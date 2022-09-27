Read full article on original website
Related
Pennsylvania Governor spent $45 million to add three new state parks this week
If you enjoy visiting Pennsylvania's state parks for fun, leisure, or recreation, you may be interested to learn that Governor Tom Wolf just added three new state parks to Pennsylvania's park system this week. Read on to learn more.
500-plus miles of road opened in state forests across Pennsylvania
Deep interior spots in state forests across the state are now more easily accessed on roads normally closed to motorized travel but opened during Pennsylvania’s deer-hunting seasons. More than 533 miles of those normally closed roads, in 18 of the state’s 20 state forest districts, have been opened, according...
Governor Wolf touts child tax credit program in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf visited Luzerne County, highlighting his $25 million child care tax credit program. The governor discussed the program at Kiddie Space Heights in Wilkes-Barre, which will give Pennsylvania working families $180 to $630. "We have got to recognize how important to all of us...
Pennsylvania bill may make state university financial info more accessible | Today in Pa.
Editor’s note: Keep your eyes peeled this October for the launch of Paranormal Pa., an original PennLive series that explores strange and unexplained events—from hauntings to Bigfoot sightings and everything in between—that occur right here in the Keystone State. Click here for a taste. You can listen...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
echo-pilot.com
Steelhead fishing will draw big crowds to Pennsylvania's Lake Erie tributaries this fall
The wait is all but over. Chromers. Silver bullets. Ghosts. Whatever your nickname for steelhead, the large rainbow trout are swimming into the Lake Erie tributaries now and anglers from around the country, even the world, are looking forward to some of the best fishing action Pennsylvania has to offer.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf’s $25 Million State Child Care Tax Credit Will Support 221,000 Working Families in Pennsylvania
Governor Tom Wolf visited Kiddie Space Heights today with Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead to spotlight his $25 million child care tax credit program that will give back $180 to $630 to Pennsylvania’s working families with young children. At least 221,000 families are expected to benefit from the program.
abc27.com
Central Pennsylvania fire departments receive federal grants
WASHINGTON D.C. (WHTM) – Seven fire departments in Central Pennsylvania are receiving federal grant funding totaling over $834,000. Congressman John Joyce M.D. (PA-13) announced the funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Award worth $834,081.88. The following fire departments in Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District...
Mastriano abortion ‘murder’ comments find new life in Pa. gov. race
Should women who have abortions be charged with murder? Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano suggested just that in a radio interview from 2019 that has now found new life.
RELATED PEOPLE
Pennsylvania elections roundup: the updates you need to know this week
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Six weeks until the election, candidates are going all out on their campaigns. Here are some updates in the Pennsylvania elections:. Democratic Josh Shapiro continues to vastly outraise Republican Doug Mastriano in campaign contributions. Campaign finance documents show Shapiro raised $25.4 million in the last three...
abc27.com
This Week in Pennsylvania Special Edition: Pennsylvania 10th Congressional District Race
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican incumbent Scott Perry and Democrat Shamaine Daniels joined Dennis Owens for a special edition of This Week in Pennsylvania to take part in an exchange of ideas to inform residents of the 10th district. According to the U.S. Census, there are nearly 600,000 residents...
Pennsylvania city No. 2 best in U.S. for sober living: study
A recent study has found which cities in the U.S. are the best for sober living. And one of the absolute best happens to be located in Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: ‘The Mayor of Maple Avenue,’ episode 7 available: Will Shawn Sinisi find sobriety with the country’s ‘best’ rehab?
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces Removal of Erie’s Public Schools from Financial Watch Status
Governor Tom Wolf today joined Department of Education Acting Secretary Eric Hagarty at Strong Vincent Middle School to announce Erie’s Public Schools (EPS) official removal from Financial Watch status, following more than five years of recovery efforts by district leaders and increased education funding under Governor Wolf’s leadership.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc27.com
Pennsylvania child care tax credit to support 221K families
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says a $25 million child care tax credit program will benefit at least 221,000 families. The governor’s office says the program will give back $180-$630 to Pennsylvania families with young children through the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Program. “Pennsylvania’s...
3 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and are currently looking for new restaurants to try with your friends or family, you have landed in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely try if you haven't already, because their food is simply delicious.
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania’s local pension funds mostly well-funded, in good shape
HARRISBURG, PA – Even as a pandemic drove down stock returns and caused fluctuations in the economy, Pennsylvania’s city pensions stayed in relatively good shape. A policy brief from the Allegheny Institute noted the breakdown from the auditor general of 1,403 municipalities across the state: “Over 75 percent of municipalities had a score of 0, or no distress. Four municipalities had a score of 3, or severe distress, ranging from 47 percent- to 13 percent-funded.”
Oz closes on Fetterman in latest Pennsylvania Senate poll
The poll found 45 percent of registered Pennsylvania voters said they’d vote for Fetterman if the Senate election was held today, compared with 41 percent for Oz.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here’s 8 of the most interesting jobs open now with the state of PA and what they pay
If you’ve ever wanted to help direct some of PennDOT’s snowplows, this might be your chance.
Pennsylvania state Represenative Todd Stephens faces off against challenger Melissa Cerrato
The 151st District covers part of Montgomery County and has more registered Democrats than Republicans. Pennsylvania state Rep. Todd Stephens has made a name for himself as the quintessential moderate Republican. Sitting in the 151st District, which covers part of Montgomery County and has more registered Democrats than Republicans, he’s seen by some of his Democratic colleagues in the Legislature as the last of his kind.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf: More Than 1.7 Million Pennsylvanians Eligible for Relief on Student Loans
Governor Tom Wolf announced today that more than 1.7 million Pennsylvanians are eligible for the Biden Administration’s student debt relief plan. “The president’s plan will change countless lives in Pennsylvania. It will provide relief not only for the debt holders, but for their families and their communities,” Gov. Wolf said. “I’m grateful that President Joe Biden recognized the positive impact of providing this relief program and I encourage all those paying student loans to check their eligibility and use this opportunity to shed crippling debt and bring their dreams a bit closer to reality.”
WFMZ-TV Online
See the former jobs of the governor of Pennsylvania
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Pennsylvania using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Comments / 0