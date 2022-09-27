Read full article on original website
KKTV
Man suspected of arson following grass fire along I-25 south of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is suspected of 4th-degree arson following a grass fire south of Colorado Springs on Thursday. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received calls at about 1 p.m. from multiple people who were driving along I-25 near mile marker 119. The callers said they saw a man starting fires in the grass along the highway.
KKTV
Big R employee run over south of Colorado Springs, search for suspects underway
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for suspects is underway after authorities in El Paso County say a Big R employee was run over by a Chevy Impala on Thursday. The sheriff’s office is reporting the incident happened at about 3:50 p.m. at the store south of Colorado Springs, 165 Fontaine Boulevard. According to people who called the sheriff’s office, a white man with face tattoos, a black man and two white women stole from the store. When citizens tried blocking the vehicle the suspects were in, it is believed the man with face tattoos started ramming other vehicles around him to get out.
KKTV
Three separate deadly crashes in Colorado Springs in one night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people are dead after three separate crashes in Colorado Springs late Tuesday into early Wednesday, prompting police to share a warning for drivers. “Slow down. That seems to be a common denominator in a lot of these crashes, that these vehicles are traveling at...
KKTV
Alcohol, speed suspected in rollover crash south of Colorado Springs Thursday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Alcohol and speed are suspected factors in a rollover crash south of Colorado Springs Thursday morning. Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted about a rollover crash near Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. and Highway 115. Two people were taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after being extracted from the car by firefighters. A third person was able to exit the car on their own.
KKTV
Woman walking on I-25 in Colorado Springs hit and killed by semi-truck Wednesday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A major southern Colorado highway is back open after a deadly crash. The Colorado Springs Police Department reports around 1 a.m. Wednesday, a woman walking on southbound I-25 near the MLK Bypass was hit and killed by a semi-truck. The truck driver stayed on scene, and drugs, alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors.
KKTV
Boy reported missing for a 2nd time in 2 days southeast of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with locating 11-year-old Romeo. Romeo was reported missing southeast of Colorado Springs on Wednesday, but returned home. On Thursday at about 3:30 p.m. the sheriff’s office said he was once again missing.
KKTV
Pueblo Police investigate a shooting Thursday on the south side of the city
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was seriously injured following a shooting in Pueblo on Thursday. Police didn’t share what time the shooting occurred, but stated it happened in the 1700 block of E. Routt Avenue. The neighborhood is between E. Orman Avenue and I-25. “Investigations and Crime...
24-year-old arrested, found with hundreds of fentanyl tablets
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A 24-year-old man is under arrest after he was found in a stolen car, and had hundreds of fentanyl tablets in his possession. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), detectives with the Motor Vehicle Theft unit and the Colorado State Patrol received information that a stolen Lincoln MKS was in […]
KRDO
Heavy police presence on northwest side of Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- There is a heavy police presence on the northwest side of Pueblo Thursday afternoon. Police are in the area of W. 24th St., between Pery Ave. and Tuxedo Blvd. Residents are advised to avoid the area. On Thursday, September 29, officers located a suspicious vehicle under...
KKTV
Homicide investigation underway in Pueblo on Thursday
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were asking the public to avoid an area on the northwest side of the city on Thursday. Police were investigating a homicide and couldn’t share any additional details with the public last time this article was updated. At about 3:45 p.m. police...
Colorado Springs Police: One person is dead, another seriously injured after a rollover crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person died following an overnight crash that happened near E. Woodmen Rd. and Marksheffel Rd. Saturday, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 9400 block of Vista Del Pico Blvd. just after midnight. According to CSPD, the vehicle was driving northbound on Vista Del Pico Blvd. and failed The post Colorado Springs Police: One person is dead, another seriously injured after a rollover crash appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Colorado Springs police cruiser rear-ended at red light, suspect vehicle sped away
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect vehicle sped away after rear-ending a local police cruiser. Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night, a Colorado Springs police officer was stopped at a red light on N. Chelton and E. Pikes Peak. A black SUV with three unidentified men inside rear ended the marked police cruiser and drove rapidly away from the scene.
KKTV
Motorcyclist killed in crash near UCCS Tuesday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near UCCS. Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to Austin Bluffs Parkway and Mallow Road near UCCS to a crash involving a car and motorcycle. The motorcyclist died on scene, although they have not yet been identified.
KRDO
Emergency crews responding to grass fire along I-25 south of Fountain
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Emergency crews including the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and the Fountain Fire Department are responding to a grass fire along I-25 Thursday afternoon. The EPC Sheriff's Office said the fire is near mile marker 121, south of Fountain. Heavy smoke has been reported...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near Palmer Park in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for the driver who they say hit and killed a pedestrian before taking off from the scene. Officers were called to the area of N. Academy Blvd. and Maizeland Rd. Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived they determined that the The post Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near Palmer Park in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Woman dead after being hit by semi-truck on southbound I-25 and S. Circle Drive
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday morning, Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a semi-truck and pedestrian on I-25. The crash happened on southbound I-25 and S. Circle Drive, just after 1 a.m. Police said the semi-truck hit a woman on the interstate. She was pronounced dead at the scene. As The post Woman dead after being hit by semi-truck on southbound I-25 and S. Circle Drive appeared first on KRDO.
Suspect arrested in Pueblo West bank robbery, tied to second robbery
(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) has arrested a suspect in the robbery of a U.S. Bank on Monday, and identified him as a suspect in a second robbery in Pueblo West. Detectives identified Dennis Triggs as the suspect in the Sept. 26 robbery of the U.S. Bank inside a Safeway […]
Victim of shooting in Pueblo near 15th & Blake identified
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man who was shot while walking on a sidewalk near 15th and Blake Streets on Monday, Sept. 26, has been identified by the Pueblo County Coroner. Josip Philley, 36, of Pueblo, died of his injuries after being shot. Homicide investigations continue and an autopsy is scheduled, according to the Coroner. Philley’s […]
KKTV
Deadly shooting involving Colorado Springs police in December of 2021 justified by District Attorney’s Office
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs police officer’s use of deadly force was justified, according to a report released on Friday by the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. A man was shot an killed by police while he was reportedly armed with a knife on Dec....
KKTV
Human remains found in a small Colorado town, death investigation underway
VINELAND, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a small Colorado town. The sheriff’s office is reporting the remains were found in a field in the Avondale area of eastern Pueblo County. However, the address shows up closer to Vineland. Deputies were called to a field in the 3500 block of 36th Lane after the property owner found what he believed to be human bones.
