stalbanswv.com
Hello Fall! Top Fall Festivals in St. Albans WV You Can’t Miss
Welcome to Fall in St. Albans, West Virginia! Our charming little historic town is gearing up for another exciting fall season, with plenty of events and fall festivals in St. Albans WV for everyone to enjoy. With the autumn leaves changing color and the temperatures dropping, what better way to spend some time outdoors in the crisp, cooler air than exploring our beautiful historic town, attending our most popular fall festivals, and shopping and dining at our many unique shops and restaurants?
WSAZ
W.Va. Pumpkin Festival parade this weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mark Cooper shares what viewers can expect at the West Virginia Pumpkin Festival in October.
WVNT-TV
2023 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar now available
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The 2023 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar is now available, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced in a press release Friday. The calendar features paintings of state animals, important hunting and fishing dates, peak wildlife activity times and articles about how to get...
Emergency road closure on West Virginia 98
The Sun Valley Road end of West Virginia 98 is closed to all traffic due to an oversized load blocking the road, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced in a press release on Thursday.
wchstv.com
Flood watch issued for some counties in W.Va., including Kanawha
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With the remnants of Hurricane Ian expected, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for some counties in West Virginia, including Kanawha. The flood watch will be in effect from 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday afternoon for Kanawha, Lincoln, Mingo, Logan, Boone, McDowell,...
A West Virginia county banned pride flags in the classroom. These students are fighting back
MORGANTOWN — It was the second week of school at Morgantown High, and junior Olive Tapia couldn’t shake the sense that something was wrong. “I noticed that one of my teacher’s classrooms was a little empty,” Tapia said. “I couldn’t quite put my finger on what was missing.” After class, a friend pointed it out: […] A West Virginia county banned pride flags in the classroom. These students are fighting back appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
West Virginia Governor declares State of Preparedness in all counties
Storms from Hurricane Ian are expected to hit West Virginia Friday night, and ahead of possible flooding and strong winds, Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 West Virginia counties Friday afternoon.
wfxrtv.com
Justice declares State of Preparedness for West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As the remnants of Hurricane Ian turn toward the Mountain State, West Virginia Governor has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch and Wind Advisory for portions of the state beginning tonight, Sept. 30, 2022 due to the possibility of localized flooding and potential wind gusts that could reach upwards of 40 to 50 miles per hour.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia officials report 10 more COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Two residents in their mid-40s are among the 10 confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported on Friday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department has confirmed the deaths of a 46-year-old man from Logan County and a 46-year-old woman from Clay County. At least five people in their 40s in the last several weeks have died from the virus, according to the department.
Wheeling director makes Lifetime movies in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — You know Wheeling filmmaker Shawn Holmes for his indie success…now you may see his movies when you switch on your cable. Following his 20-minute short “How to Tie a Tie,” Holmes was tapped to create movies for the Lifetime channel. He’s just wrapped ‘A Rose for Her Grave,’ which follows a […]
Did you know there are freshwater jellyfish in West Virginia?
West Virginia has lots of beautiful wildlife, but did you know that includes jellyfish?
Pay to Play: a new West Virginia program offers enticing reasons to relocate
West Virginia is doling out $12,000 and free outdoor adventures to remote workers willing to move there for two years. Meet some of the folks who’ve gone for it. The post Pay to Play: a new West Virginia program offers enticing reasons to relocate appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
voiceofmotown.com
Governor Justice Wastes West Virginia Taxpayers Money on New Marshall Stadium
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia citizens will foot the bill for a brand new Marshall Thundering Herd baseball stadium after Governor Jim Justice gave the school a huge paycheck. Justice, 71, a Marshall University graduate, is the wealthiest person in the state of West Virginia with an estimated...
How would West Virginia counties make up for revenue losses if Amendment 2 passes?
The Randolph County Commission hosted a town hall meeting to discuss Amendment 2, which is a property modernization amendment that will be on West Virginia voters' ballots this November.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Highmark West Virginia, FBI release video warning students of opioids
CHARLESTON — Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield West Virginia and the FBI Pittsburgh’s Charleston Resident Agency have created a video illustrating the dangers of opioid misuse in an effort to educate West Virginia middle-school and high school-aged youth on the dangers of opioid use. The video highlights the...
WTRF
West Virginia and Ohio men arrested for murder
Two men have been arrested for the murder of a West Virginia man. Parkersburg Police say George Justin Smith AKA Justin Keel, 21 of Columbus, Ohio, and Donavon Tyler McCune, 23, of Parkersburg were arrested and charged with Murder, Robbery 1st degree, Presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Wanton Endangerment with a Firearm and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.
Metro News
Governor Justice monitors hurricane’s path; pledges West Virginia aid to hard-hit areas
Gov. Jim Justice says West Virginia is warily watching the progress of Hurricane Ian and preparing to respond if the remnants hit the state. “That hurricane down there is tough stuff. Tough, tough stuff,” Justice said during a briefing today, asking West Virginians to support those already in the hurricane’s path.
Michigan man charged after troopers find meth, fentanyl and heroin in West Virginia
A Michigan man has been charged after troopers found more than half a pound of meth and large quantities of heroin and fentanyl while executing a search warrant in Fairmont.
Up to $500 coming to many Virginia residents soon
holding out moneyPhoto by Sasun Bughydaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for Virginia residents. Many Virginia taxpayers are eligible for a one-time payment of up to $500 for each household. You can use this money however you would like. Here are the details to consider.
WTOV 9
Debate continues over Amendment 2 in West Virginia
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — An issue appearing on the West Virginia ballot on Nov. 8 continues to be discussed in the Northern Panhandle. Last week, Governor Jim Justice was in Wheeling explaining his opposition to Amendment 2. Another meeting took place Wednesday in Brooke County to discuss the amendment.
