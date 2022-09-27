ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Ford debuts all-new F-Series Super Duty truck at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As part of KenTRUCKy Day, Ford celebrated its 109-year history by revealing the all-new Ford F-Series Super Duty truck at Churchill Downs on Tuesday night. The 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty truck was teased on Tuesday morning after the company said it would be making a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Topgolf in Louisville: Staff talks hiring blitz, 'unique' features of site

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first Topgolf in Louisville is nearing completion and getting closer to opening. Topgolf representatives announced a hiring blitz Wednesday to fill 500 positions for the 65,000-square-foot entertainment venue they say will be open before the holidays. "In all spectrum's, hourly managers, our administrators, cooks, bartenders,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most Louisville weather experiences cannot compare to the scope and duration of a major hurricane. When Hurricane Ian was making landfall in southwest Florida, a worried Nicole Wallace hunkered down in Sarasota. “Well, we did lose power a couple of hours ago,” Wallace said. “So, I’m...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville-area startup to expand headquarters, add 175 jobs

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Haley Cawthon) — A fast-growing startup will establish an expanded headquarters in the Louisville region,according to Louisville Business First. RxLightning expects to add up to 175 new jobs over several years in New Albany, Indiana, paying nearly twice the average wage in Floyd County, according to a news release. The company will invest heavily in software, hardware and more in a three-story historic building at 227 Pearl St., at the corner of Market and Pearl streets.
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

WAVE employee one of many stuck in Florida

JCPS father who was arrested after outburst on school bus ordered to probation. A Louisville man who was arrested after a video showed him on a Jefferson County Public School bus threatening students has been ordered to probation. 2nd annual A Taste for Life event happening Sunday. Updated: 6 hours...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WBKR

Are You Brave Enough to Drive Kentucky’s Sleepy Hollow Road?

I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
KENTUCKY STATE
Money

Jeffersonville, Indiana

Walk along the Ohio River at night and you’ll catch an impressive view: Jeffersonville's Big Four Bridge is illuminated by rainbow LED lights that wrap around the entire structure, brightening the downtown crossing from Jeffersonville to Louisville, Kentucky. In the 1800s, Jeffersonville developed as a shipbuilding town. Today, the...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
styleblueprint.com

5 Charming Waterfront Towns in Kentucky

Summer may have officially come to an end, but it’s never too late to enjoy the beauty and charm of waterfront towns around the South. And while the Commonwealth of Kentucky is a landlocked state, that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in beautiful bodies of water. Whether you’re looking to picnic, birdwatch, enjoy the scenic views, attend a festival or waterside concert, or even take a Bourbon Boat Tour (seriously!), these five waterfront towns in Kentucky offer all of that and more.
KENTUCKY STATE
US News and World Report

The 10 Best Restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville is well known for its long list of eclectic restaurants and eateries, serving everything from bourbon-inspired cuisine to authentic Mayan and Cuban fare. To help you narrow down your choices, U.S. News researched dozens of review sites, including restaurant, dining and travel industry review sites, to bring you the best restaurants in this top Kentucky destination. Fill up your belly at one of these award-winning eateries, then work off the calories by exploring Louisville's top attractions.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLWT 5

$2 million Powerball ticket sold in southern Indiana

Check your tickets! Indiana has some big Powerball winners from over the weekend. In the player above, attorney advises lottery winners what to do after they've won. According to Hoosier Lottery, five Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $2 million were sold on Saturday. One of those tickets was sold...
INDIANA STATE
wdrb.com

Baptist Health looking to hire 50 full-time employees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health is hosting a job fair Wednesday for its Louisville call center. The health care organization is looking to hire more than 50 full-time employees. Applicants selected for the position will have the opportunity to earn up to $22 an hour with benefits. The job...
LOUISVILLE, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

S.R. 56 Closure to Move East for Box Culvert Replacement in Switzerland County

Bridge over Lost Fork Creek to reopen following replacement. (Switzerland County, Ind.) - Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Force Construction Company plans to reopen the S.R. 56 bridge over Lost Fork Creek as early as Monday, October 3, following a bridge replacement project that began in June in Jefferson County. The bridge is located just over eight miles east of U.S. 421 near Brooksburg.
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

Rapid rise in modified guns alarming Kentucky, federal authorities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's only the size of a dime but federal law enforcement says if you put a certain device on a handgun, it can make it work like a machine gun. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Louisville Special Agent in Charge Shawn Morrow explained Thursday that guns modified with machine gun conversion devices or "auto sears" are making their way onto the street in significant numbers in what he called a "new phenomenon."
LOUISVILLE, KY
FOX59

5 winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3 million sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Check your tickets! Five winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3.1 million collectively were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing. According to the Hoosiers Lottery, the winning tickets included a $2 million ticket sold in New Albany and a $1 million ticket sold in Laurel. The tickets were for the Sept. 24 Powerball […]
wdrb.com

New Albany businesses trying to survive Main Street Revitalization project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local businesses are hoping to survive the New Albany Main Street Revitalization project. The revitalization project initially started in 2014 when East Main Street was reconstructed from Vincennes to East 5th Street. Its goal is to improve safety for walkers, runners, cyclists and drivers with the addition of wider sidewalks, improved lighting, decorative lighting and traffic calming measures.
NEW ALBANY, IN

