nursing instructors helped revive a man on an airplane on September 15th. Simulation Skills Lab Coordinator Vel Westbrook from the Trenton campus and Cydney Bestgen and Sophia Swink from the Maryville campus were on their way back to Kansas City from a simulation nursing conference in Houston, Texas when the event happened.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Friday at about 2:45 pm in Daviess County, Troopers arrested 48-year-old DuvalMetri L Brown of Des Moines, IA on several charges or warrants, including alleged resisting arrest, following too close, speeding, no turn signal, failure to yield, no valid license, assault on law enforcement, a Harrison County warrant for alleged speeding and a Clinton County warrant for speeding – no insurance – no valid license. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
Need a ski chair? Snow Creek in Weston hosting online auctions for resort items
Snow Creek Resort in Weston, Missouri will be hosting two online auctions next month for 45 Jayhawk and Snowme Triple ski chairs.
News Channel Nebraska
Falls City police drug investigation yields misdemeanor conviction
FALLS CITY - Candace Chandler, 24, of Salem was sentenced to 18 months probation for attempted possession in June of 2021. Chandler was arrested after someone called Falls City police to report a drug deal at her Eastview Apartment. Police say they were given permission to search the apartment and observed Chandler attempting to hide meth in a shoe.
northwestmoinfo.com
Enola K. (Noland) Kerns
Family visitation for 69-year-old Enola K. (Noland) Kerns of Oregon will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, with services at 1 p.m. Sunday, all at Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri. Private family burial at Kerns-Freeman Cemetery, Easton, Missouri. Memorials may be directed to a Children’s clothing fund at South Holt School in Oregon. Online condolences may be left at, and a complete obituary found at www.chamberlainfuneral.com.
northwestmoinfo.com
Stealing Charges Filed Against New Hampton Resident
HARRISON COUNTY, MO – A New Hampton resident is incarcerated in the Harrison County Jail on stealing charges alleged to have taken place in New Hampton on Monday. According to a probable cause statement issued by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, it is alleged that 46-year old Travis Taranto was observed loading items into a van from a barn located on Highway 136. It is reported that the property owner told the officer the value of the items was around $5,500.
northwestmoinfo.com
Man Wanted on Outstanding Warrant Arrested in Gentry County
(GENTRY COUNTY, MO) – An Independence man wanted on an outstanding warrant was arrested in Gentry County Sunday. Just before 12 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 28-year-old Richard D. Adams who was wanted on a Linn County Sheriff’s Department misdemeanor failure to appear warrant originally for failing to register a motor vehicle.
KCTV 5
Smithville man charged with assault in crash that left motorcycle driver critically injured
SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - Prosecutors have charged a Smithville man after he was involved in a crash Sunday evening that sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office reported a 34-year-old man was driving his Harley Davidson about 7:40 p.m. on Litton Way near...
News Channel Nebraska
Prosecutor notes 'personal use' in meth deal sentence
FALLS CITY – Deputy Richardson County Attorney Samantha Scheitel noted the personal use of a Kansas woman in her recommendation of a probation sentence following a conviction for dealing methamphetamine. Richardson County Sheriff’s Office investigators claim that a confidential informant bought over 2 grams of methamphetamine from 41-year-old Renee...
Comments / 0