Long-Time Restaurant Reopening After 2 Year ClosureGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Jon Christopher Clark Can No Longer Be Tried for the Murder of His GirlfriendMark HakePinal County, AZ
Highway I-10 Will Be Closed in South Phoenix This WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
New French Restaurant Now Open in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Cheap Pasta Chain Opening New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
LeBron James’ necklace at Lakers media day is straight fire
LeBron James’ presence alone commands the entire attention of everyone in any room he’s in. But he is getting even more attention at Los Angeles’ media day because of an interesting piece of jewelry he’s sporting. If you look closely, you could see that LeBron James’...
The reason Jae Crowder wants a trade from Suns
Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns have agreed to part ways. But what is the reason for Crowder wanting to leave Phoenix? NBA insider Marc Stein revealed that Crowder was looking for a contract extension, while the Suns had concerns about his playing time. According to Stein, league sources said...
‘Planted the seeds’: Darvin Ham vocal on stern message to LeBron James, Lakers to open training camp
The Los Angeles Lakers are definitely looking forward to the upcoming season, eager to rid themselves of the stench of last year’s 33-49 record that saw them miss the playoffs entirely. While there were lots of problems that plagued the Lakers last season, from terrible fit issues to just an overall lack of quality players, it was former head coach Frank Vogel that became the scapegoat. With first-time head coach Darvin Ham in town, it appears his first order of business is re-establishing an identity that was lost in last year’s mess of a season.
Mavs’ true feelings on Jae Crowder trade amid rumored interest
Jae Crowder is on the trade block. Crowder and the Phoenix Suns agreed to part ways after the Suns decided to prioritize Cam Johnson over the veteran. Teams such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, and Dallas Mavericks have been linked to Crowder. However, NBA insider Marc Stein hit the brakes on Dallas’ rumored interest.
Darvin Ham offers early glimpse of Lakers’ new starting lineup
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is trying to sort out his starting lineup around LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and, most likely, Russell Westbrook. After practice wrapped on Friday — the fourth day of training camp — Ham provided some early insight into what he’s thinking, at least thus far. Ham told reporters that […] The post Darvin Ham offers early glimpse of Lakers’ new starting lineup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 reasons Grizzlies won’t win 2023 NBA championship
The Memphis Grizzlies are a young team that seems like it is on the verge of greatness. Ja Morant and company ended a three-year playoff drought in 2021 and in 2022, won the franchise’s first playoff series since 2017. That ahead-of-schedule finish for a young Memphis team has fans excited and thinking of a Grizzlies championship in the future. Unfortunately for the Memphis faithful, a Grizzlies NBA Finals appearance is probably not in the cards at the end of this season. Here are three reasons why the Grizzlies won’t make the 2023 NBA Finals or win an NBA championship this season.
‘More space’: Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic drops major reveal on role alongside Cade Cunningham
The Detroit Pistons finished as one of the worst teams in the NBA last season at 23-59, but the Pistons can take solace in the fact that one of the most promising young players in the NBA in Cade Cunningham plays for them. Nonetheless, barring a gigantic leap from Cunningham, the Pistons appear to be destined for the bottom of the standings yet again, but that did not prevent them from making moves to improve the team, acquiring Bojan Bogdanovic from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee.
Warriors’ Stephen Curry links up with BTS idol Suga for NBA Japan Games 2022
Stephen Curry isn’t a stranger to large crowds screaming his name. That’s something the Golden State Warriors point guard shares in common with BTS member Suga. With the Warriors in Japan for the preseason opener against the Washington Wizards, the K-Pop idol took it as an opportunity to take the quick flight from Korea and set up the ultimate collab for BTS stans from the Bay Area.
‘My team been winning a lot’: Patrick Beverley already bringing the fire after two days of Lakers camp
The Los Angeles Lakers are already starting to feel the intensity of Patrick Beverley before the 2022-23 NBA season could even start. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, the veteran point guard revealed how he’s already racking up wins in Lakers training camp. “My team has been winning a lot. …...
Anthony Davis drops bombshell injury revelation from last season
2021-22 was not a great season for Anthony Davis, playing in just 40 games due to health problems. At training camp on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers star revealed that he was dealing with another injury that had been bothering him since January. Via Mike Trudell:. “A lot of people...
Pacers center Myles Turner drops mic with final word on trade rumors amid Lakers interest
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is only 26 years old, and yet it seems as if he has been in the league far longer than reality. Entering his eighth season in the league, Turner has been thrown into trade rumors for around half of his career, most notably beginning when his fit with All-Star center […] The post Pacers center Myles Turner drops mic with final word on trade rumors amid Lakers interest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors center James Wiseman reacts to showing out in preseason opener vs. Wizards in Japan
The Golden State Warriors are trying to pull off one of the most difficult feats in NBA roster building – trying to remain competitive while also developing a young core to take the veterans’ place someday. James Wiseman will be crucial to the Warriors’ future, and at only 21 years of age, the sky is […] The post Warriors center James Wiseman reacts to showing out in preseason opener vs. Wizards in Japan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘You should be able to take that’: Derrick Rose subtly calls out Julius Randle, Knicks
Derrick Rose was his usual, calm self sitting in front of the New York media earlier this week. His words for his Knicks teammates may not have been fiery in his tone, but they were in his message. D-Rose was vocal about the mindset that his teammates must adapt to next season, focusing on one […] The post ‘You should be able to take that’: Derrick Rose subtly calls out Julius Randle, Knicks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 Trail Blazers player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp
The Portland Trail Blazers and their players are gearing up for the 2022-23 season now that training camp is officially underway. The Trail Blazers starting lineup was decimated by injuries last season, and it resulted in them missing out on the playoffs entirely. But with the new season nearly upon us, the hope is that a clean bill of health will allow Portland to make it back to the postseason this year.
Celtics make Blake Griffin addition following Robert Williams’ injury woes
The Boston Celtics franchise has been in a bit of a pickle as of late. Nonetheless, they remain as one of the best teams in the NBA following a surprise run to the 2022 NBA Finals. But following the latest injury to Robert Williams III, reinforcements are needed. And help is coming in the form […] The post Celtics make Blake Griffin addition following Robert Williams’ injury woes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards speaks out on huge body transformation
Anthony Edwards is already a blossoming superstar in the NBA, and now he’s added something to make himself even more lethal on the court. The former No.1 overall pick told reporters that he had added ten pounds of muscle this offseason. Anthony Edwards on what putting on 10 pounds this summer will help with most: […] The post Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards speaks out on huge body transformation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA・
Kyle Lowry doubles down on ‘wasted year’ with Heat
Not long after the season ended for the Miami Heat, Kyle Lowry made a sweeping declaration about how he felt that his debut campaign with his new team was a “wasted year.” At that time, it felt like the six-time All-Star was merely caught up with all the emotions of their disappointing Eastern Conference Finals […] The post Kyle Lowry doubles down on ‘wasted year’ with Heat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA・
Sixers coach Doc Rivers’ ‘unbeatable’ message for James Harden should terrify the rest of the NBA
Doc Rivers is one of the most respected coaches in the NBA today. It’s no coincidence that he also happens to be one of the most successful shot-callers in the entire league. Much like the rest of the NBA, the Philadelphia 76ers also started training camp this week. A mic’d up Doc Rivers recently provided […] The post Sixers coach Doc Rivers’ ‘unbeatable’ message for James Harden should terrify the rest of the NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Wiseman posterizes Kristaps Porzingis in highflying Japan Games debut
The James Wiseman hype train is about to leave the station yet again. The 7-foot center showed off some of his immense athleticism during the Golden State Warriors’ debut preseason contest during the Japan Games 2022. Wiseman didn’t pick a small fry target to put on a poster either, jamming it on 7’3″ big man […] The post James Wiseman posterizes Kristaps Porzingis in highflying Japan Games debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
