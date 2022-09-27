Read full article on original website
Related
Select group of Optus customers should cancel licences and passports immediately, minister says
The 10,200 Optus customers who had their personal records posted online last week in the wake of the telco’s massive data breach should immediately cancel their driver’s licences and passports, the federal government says. Optus has written to the 10,200 customers exposed last Monday after 10 million Australians...
electronicpaymentsinternational.com
Worldline to buy 40% stake in Online Payment Platform
French payment firm Worldline has signed a deal to purchase a 40% stake in Netherlands-based payment service provider (PSP) Online Payment Platform (OPP). Established in 2011, OPP is jointly headed by its founder Richard Straver and CEO Maurice Jongmans. Both Straver and Jongmans will own the remaining 60% interest in...
Typical mortgage payments soar $337 in just SIX WEEKS as interest rates near 7%: Homes are lingering on the market - forcing desperate sellers to lower asking prices at pace with 2015
The average US homeowner saw their monthly mortgage payment rise by 15 percent or $337, according to a shocking new report from Redfin. The report goes on to say that the rising mortgage rates of around seven percent are the highest since July 2007 shortly before crash that triggered the great recession.
electronicpaymentsinternational.com
Fintech firm Circle buys Elements to drive crypto payments
Fintech company Circle has bought merchant and developer-first payments orchestration provider Elements for an undisclosed amount. Through the deal, Circle seeks to give merchants access to new payments and financial solutions. Using the new solutions, merchants will be able to incorporate their existing payment service provider (PSP) alliances with Circle’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
electronicpaymentsinternational.com
Italy’s Satispay attains unicorn status after €320m Series D funding round
Italian payments startup Satispay has joined the unicorn club after raising €320m in a Series D funding round. US-based investment firm Addition led the round, which was joined by Greyhound Capital, Lightrock, Block, Coatue Management, Gestione Fondi, and Tencent. Satispay said the investment will allow it to accelerate its...
Comments / 0