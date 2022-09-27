ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KKTV

Big R employee run over south of Colorado Springs, search for suspects underway

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for suspects is underway after authorities in El Paso County say a Big R employee was run over by a Chevy Impala on Thursday. The sheriff’s office is reporting the incident happened at about 3:50 p.m. at the store south of Colorado Springs, 165 Fontaine Boulevard. According to people who called the sheriff’s office, a white man with face tattoos, a black man and two white women stole from the store. When citizens tried blocking the vehicle the suspects were in, it is believed the man with face tattoos started ramming other vehicles around him to get out.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Three separate deadly crashes in Colorado Springs in one night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people are dead after three separate crashes in Colorado Springs late Tuesday into early Wednesday, prompting police to share a warning for drivers. “Slow down. That seems to be a common denominator in a lot of these crashes, that these vehicles are traveling at...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Alcohol, speed suspected in rollover crash south of Colorado Springs Thursday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Alcohol and speed are suspected factors in a rollover crash south of Colorado Springs Thursday morning. Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted about a rollover crash near Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. and Highway 115. Two people were taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after being extracted from the car by firefighters. A third person was able to exit the car on their own.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
State
Nevada State
Colorado Springs, CO
Accidents
KKTV

Pueblo Police investigate a shooting Thursday on the south side of the city

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was seriously injured following a shooting in Pueblo on Thursday. Police didn’t share what time the shooting occurred, but stated it happened in the 1700 block of E. Routt Avenue. The neighborhood is between E. Orman Avenue and I-25. “Investigations and Crime...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

24-year-old arrested, found with hundreds of fentanyl tablets

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A 24-year-old man is under arrest after he was found in a stolen car, and had hundreds of fentanyl tablets in his possession. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), detectives with the Motor Vehicle Theft unit and the Colorado State Patrol received information that a stolen Lincoln MKS was in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Train Tracks#Embankment#Accident#Mill St Vehicle#Csfd
KRDO

Heavy police presence on northwest side of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- There is a heavy police presence on the northwest side of Pueblo Thursday afternoon. Police are in the area of W. 24th St., between Pery Ave. and Tuxedo Blvd. Residents are advised to avoid the area. On Thursday, September 29, officers located a suspicious vehicle under...
KKTV

Homicide investigation underway in Pueblo on Thursday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were asking the public to avoid an area on the northwest side of the city on Thursday. Police were investigating a homicide and couldn’t share any additional details with the public last time this article was updated. At about 3:45 p.m. police...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police: One person is dead, another seriously injured after a rollover crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person died following an overnight crash that happened near E. Woodmen Rd. and Marksheffel Rd. Saturday, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 9400 block of Vista Del Pico Blvd. just after midnight. According to CSPD, the vehicle was driving northbound on Vista Del Pico Blvd. and failed The post Colorado Springs Police: One person is dead, another seriously injured after a rollover crash appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KKTV

Motorcyclist killed in crash near UCCS Tuesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near UCCS. Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to Austin Bluffs Parkway and Mallow Road near UCCS to a crash involving a car and motorcycle. The motorcyclist died on scene, although they have not yet been identified.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Emergency crews responding to grass fire along I-25 south of Fountain

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Emergency crews including the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and the Fountain Fire Department are responding to a grass fire along I-25 Thursday afternoon. The EPC Sheriff's Office said the fire is near mile marker 121, south of Fountain. Heavy smoke has been reported...
FOUNTAIN, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near Palmer Park in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for the driver who they say hit and killed a pedestrian before taking off from the scene. Officers were called to the area of N. Academy Blvd. and Maizeland Rd. Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived they determined that the The post Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near Palmer Park in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Woman dead after being hit by semi-truck on southbound I-25 and S. Circle Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday morning, Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a semi-truck and pedestrian on I-25. The crash happened on southbound I-25 and S. Circle Drive, just after 1 a.m. Police said the semi-truck hit a woman on the interstate. She was pronounced dead at the scene. As The post Woman dead after being hit by semi-truck on southbound I-25 and S. Circle Drive appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Victim of shooting in Pueblo near 15th & Blake identified

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man who was shot while walking on a sidewalk near 15th and Blake Streets on Monday, Sept. 26, has been identified by the Pueblo County Coroner. Josip Philley, 36, of Pueblo, died of his injuries after being shot. Homicide investigations continue and an autopsy is scheduled, according to the Coroner. Philley’s […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Human remains found in a small Colorado town, death investigation underway

VINELAND, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a small Colorado town. The sheriff’s office is reporting the remains were found in a field in the Avondale area of eastern Pueblo County. However, the address shows up closer to Vineland. Deputies were called to a field in the 3500 block of 36th Lane after the property owner found what he believed to be human bones.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy