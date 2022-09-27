ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County, IL

wcsjnews.com

Local Lawmaker Provides Legislative Update

A local lawmaker gave his weekly update on Friday regarding several topics. State Representative Tom Bennett spoke about the criminal justice reform bill that was passed in April of 2021. He was asked what can Illinoisans who are concerned about the upcoming end of cash bail do to stop it?
ILLINOIS STATE
wcsjnews.com

Day 4 of Grundy County Corn Festival Underway

Several great events are scheduled for today at the 73rd Grundy County Corn Festival. Jim Maskel with the Corn Festival Committee said they have more entries this year for the the Craft Show and Flea Market than last year. Your browser does not support the audio element. The Crackerbox Derby...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

New Grundy Co. Corn Fest Queen Crowned

A new Grundy County Corn Festival Queen was crowned tonight. Second runner up was Gracie Nelson from Morris High School, first runner up was Addison Fair from the Gardner South Wilmington High School and Elaina Patten a junior from Coal City High School was crowned the newest Grundy County Corn Festival Queen.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

New School Resource Officer in Minooka District 201

Village of Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyer spoke with WCSJ about the new School Resource Officer coming to the Village of Minooka School District 201. Your browser does not support the audio element. He added that the SRO will go around to other schools in the district but, will mainly...
MINOOKA, IL
wcsjnews.com

Fireworks Display Highlights Day 4 of Grundy Co. Corn Festival

One of the highlights of the Grundy County Corn Festival is the fireworks display. Corn Festival Committee Chairman John Sparrow said residents can expect a great display once again. Sparrow said the fireworks begin at 8:30 on Saturday night. Your browser does not support the audio element. Sparrow and the...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Latest LaSalle County Covid-19 Figures

The LaSalle County Health Department has released their latest Covid-19 figures. A male in his 80’ is the latest to pass away. There have been a total of 491 COVID-19 related deaths in LaSalle County. LaSalle County had 116 new Covid-19 cases in the past week. Overall, LaSalle County...
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois state’s attorneys sue over SAFE-T Act

YORKVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Kendall County State’s Attorney is suing Illinois in hopes to change the new SAFE-T Act scheduled to start on January 1. Attorney Eric Weis is joining several other state’s attorneys who have made a similar move, such as attorneys for Will and McHenry Counties. The suit, which was filed Friday […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wcsjnews.com

Morris Woman Killed in Semi vs. Pedestrian Incident

The Grundy County Coroner’s Office, Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police continue to investigate a semi vs. pedestrian incident that occurred around midnight on Friday, September 30th. Grundy County Coroner John Callana said Virginia Hayes, 20, of Morris was a passenger in a car traveling westbound...
MORRIS, IL
Jake Wells

Some Chicago residents to get up to $400

money in handPhoto by Pictures of Money (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for you in Chicago. To help you fight rising costs, most residents will be getting a check from the state of Illinois, likely this week. Residents who meet the qualifications will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age).
CHICAGO, IL
WIFR

DeKalb on track to fine landlords thousands over housing criminals

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A proposal to end violence in DeKalb makes ground, as city leaders try to fine landlords who house criminals in their units. An increase in crime has forced city officials to revisit an old rule that prevents landlords from housing criminals. “We have pride in our...
DEKALB, IL
ourquadcities.com

Poll shows tight race between Bailey and Pritzker outside of Chicago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — While Senator Darren Bailey has fallen behind in Chicago and its suburbs, he has a slight lead over J.B. Pritzker in areas of Illinois outside of Chicago. According to a Nexstar Illinois/The Hill/Emerson College Polling poll released Wednesday, 45.2% percent of people said they would...
CHICAGO, IL
whsarrow.com

The Safe T-Act finally making Criminal Justice fair

In Chicago, Illinois, there is an act called the Safe T-Act. The Safe-T Act was signed into law in 2021 by Governor JB Pritzker, featuring sweeping criminal justice reform, which proponents of the law say will help end systemic racism in the criminal justice system. As stated in the act, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, cash bail will be abolished in Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Thursday, September 29th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 38-year-old Michael Butler, for possession of a weapon by...
MORRIS, IL
wcsjnews.com

Accused Major Drug Dealer Arrested in Grundy Co.

The Metropolitan Area Narcotics Squad with the assistance from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a major drug dealer on Old Stage Road in Morris on September 27th. Trevor Sokolinski, 24, of Morris was charged with Manufacturing and Delivering more than 900 grams of Ecstasy, a Super Class X felony; Manufacturing and Delivering between 500 and 2,000 grams of cannabis, a class two felony; Unlawful Possession of Cannabis, a class three felony and three counts of the Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, all class four felonies.
MORRIS, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bradley professor dies unexpectedly Monday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Edward “Ed” Bond, Professor of Marketing and Director of the Supply Chain Institute at Bradley University, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, the school announced. Bond was a part of the Bradley marketing department since 1997 and served as its chair from 2007...
PEORIA, IL
blockclubchicago.org

How Much Does My Alderman Make? Here’s A Complete List

CITY HALL — Most City Council members will be getting a sizeable raise come 2023. There are 15 aldermanic salary ranks, according to public salary data from the city’s Human Resources department. Not everyone on the council earns the same because they can accept or decline raises over the years, and the raises are tied to the consumer price index.
CHICAGO, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter For Saturday, October 1st

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was 66-year-old Alex Fedosenko for possession of a controlled substance. He...
DWIGHT, IL
WGN News

Frost Advisory issued for counties in Northwest Illinois

A Frost Advisory has been issued for several counties for overnight. The advisory runs from midnight to 8 a.m. Wednesday and includes DeKalb, La Salle, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago. Protect outdoor plants with coverings or bring them inside. Wednesday’s high should eventually reach 60 degrees with a 30% chance for showers.
ILLINOIS STATE

