ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Today in Crypto: California Targets 11 Firms for Alleged Securities Violations; FTX.US President Brett Harrison Steps Down to Advisory Role

In a speech at a conference on finance tokenization, François Villeroy de Galhau, governor of the Banque de France, said the bank is working on a series of CBDC projects. He said two of them will focus on boosting cross-border payments through work on interoperability between CBDCs, such as a liquidity management tool based on decentralized finance technology. A third will help use central bank money as a safe settlement asset for tokenized securities.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Connecticut State
Local
California Business
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
Local
California Government
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
pymnts

Mark Zuckerberg Announces Meta Layoffs

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has plans to cut down on headcount for the first time, which will see an end to “rapid growth” for the social media giant, Bloomberg wrote. He said the company plans to freeze hiring and restructure some teams, which will help cut down on some expenses and “realign priorities,” with the company likely to be smaller in 2023, he said.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Retailers Revisit ‘Free Shipping, Free Returns’ as Costs Soar

H&M may become the latest merchant to begin charging a fee when customers return items they’ve purchased online. The fashion retailer is going to test this initiative, H&M CEO Helena Helmersson said Thursday (Sept. 29) during a conference call. “We are about to test return fees in a few...
RETAIL
pymnts

Rural Consumers Feel Grocery Inflation More Than Their Urban Counterparts

Food prices may be skyrocketing all across the country, but consumers in rural areas are feeling this inflation the most acutely by a significant margin. Research from PYMNTS’ new study, “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-To-Paycheck Report: The Inflation Edition,” created in collaboration with LendingClub, which draws from an August census-balanced survey of nearly 3,500 U.S. consumers, finds that 74% of shoppers noticed price increases for food from grocery stores in the previous 30 days. In contrast, only 68% of consumers in urban areas said the same.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Privacy#Privacy Law#Information Privacy#Privacy Rights#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Wall Street Journal
pymnts

Today in Crypto: EU Lawmakers Target DeFi, NFT Money Laundering in New Bill

Members of the European Parliament determined to fight money laundering will be looking into big crypto transactions alongside the metaverse, DeFi and NFTs. The European Parliament is considering an overhaul of the EU money laundering laws proposed by the European Commission from last year, a draft bill seen by CoinDesk shows. The draft is couched as a set of “compromise amendments” to the law, designed to get consensus opinions among various political factions.
POLITICS
pymnts

Walmart Touts Low-Cost Basics as Amazon Flaunts Sales and Tech Upgrades

After a week of rolling out more than a dozen device advancements, smart home technology upgrades and new out-of-the-box connected gadgets, Amazon SVP of Devices and Services Dave Limp wrapped the annual product event like this:. “We invent around a simple premise: the real-world matters to customers,” Limp said in...
GAS PRICE
pymnts

Amazon, Lendistry Expand Small Business Lending Program

Amazon is expanding its Community Lending program to reach more sellers. Launched as a pilot last year in partnership with minority-led community development financial institution (FI) Lendistry, the program supports “urban and rural small businesses in socially and economically distressed communities through short-term loans at competitive and affordable rates,” the retail giant said in a Thursday (Sept. 29) news release.
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

Coinbase Feels Heat as Business Model Cracks under Strain

Coinbase’s share price tumbled as the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange’s core business model was challenged on two sides: by Wells Fargo, which gave it what amounts to a sell rating, and by famed short-seller Jim Chanos, who called it emblematic of the “predatory junkyard that is crypto.”. Harsh...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
pymnts

Klarna, CellPay Team to Offer BNPL on Prepaid Cellphone Minutes

FinTech solution provider CellPay has partnered with Klarna to offer Klarna’s interest-free “Pay in 4” option to consumers who are buying prepaid cellphone minutes from CellPay. With this payment option, CellPay customers can make four interest-free payments over six weeks, according to a Friday (Sept. 30) press...
CELL PHONES
pymnts

CFPB Boss Racks up Enforcements as Second Year Begins

The head of the country’s consumer financial enforcement agency is closing out its first year at the helm showing banks, FinTechs, lenders, mortgage brokers and debt collectors the world according to Rohit Chopra. Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) since Sept. 30, 2021, Chopra has handed down...
ECONOMY
pymnts

53% of Consumers Trust Banks to Provide Super Apps

The super app shift favors the banks, with decades of experience and long-lived relationships with customers. The super app shift favors the FinTechs, with the ability to innovate in a world that is constantly, and increasingly, going digital. The deciding factor, of course, lies with the consumer. Trust is what...
CELL PHONES
pymnts

Meta Cuts Budgets, Employees Alongside Hiring Freeze

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has plans to cut down on headcount for the first time, which will see an end to “rapid growth” for the social media giant, Bloomberg wrote. He said the company plans to freeze hiring and restructure some teams, which will help cut down on some expenses and “realign priorities,” with the company likely to be smaller in 2023, he said.
BUSINESS
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy