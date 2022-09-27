ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

Over 12 Inches of Rain Observed at Walt Disney World During Hurricane Ian

Walt Disney World has seen over 12 inches of rain during Hurricane Ian (now Tropical Storm Ian), News 6 Orlando reported live today. News 6 reported that Walt Disney World has seen at least 12.13 inches of rain. Some areas have had less, with Disney’s Hollywood Studios getting 11.46 inches.
ENVIRONMENT
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Extends Timeline for Waived Cancellation Fees Due to Hurricane Ian

Due to the impact of Tropical Storm Ian (Hurricane Ian until this morning), Walt Disney World waived cancellation and change fees for hotel reservations through Monday, October 3. They have now extended this timeline. Disney is waiving cancellation and change fees for check-ins through Thursday, October 6, 2022. For more...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Hotel Reservations Suspended Through October 2

Walt Disney World Resort is not allowing new hotel reservations through Monday, October 2, 2022, due to Hurricane Ian (now Tropical Storm Ian). Previously, reservations had been suspended through Saturday, October 1. Guests can now make reservations beginning on October 3. For more information on booking your next trip with...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Cruise#Linus Travel#Travel Themeparks#Disney Cruise Line#Disney Magic#Disney Dream#Wdw News
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Park Pass Reservations for September 30 Open to Resort Hotel Guests

Park Pass reservations for Resort Hotel guests are now available for visiting some of the Walt Disney World theme parks as the post-Hurricane Ian phased reopening begins. The Park Pass availability calendar shows reservations for EPCOT are available to Resort Hotel guests, although we were able to make reservations for any of the parks except Disney’s Animal Kingdom a short while ago.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Disney Springs Reopens After Hurricane Ian

Disney Springs has reopened to the general public following Hurricane Ian, the first part of the resort to open entirely to the public. Disney Springs and the Walt Disney World parks have been closed for the past 2 days, and we are excited to see a return to operation within the resort. While Park Passes are not available to non-guests, we have seen the reopening of EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Magic Kingdom, and Animal Kingdom to those who have previously made Park Passes as well as resort guests.
ENVIRONMENT
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Universal Orlando Resort Theme Parks Opening to All Guests Tomorrow

After being closed for three days due to Hurricane Ian, Universal Orlando Resort theme parks will finally reopen. Starting tomorrow, October 1, the parks will return to normal operations and all guests will be able to visit. Halloween Horror Nights will be open tonight. For more Universal Studios news from...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Character High-Fives and Autographs Return to Tokyo Disney Resort, Hugs Still Not Allowed

Tokyo Disney Resort has been quite slow to relax its COVID-19 protocols, with a double whammy of the local theme park association’s rules and a hesitant government keeping rules like temperature checks before entry and mandatory masking both indoors and outside in place. But the next step has been taken with some character interaction allowed once again beginning today!
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Instagram
WDW News Today

She-Hulk Mug Smashes into Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Fans of the latest Marvel venture on Disney+ “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” should definitely stop by the Avengers Super Store in Hollywood Land for this new She-Hulk mug we found this week!. She-Hulk Mug –...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Announces Theme Park Hours for September 30 Phased Reopening

Walt Disney World has announced park hours for all four theme parks as the post-Hurricane Ian phased reopening begins. Please note that park reservations are still required, and new reservations have only reopened for Resort Hotel guests. All dining reservations and Enchanted Extra prior to Early Theme Park Entry times will be cancelled, and guests with existing reservations during Early Theme Park Entry will be able to enter even if they are not a resort guest.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Limited Edition X-Men, Pixar, and Mickey & Minnie Mouse Pins Available at Disneyland

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. At the 20th Century Music Company on Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland we found a series of limited release pins and pin sets featuring characters from the X-Men and Pixar, as well one with Mickey and Minnie Mouse.
SHOPPING
WDW News Today

The Haunted Mansion Cheese Board Now Available at Magic Kingdom

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Whether you’re a fan of everything Haunted Mansion, Halloween, or just like to throw “spirited” parties, this Haunted Mansion Cheese Board is for you!
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

Harveys Releasing EPCOT 40th Anniversary Seatbelt Bag

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This stunning new bag showcases the pavilions within EPCOT. This will allow you to show off your love for the park and the pavilions within it. The bag, like other Harveys bags, is made from recycled seatbelts that are decorated with different patterns to create sustainable and vegan bags.
APPAREL
WDW News Today

Complimentary EPCOT 40 Print Available to Guests Today

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Guests visiting EPCOT today are receiving a complimentary EPCOT 40 commemorative print when they exit the park. The background of the print is geometric shapes in an ombre of pink, purple, and blue. It’s made of a...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy