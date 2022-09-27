Due to the recent closure of one of the best cocktail bars in central Ohio, The Light of the Seven Matchsticks, I would like to thank those who made special moments for thousands of cocktail nerds around Columbus. It was an extraordinary bar filled with passion, elaborate stories and creativity. It will be missed greatly. Wherever their staff lands, they will make bars around Columbus better merely by their presence. With that being said, let’s talk about how to make a cocktail in the most basic of terms.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO