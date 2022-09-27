Read full article on original website
One of West Virginia’s biggest exports is at risk, here’s why
West Virginia produces 2.2 million chickens every week, making it the state's largest agricultural export, yet a recent survey shows that a significant portion of W.Va. poultry growers are approaching retirement with no one picked out to inherit the farm after their departure.
A West Virginia county banned pride flags in the classroom. These students are fighting back
MORGANTOWN — It was the second week of school at Morgantown High, and junior Olive Tapia couldn’t shake the sense that something was wrong. “I noticed that one of my teacher’s classrooms was a little empty,” Tapia said. “I couldn’t quite put my finger on what was missing.” After class, a friend pointed it out: […] A West Virginia county banned pride flags in the classroom. These students are fighting back appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Gov. Justice debuts newest West Virginia scenic road trip
West Virginia's newest scenic driving route has been announced, a 200-mile route through eastern and central West Virginia that passes through north central West Virginia.
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and others speak out against Amendment 2
When West Virginians head to the ballot in a few weeks they will vote on an issue that deals with their tax dollars. It is called Amendment 2.
Did you know there are freshwater jellyfish in West Virginia?
West Virginia has lots of beautiful wildlife, but did you know that includes jellyfish?
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Opportunity: West Virginia needs nurses
If you have received care from a nurse in West Virginia lately, you may have noticed it seems as though they have a lot on their plates — yet they still manage to get the job done. Among the reasons for that increased workload is a shortage of nurses, and the problem is expected only to get worse.
wchstv.com
South Charleston small business owner weighs in on Amendment 2
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There's no letup in the political food fight over Amendment 2. While West Virginia’s governor attacked the constitutional amendment, the owner of a Kanawha County factory with seven workers feels the amendment's expected tax cut could benefit small businesses. Cyclops Industries in South Charleston...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
COVID claims four more lives in West Virginia
CHARLESTON — Four more deaths have been attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported on Wednesday. The state also reported another decline in the number of active cases between Tuesday and Wednesday, reporting 1,125 active COVID-19 cases statewide compared to 1,233 on Tuesday. Cases have been on the decline, a number indicating the state may have passed the peak of the latest omicron BA.5 variant surge, according to Gov. Jim Justice.
Pay to Play: a new West Virginia program offers enticing reasons to relocate
West Virginia is doling out $12,000 and free outdoor adventures to remote workers willing to move there for two years. Meet some of the folks who’ve gone for it. The post Pay to Play: a new West Virginia program offers enticing reasons to relocate appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Pennsylvania and former Congressman gets jail for Democratic election fraud
United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that former U.S. Congressman Michael “Ozzie” Myers, 79, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $100,000 in fines, with $10,000 of that due immediately. Myers pled guilty to conspiracy to deprive voters of civil rights, bribery, […]
wchstv.com
Appalachians head to Florida to help with Hurricane recovery
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region is gathering supplies and looking for volunteers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. Regional Chief Executive Officer Erica Mani said plans are underway to send 20 volunteers from Appalachia, and the organization hopes to send more as recovery efforts continue. The region includes West Virginia and parts of Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Maryland.
woay.com
West Virginia American Water awards 14 bottle filling stations
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water announces the recipients of its fourth annual Bottle Filling Station program. This year, the company will provide touchless filling stations for reusable water bottles to 14 West Virginia organizations. West Virginia American Water was the first business or organization in the...
thecentersquare.com
West Virginia receives $2.9 million in federal money for public safety
(The Center Square) – More than $2.9 million in federal money is headed to West Virginia to support public safety programs, per a decision from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Justice Programs. Most of the money will go toward statewide efforts to reduce crime, expand access to...
West Virginia turkey population remains unchanged
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the West Virginia Department of Agriculture reported today, September 27, 2022, the numbers in reference to our West Virginia turkey population. The statistic report stated turkeys raised in West Virginia is forecasted to be 3.6 million birds, unchanged from the forecast given in […]
West Virginia Electric Vehicle plan has been approved
WASHINGTON, WV (WVNS) – The Biden-Harris Administration has just approved West Virginia’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure Deployment Plan ahead of schedule. The program has been approved under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, established and funded by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This approval means all states, Puerto Rico, and the District of […]
wchstv.com
Poll: Should Gov. Justice, W.Va. Senate GOP leaders have public debate on Amendment 2?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s governor and the leadership of the state Senate are at odds over Amendment 2, a proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot in November. Eyewitness News wants to know whether you believe the governor and state Senate GOP leaders should have a public...
WDTV
WATCH: West Virginia native goes viral for flying into Hurricane Ian
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An aerospace engineer from West Virginia flew into Hurricane Ian early Wednesday morning, and he says the flight was the worst of his career. Nick Underwood, a WVU graduate, works for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. He took a video aboard a NOAA flight as he flew into the hurricane.
Wheeling director makes Lifetime movies in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — You know Wheeling filmmaker Shawn Holmes for his indie success…now you may see his movies when you switch on your cable. Following his 20-minute short “How to Tie a Tie,” Holmes was tapped to create movies for the Lifetime channel. He’s just wrapped ‘A Rose for Her Grave,’ which follows a […]
Couple plead guilty in West Virginia submarine secrets sale case
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A U.S. Navy nuclear engineer and his wife entered new guilty pleas Tuesday in a case involving an alleged plot to sell secrets about nuclear-powered warships, a month after their previous plea agreements that had called for specific sentencing guidelines were rejected. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe of Annapolis, Maryland, pleaded guilty […]
