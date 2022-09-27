The Chiefs won't lose back-to-back, at least that's what Nick Wright thinks as he looks at this Week 4 matchup between Kansas City and Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers are looking to get their record to 3-1, but Nick lays out why he doesn't think Tom Brady's team has what it takes to stop a Patrick Mahomes out for redemption after a loss to the Colts.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO