Cowboys’ forgotten man has resurfaced with a vengeance

DeMarcus Lawrence has been the backbone of the Dallas Cowboys run defense for years. The knock on him during that time has been his lack of sack production after back-to-back double-digit showings in that area in 2017 and 2018. When the Cowboys took on the New York Giants this past...
The Spun

Giants Signed Notable Wide Receiver On Wednesday

The New York Giants need help badly at wide receiver, and they added to their practice squad depth at the position Wednesday. The Giants signed Makai Polk, who led the SEC in receptions while at Mississippi State in 2021 but went undrafted back in April. Polk is one of two...
FOX Sports

NFL Week 4 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game

As the first few weeks of the season have shown, you never know what's going to happen in the NFL. The Dolphins, Eagles and Jaguars are the talk of the league, while the Bengals and Patriots are bottom-feeders. But it's still early. This week features a game in London, a...
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 4: Fly the Jets, steer the Broncos, other best bets

Well, we sure learned a lot about this season last weekend. For starters, the Dolphins are legitimate, while the Raiders are in trouble. Jalen Hurts is proving the haters wrong and showing he can play in this league, and Lamar Jackson has accounted for more touchdowns than any single NFL team.
FOX Sports

To fade or not to fade: Time to bet on Broncos against winless Raiders? | What's Wright?

Raider Nation isn't too happy with their team's unexpected winless 0-3 start. The Las Vegas Raiders have yet to win a game despite the huge addition of Davante Adams as their No. 1 wide receiver. Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos are narrowly 2-1 amidst play calling miscues. While Nick Wright has always advised to fade Nathaniel Hackett, is this the time to bet on Denver? Watch as he explains why he believes the Raiders will snap their cold streak.
FOX Sports

Nick believes in Mahomes, likes Chiefs (-1) vs. Brady's Bucs | What's Wright?

The Chiefs won't lose back-to-back, at least that's what Nick Wright thinks as he looks at this Week 4 matchup between Kansas City and Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers are looking to get their record to 3-1, but Nick lays out why he doesn't think Tom Brady's team has what it takes to stop a Patrick Mahomes out for redemption after a loss to the Colts.
FOX Sports

Za'Darius Smith questionable for Vikings v. Saints in London

WARE, England (AP) — Vikings outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith was listed Friday as questionable for Minnesota's game against the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium because of a knee injury. First-year coach Kevin O’Connell said Smith will be a game-time decision. Smith was limited in practice at...
FOX Sports

Mayfield's transition to Carolina anything but smooth so far

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield’s transition to the Carolina Panthers hasn't been a smooth one. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 is near the bottom of the league in quarterback rating and completion percentage. And despite coming off their first win of the season, the Panthers'...
FOX Sports

Eagles land on top of Nick's Tiers heading into Week 4 | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright reveals his updated NFL tiers ahead of Week 4. Nick explains why his Kansas City Chiefs and Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills are in the penalty box. Which teams need Odell Beckham Jr. to improve and how Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles a number 1 contender. Chris Broussard, Eric Mangini and Kevin Wildes react to Nick's tiers.
FOX Sports

Undefeated Eagles face a resurgent Jaguars team in Week 4 | THE CARTON SHOW

Craig Carton and Terrell Suggs preview this round of Week 4 matchups, starting with the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, who are facing off against a resurgent Jacksonville Jaguars team. Suggs tells Carton that Jalen Hurts will be key if the Eagles want to reach 4-0, but Carton thinks Trevor Lawrence will give Philly a run for it's money.
FOX Sports

Rhule 'very hopeful' McCaffrey will play vs Cardinals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he is “very hopeful” that running back Christian McCaffrey will play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals after missing the last two days of practice with a quad injury. McCaffrey returned to practice on a limited basis Friday and...
Augusta Free Press

Washington Commanders have a lot to fix with Dallas Cowboys on the horizon

Washington continues to look for answers following last Sunday’s embarrassing 24-8 loss against Philadelphia, but don’t expect head coach Ron Rivera to be pointing any fingers. “We all share a little bit of the blame,” Rivera said during his weekly press conference. The Commanders (1-2) travel to...
FOX Sports

Rush leads Cowboys again as Wentz tries to right Commanders

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — All signs point to another start for Cooper Rush at quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, which means no NFC East reunion for Dak Prescott and Washington's Carson Wentz. While Prescott continues his recovery from a fractured thumb, Wentz is trying to get the Commanders (1-2)...
