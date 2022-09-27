Read full article on original website
In a world first, scientists propose geothermal power plants that also work as valuable clean energy reservoirs
A team of researchers from Princeton University claims that enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) could enable up to five terawatts of power generation in the U.S. alone. This is huge because, currently, the total amount of electricity produced annually in the country from all the sources stands at around one terawatt only.
altenergymag.com
How Companies Can Earn Income from Energy Storage, From the East to West Coast
The options for reaping income from energy storage are expanding, creating opportunities for commercial and industrial customers. In many cases, a third party owns and operates the battery systems on facility owners’ sites, helping the customers earn income without needing to handle the technical and financial aspects of managing the batteries.
altenergymag.com
Proserv acquires stake in power system monitoring expert Synaptec
Move reinforces Proserv's proactive pivot towards innovating further disruptive technology solutions for offshore wind and the wider energy segment. Global controls technology company Proserv has acquired a minority stake in Glasgow based power system monitoring expert, Synaptec, with whom it had initially formed a strategic alliance in October 2020 to drive forward the innovation of disruptive condition-monitoring technologies for the energy sector.
electrek.co
Weather the storm with Anker’s 1,024Wh solar power station at $1,600 in New Green Deals
With storm season on our heels, and large storms brewing off the coast, you might be searching for a way to keep your home powered if the lights go out. Anker’s 1,024Wh portable power station is perfect for the task with six 110V outlets and three USB-C PD ports, delivering up to 100W of power. Not only can you get the power station on sale today, but it comes with two 100W solar panels to recharge from the sun at $100 off, now discounted to $1,600 at Amazon. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
electrek.co
Check out BLUETTI’s newest solar energy storage technology, including the new EP600 portable power station
Fresh out of the IFA consumer electronics show in Berlin, BLUETTI Power Inc continues to demonstrate why it’s the name to beat in portable and solar energy solutions. Although there is a whole arsenal of products for you to choose from, its BLUETTI’s latest three that have truly set a new standard for the energy storage solutions industry. This includes the BLUETTI AC500 + B300 combo, the ultra-portable EB3A power station, and the brand new EP600 station, which can power most home appliances.
electrek.co
These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound
UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
Nord Stream pipeline ‘damaged beyond repair crippling £35billion project FOREVER’ after huge blasts triggered earthquake
NORD STREAM is feared to have been damaged beyond repair and left crippled indefinitely after it was torn open by a series of explosions. German officials reportedly believe the project - estimated to be worth around £35billion - may never be fully operational again. It is feared the key...
Autoweek.com
Climbing Behind the Wheel of a Hydrogen-Powered Fuel Cell Muscle Car
The N Vision 74 hydrogen fuel cell car has 670 hp, rear-wheel drive, and a claimed 370 miles of range. The design was inspired by the car Giugiaro turned into the Delorean DMC-12, the Hyundai Pony Coupe concept. Sadly, the automaker has no plans to put the N Vision 74...
‘Game-changing’ new battery charges in 3 minutes and lasts 20 years
A startup has developed a solid-state battery suitable for electric cars that can fully charge in minutes and lasts more than twice as long as current EV batteries.After successfully demonstrating a coin-cell prototype with charge rates of three minutes and over 10,000 cycles in a lifetime, Harvard University spin-off Adden Energy recieved $5.15 million in funding to further advance the technology, with the aim of commercialising it in the near future.Rapid development of clean energy storage technology is critical to combating the “plague” of climate change, according to the startup.In order to facilitate this adoption, Adden Energy CEO William...
Scientists suggest a better alternative to UK’s ‘pipe dream’ of using hydrogen for heating
A heat pump utilizes less energy than hydrogen for heating a home.
electrek.co
Volkswagen’s PowerCo forms new partnership to produce battery materials for 2.2M EVs
Volkswagen’s new battery company, PowerCo, announced Monday that it would be forming a joint venture with Umicore to produce battery materials for around 2.2 million EVs. The new joint venture is a significant milestone, establishing one of the first fully integrated auto supply chains as VW looks to ramp up EV sales.
Taylor Farms Taps Bloom Energy, Ameresco and Concept Clean Energy to Take California Fresh Vegetable Production Facility Off the Grid
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Taylor Farms, North America’s largest producer of healthy fresh foods, has partnered with Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) and Concept Clean Energy to install a microgrid capable of taking one of their California food processing facilities completely off the traditional energy grid. The energy leaders plan to combine six megawatts (MW) of Bloom fuel cells, 2MW of solar power from Concept Clean Energy and a 2MW/4MWh battery into a microgrid that is designed to power the entire 450,000 sq. ft. facility in San Juan Bautista, California.
Batteries Made From Seafood Waste Are As Good As Lithium
If you've been eyeing a Hyundai Ioniq 5 or something similar but have found that EVs are still too expensive, you're not alone. Very few new vehicles currently qualify for America's revised tax credit scheme, and as the price of lithium continues to soar, the average new car price is unlikely to fall much.
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
teslarati.com
Shark Tank-backed Natrion unveils solid-state battery separator with near-zero fire risk
Mark Cuban-backed Natrion has unveiled its latest developments in solid-state battery manufacturing with the new LISIC278 separator in a traditional pouch cell. The separator allows for a higher thermal resistance than other EV batteries, decreasing the risk of fires and combustion. Additionally, the cell showed a 40 percent increase in the charge rate compared to a conventional battery with the same capacity.
PV Tech
Lightsource bp closes US$150 million financing on 210MW solar PV plant in Brazil
Lightsource bp has closed a BRL800 million (US$147 million) financing for its 210MWp “Milagres” solar project in the Brazilian state of Ceará. The investment includes a BRL423 million debt financing from Banco do Brasil through the Northeast Development Fund (FDNE), which is managed by the governmental agency Sudene and finances projects that generate new businesses and activities in the areas it operates. The balance of equity requirements was invested by Lightsource bp.
solarpowerworldonline.com
IRA credits allow U.S. backsheet manufacturer Endurans Solar to boost capacity
U.S. polymer backsheet manufacturer Endurans Solar announced it would boost its manufacturing capacity at its Nashua, New Hampshire, factory to meet the growing demand for domestic solar panel backsheets. The company is also searching for a second manufacturing site, with the added tax credits backsheet manufacturers will receive of 40¢/m2 via the Inflation Reduction Act.
Tom's Guide
Simple, scalable solar power courtesy of Bluetti’s EP600 and B500 system
The sun. It just burns away up there, consuming millions of tons of gas every second. Meanwhile, all too many of us down here are facing a winter of soaring bills, power shortages and – bigger picture – an uncertain environmental future. And yet effectively harnessing the power...
Our bid for more solar panels was left out in the cold
We had solar panels fitted in 2019 as part of the Solar Together initiative, and this year wanted to add to them. We chose Green Energy Together as it had done Solar Together projects with our council. We paid a £1,340 deposit. There was then a rather odd silence, but finally scaffolding and two installers appeared. The installers hadn’t been told the panels had to be fitted in addition to those already there, so the kit they had brought was inappropriate. Since then, in spite of daily phone calls and promises from the company that someone would ring back, nothing has happened.
altenergymag.com
Village of Cooperstown Chooses Nexamp Community Solar to Reduce Costs and Increase Sustainability
Nexamp community solar will help the Village of Cooperstown, New York save money on its annual electricity costs and improve its sustainability efforts. The Village of Cooperstown, New York, has chosen Nexamp to provide community solar that will lower its electric bills and enable it to support clean energy. Nexamp's community solar farm located in Burke, NY is a 5.8 megawatt facility featuring more than 10,000 solar panels capable of generating enough power for more than 800 average homes. The village is subscribing to an allocation from the farm that covers the power used by all of its municipal buildings.
