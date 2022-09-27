ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Owns These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Enbridge has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Kinder Morgan is trouncing the S&P 500 with a stock that's still ridiculously cheap. Verizon Communications stock isn't performing well, but its dividend and valuation are attractive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Sell-Off: 2 Warren Buffett Stocks He Plans to Hold Forever

Warren Buffett's investment philosophy is simple, and it's created billions of dollars of net worth for his company's long-term shareholders. That investment philosophy led him to buy these two stocks, which would have yielded handsome returns if you noticed them years ago. However, the bear market may be giving you...
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 252% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Sea Limited operates in several key segments of the digital economy including e-commerce and gaming. The company's annual revenue is on track to quadruple since 2019. One Wall Street investment bank is betting the stock could soar from its 52-week low. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool

3 Big Tailwinds That Could Make Contrarian Investors Rich in the Bear Market

Contrarians can sometimes get rich during bear markets, and you might be able to as well. Buying shares when others are too scared to is a basic and effective contrarian technique. Innovative businesses aren't about to stop developing innovative products when there's a bear market. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool

Here's My No-Brainer Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now

Solana's performance metrics compared to leading blockchains are undeniable. Developers are rapidly building new tools for the blockchain. If any cryptocurrency will reach mass adoption, it's Solana. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
The Motley Fool

The Bank of England Just Saved the Stock Market

The strong day for the market had nothing to do with the Federal Reserve's policy outlook. There have recently been a lot of issues in the foreign exchange markets. On Wednesday, the Bank of England moved to shore up the British pound sterling. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool

Social Security's 2023 COLA Will Be Smaller Than Expected. That's a Good Thing.

Retirees are set to receive one of the largest COLAs in history. However, new data suggests it could be smaller than anticipated. There's good news and bad news about the upcoming adjustment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool

Dollar General (NYSE: DG)

You’re reading a free stock page from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Dollar General Company Info. Dollar General Corporation is a discount retailer in...
Motley Fool

Dow Jones Bear Market: 2 Stocks I'm Considering Buying

Parkev Tatevosian has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Home Depot and Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool

Is It Time for Peloton to Put Itself Up for Sale?

The push for Peloton to sell itself has been bandied about before this year. Rival Nautilus is actually pursuing the option as part of a strategic review. This may not be the market for a sale, but Peloton's declining business could shortchange investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool

Cohen & Steers, Inc.

The Company manages high-income equity portfolios, specializing in U.S. REITs, international real estate securities, preferred securities, utilities and cap value stocks. The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. Read the most recent pitches from players about CNS. Recs. 0. gopyerk (67.56) Submitted: 4/11/2016 10:37:17...
Motley Fool

Why AMC Stock Dropped as Much as 14.6% This Week

AMC Entertainment split off a new equity class called preferred equity units in August. In a filing this week, the company said it planned to sell a massive amount of APE units to raise cash. If converted to common shares, the new units could be highly dilutive for AMC stockholders.
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Bounded Higher This Week

Two ARK ETFs added to their positions in Ginkgo Bioworks this week. Cathie Wood has been building a position in Ginkgo Bioworks consistently since August. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Why Apple Stock Is Falling Today

The company is reportedly cutting some production for its iPhone 14 models. Demand for its entry-level iPhone 14s appears to be lower than expected. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
