wcsjnews.com
Local Lawmaker Provides Legislative Update
A local lawmaker gave his weekly update on Friday regarding several topics. State Representative Tom Bennett spoke about the criminal justice reform bill that was passed in April of 2021. He was asked what can Illinoisans who are concerned about the upcoming end of cash bail do to stop it?
wcsjnews.com
Day 4 of Grundy County Corn Festival Underway
Several great events are scheduled for today at the 73rd Grundy County Corn Festival. Jim Maskel with the Corn Festival Committee said they have more entries this year for the the Craft Show and Flea Market than last year. Your browser does not support the audio element. The Crackerbox Derby...
wcsjnews.com
New Grundy Co. Corn Fest Queen Crowned
A new Grundy County Corn Festival Queen was crowned tonight. Second runner up was Gracie Nelson from Morris High School, first runner up was Addison Fair from the Gardner South Wilmington High School and Elaina Patten a junior from Coal City High School was crowned the newest Grundy County Corn Festival Queen.
wcsjnews.com
Grundy Co. Sheriffs Deputy Tyler Post Named Corn Festival Parade Marshall
The biggest event of the Grundy County Corn Festival is the parade on Sunday. Parade Coordinator Cindie Hunt spoke with WCSJ. She explains how many entries are in the parade. Your browser does not support the audio element. Hunt said they did something different this year to attract new floats...
wcsjnews.com
New School Resource Officer in Minooka District 201
Village of Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyer spoke with WCSJ about the new School Resource Officer coming to the Village of Minooka School District 201. Your browser does not support the audio element. He added that the SRO will go around to other schools in the district but, will mainly...
wcsjnews.com
Fireworks Display Highlights Day 4 of Grundy Co. Corn Festival
One of the highlights of the Grundy County Corn Festival is the fireworks display. Corn Festival Committee Chairman John Sparrow said residents can expect a great display once again. Sparrow said the fireworks begin at 8:30 on Saturday night. Your browser does not support the audio element. Sparrow and the...
wcsjnews.com
Latest LaSalle County Covid-19 Figures
The LaSalle County Health Department has released their latest Covid-19 figures. A male in his 80’ is the latest to pass away. There have been a total of 491 COVID-19 related deaths in LaSalle County. LaSalle County had 116 new Covid-19 cases in the past week. Overall, LaSalle County...
Illinois state’s attorneys sue over SAFE-T Act
YORKVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Kendall County State’s Attorney is suing Illinois in hopes to change the new SAFE-T Act scheduled to start on January 1. Attorney Eric Weis is joining several other state’s attorneys who have made a similar move, such as attorneys for Will and McHenry Counties. The suit, which was filed Friday […]
This Is Illinois' Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
wcsjnews.com
Morris Woman Killed in Semi vs. Pedestrian Incident
The Grundy County Coroner’s Office, Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police continue to investigate a semi vs. pedestrian incident that occurred around midnight on Friday, September 30th. Grundy County Coroner John Callana said Virginia Hayes, 20, of Morris was a passenger in a car traveling westbound...
Some Chicago residents to get up to $400
money in handPhoto by Pictures of Money (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for you in Chicago. To help you fight rising costs, most residents will be getting a check from the state of Illinois, likely this week. Residents who meet the qualifications will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age).
WIFR
DeKalb on track to fine landlords thousands over housing criminals
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A proposal to end violence in DeKalb makes ground, as city leaders try to fine landlords who house criminals in their units. An increase in crime has forced city officials to revisit an old rule that prevents landlords from housing criminals. “We have pride in our...
ourquadcities.com
Poll shows tight race between Bailey and Pritzker outside of Chicago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — While Senator Darren Bailey has fallen behind in Chicago and its suburbs, he has a slight lead over J.B. Pritzker in areas of Illinois outside of Chicago. According to a Nexstar Illinois/The Hill/Emerson College Polling poll released Wednesday, 45.2% percent of people said they would...
whsarrow.com
The Safe T-Act finally making Criminal Justice fair
In Chicago, Illinois, there is an act called the Safe T-Act. The Safe-T Act was signed into law in 2021 by Governor JB Pritzker, featuring sweeping criminal justice reform, which proponents of the law say will help end systemic racism in the criminal justice system. As stated in the act, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, cash bail will be abolished in Illinois.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Thursday, September 29th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 38-year-old Michael Butler, for possession of a weapon by...
wcsjnews.com
Accused Major Drug Dealer Arrested in Grundy Co.
The Metropolitan Area Narcotics Squad with the assistance from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a major drug dealer on Old Stage Road in Morris on September 27th. Trevor Sokolinski, 24, of Morris was charged with Manufacturing and Delivering more than 900 grams of Ecstasy, a Super Class X felony; Manufacturing and Delivering between 500 and 2,000 grams of cannabis, a class two felony; Unlawful Possession of Cannabis, a class three felony and three counts of the Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, all class four felonies.
Central Illinois Proud
Bradley professor dies unexpectedly Monday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Edward “Ed” Bond, Professor of Marketing and Director of the Supply Chain Institute at Bradley University, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, the school announced. Bond was a part of the Bradley marketing department since 1997 and served as its chair from 2007...
blockclubchicago.org
How Much Does My Alderman Make? Here’s A Complete List
CITY HALL — Most City Council members will be getting a sizeable raise come 2023. There are 15 aldermanic salary ranks, according to public salary data from the city’s Human Resources department. Not everyone on the council earns the same because they can accept or decline raises over the years, and the raises are tied to the consumer price index.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter For Saturday, October 1st
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was 66-year-old Alex Fedosenko for possession of a controlled substance. He...
Frost Advisory issued for counties in Northwest Illinois
A Frost Advisory has been issued for several counties for overnight. The advisory runs from midnight to 8 a.m. Wednesday and includes DeKalb, La Salle, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago. Protect outdoor plants with coverings or bring them inside. Wednesday’s high should eventually reach 60 degrees with a 30% chance for showers.
