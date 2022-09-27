Read full article on original website
Biden's plan to end U.S. HUNGER by 2030 - and tackle obesity: Monthly benefits for Americans to buy food and promoting exercise and healthy eating included in ambitious White House project to requires MORE money from Congress
The Biden administration is laying out its plan to meet an ambitious goal of ending hunger in the U.S. by 2030, including expanding monthly benefits that help low-income Americans buy food. The administration, in a plan released Tuesday, is also seeking to increase healthy eating and physical activity so that...
Shipt Targets Healthy Meals as Part of White House Hunger Conference
Food delivery platform Shipt is launching a new initiative targeting healthy foods and nutritious meal planning, with plans to add Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) payments for low-income shoppers in 2023. Shipt outlined its plans in Washington, D.C., at the second-ever White House Conference...
The White House’s Plan to Cancel Student Loan Debt Will Cost—Who Cares? Money Is Made Up and We Spend Twice That Much on the Military Every Year
- - - According to a new estimate released by Congress, the White House’s plan to cancel student loan debt for tens of millions of American borrowers will cost approximately—who cares? Money is made up and we spend twice as much on the military every year. To be...
Biden Calls Nord Stream Pipeline Damage a ‘Deliberate Act of Sabotage’
President Joe Biden referred to Wednesday’s leak along the Nord Stream pipeline as “a deliberate act of sabotage,” rejecting the Kremlin’s accusations that “Anglo-Saxons” in the West were responsible for the catastrophic leak in the Baltic Sea. The pipe is capable of shipping 170 million cubic meters of gas per day, the majority of Europe’s fuel supply, from Russia to Germany, but those numbers have dramatically dwindled in recent months, in a series of leaks and shutdowns that the Kremlin routinely denies responsibility for. “At the appropriate moment, when things calm down, we’re going to be sending divers down to find out exactly what happened. We don’t know that yet exactly,” Biden said Friday. Denmark and Sweden gave a joint report on the damage to the U.N. Security Council on Friday, likening the power of the blast to “several hundred kilograms of explosive.”Read it at CBS News
House Approves Scaled-Down Bipartisan Bill Targeting Big Tech Mergers
A bipartisan bill targeting Big Tech dominance passed the House of Representatives by a 242-184 vote on Thursday (Sept. 29) but in a scaled-down version from the original introduced in June 2021. The package of bills proposes to raise fees for antitrust reviews of the biggest mergers and gives state...
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
Putin feared to have SABOTAGED Nord Stream pipelines as the sea bubbles from huge leak sending gas prices soaring
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to have sabotaged the Nord Stream pipelines - sending gas prices soaring further in Europe today. Huge bubbles erupted on the sea surface following reports of explosions as seismologists detected mini earthquakes near the Danish island of Bornholm. Ukraine accused Russia of a "terror attack" after...
Biden's strategy to end hunger in US includes more benefits
The Biden administration is laying out its plan to meet an ambitious goal of ending hunger in the U.S. by 2030, including expanding monthly benefits that help low-income Americans buy food. The administration, in a plan released Tuesday, is also seeking to increase healthy eating and physical activity so that fewer people are afflicted with diabetes, obesity, hypertension and other diet-related diseases. It said it would work to expand Medicaid and Medicare access to obesity counseling and nutrition. “The consequences of food insecurity and diet-related diseases are significant, far reaching, and disproportionately impact historically underserved communities,” Biden wrote in...
Democrats propose tax hike on guns, ammo weeks before midterm elections
Nearly two dozen House Democrats are proposing higher taxes on firearms and ammunition and want to link some firearm-related taxes to inflation, just weeks before the midterm elections. The "Gun Violence Prevention and Safe Communities Act," from Rep. Danny Davis, D-Ill., and 21 House Democrats, would increase federal excise taxes...
Yes, illegal border crossers are breaking the law
YES, ILLEGAL BORDER CROSSERS ARE BREAKING THE LAW. The Sept. 19 newsletter discussed the mass hysteria over the arrival of 48 Venezuelan illegal border crossers in Martha's Vineyard on a flight orchestrated by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. In reference to the newsletter, I tweeted this: "Problem with the Martha's Vineyard freakout is that the debate ignores the real problem. We're talking about how to accommodate illegal border crossers once they are in the country, and not about how to prevent people from crossing illegally into the U.S."
Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
China’s Closing Window of Opportunity on Taiwan
Xi Jinping must make his move within a generation, before a growing India, climate change-induced ecological costs, demographic weakness, or even further political liberalization in China put Taiwan beyond reach. The policy of strategic ambiguity maintained by the United States vis-à-vis the status of Taiwan is an absurdity that has...
Solomon Islands rejects Biden’s Pacific deal
The Solomon Islands has refused to sign a new regional agreement that Pacific Island countries have been negotiating with the United States in recent weeks, according to Australia's ABC. The island nation has sent a diplomatic letter to its regional partners on Monday informing them of its rejection of the...
Dregs of Texas Oil Patch More in Demand Than Crude Itself
In a sign of just how much Russia's invasion of Ukraine has thrown global energy markets into disarray, it's natural gas, not oil, that's becoming more coveted in U.S. shale fields. — In the hydrocarbon-rich fields of Texas, natural gas was always treated like the dregs that crews had to deal with as they pulled oil out of the ground. The two often emerge from wellheads together, and so for decades drillers would simply burn off the gas or sell it at cost. Oil, and all the riches that came with it, was always the big prize.
Sullivan drops hold on government funding bill after Biden agrees to more Alaska money
Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan (R) dropped his hold on a short-term government funding measure Thursday after President Biden acceded to his demand for more disaster relief assistance for coastal Alaskan communities slammed by flooding and landslides caused by Typhoon Merbok. Sullivan said he insisted to the White House that Alaska get the same federal treatment…
IRS sent $1.1BN in tax credits to 1.5m people who SHOULDN'T have received them - and failed to send $3.7BN to 4.1m eligible households last year as part of pandemic package
The Internal Revenue Service sent out $1.1 billion in advanced child tax credit payments to 1.5 million people who shouldn't have received them last year. A new audit from the Treasury Inspector General found the error between July and December of 2021, during the period President Joe Biden expanded the child tax credit to include monthly payments rather than the typical annual refund.
China Ready To Take Action Against USA's Inflation Reduction Act
Last month, the United States Senate officially passed the Inflation Reduction Act. The idea was to incentivize automakers to produce their vehicles in the US and to rely less on China, and it's already begun to have a positive effect on the American economy, with numerous investments taking place since the Act's signing.
Worried about the economy? Demand for these jobs is high and growing
Which jobs are in demand?
US Vows To Deeper Defense Ties With India After It Slammed Biden Administration For F-16 Deal With Pakistan
The Biden administration promised to strengthen defense ties with India after a minister in the Narendra Modi government criticized the Biden administration’s $450-million package to maintain and upgrade Pakistan’s F-16 fighter jets. What Happened: India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attacked the U.S. argument that it was sending...
