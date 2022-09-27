ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Heisman contender has same odds as Stetson Bennett, looking back at historic Saturday action

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
 3 days ago
ATHENS —Stetson Bennett took a place in SEC history on Saturday, but the national buzz centered on a different SEC East quarterback last weekend.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, like Bennett a sixth-year quarterback with a transfer in his background, joined the Georgia quarterback among the top five Heisman Trophy candidates.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud remained the favorite at 1.5-to-1, while Alabama’s Bryce Young is 3.5-to-1 and USC’s Caleb Williams is 6-to-1.

Bennett and Hooker are next up, each at 16-to-1.

WGAU

As Governor declares state of emergency, Ian impacts sports in Athens, NE Ga

Governor Brian Kemp declares a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian, which is intensifying in strength as it nears the Florida coast. The Governor’s declaration, which comes with the call-up of 500 National Guard members, is for all 159 counties in Georgia. Forecasters say the state could receive heavy rains and gusty winds into the weekend. There’s also the possibility the storm could make a second landfall near Savannah.
ATHENS, GA
Garden & Gun

When the Grit Is Gone

I remember my first visit to Athens, Georgia, vividly. One bright fall day two decades ago, I found myself bouncing along in the cab of journalist Doug Monroe’s pickup truck on the way to visit his class at the University of Georgia. From Atlanta, Highway 78 took us through small towns and past sprawling farms. Eventually we reached downtown Athens, walked past its historic storefronts, and crossed the campus quad. This particular point may be up for debate, but I swear students were lounging under trees with their textbooks, looking like the cover of a college catalog.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Gov Kemp announces Lake Lanier water sharing agreement

A historic Lake Lanier water agreement has been finalized between the state and representatives with water service providers from Forsyth, Gwinnett, and Hall counties. After more than 30 years of work and negotiation, Governor Brian Kemp says the state has a sound, carefully developed, and fair resolution to the long and slow battle of what was referred to as the “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

New deal could end Georgia’s water wars

Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Wind advisory for Athens, NE Ga

There is a wind advisory for Athens and northeast Georgia, in effect through 8 o’clock tonight, with gusts of up to 40 miles per hour anticipated. It’s the weather system that is impacting the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina, with the likelihood of storm surges as Category One Hurricane Ian blows past.
ATHENS, GA
