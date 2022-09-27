ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

atlantafi.com

Atlanta Fair Hits This Weekend: Dates, Times, Info

It’s going to be very nice weather this weekend in Georgia’s largest city. Are you ready for some fun fames, rides and more? The Atlanta Fair is back and that means there’s going to be a lot of fun to be had. This family-friendly fun event features...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

It’s a new week and it’s time for you and I to talk about what’s on the music agenda! Just like every week, there is an amazing lineup of concerts for you and your friends to enjoy. Why waste any more time? Let’s get right to it!
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
WSFA

Tuskegee, Clark Atlanta set to faceoff Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers will travel to play Clark Atlanta University Saturday afternoon. The Golden Tigers are 2-2 for the season and the CAU Panthers are 1-3. DATE: Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. TIME: 3 P.M. Central. LOCATION: Panther Stadium, Atlanta, Ga. Not reading this story on...
TUSKEGEE, AL
thecentersquare.com

Atlanta has started two pilot guaranteed income programs

(The Center Square) – The city of Atlanta launched its guaranteed income pilot program earlier this year in the wake of the COVID pandemic that gives $500 a month to 300 Atlanta residents. According to the city, the guaranteed income program "is meant to supplement rather than replace the...
ATLANTA, GA
Rich Homie Quan
The Georgia Sun

Metro Atlanta rapper Q Money convicted of killing a friend while the victim slept

A metro Atlanta rapper was convicted Friday of the killing of a friend — execution style — while the friend slept. According to DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston, jurors returned guilty verdicts on Friday against 26-year-old Qamar “Q Money” Williams on charges of malice murder, felony murder (two counts), aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the shooting death of 24-year-old Calvin “Scotty” Chappell.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

SWAT response to scene in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County on Friday mounted a SWAT response at a scene in the Ellenwood area. 11Alive Sky Tracker flew over the scene, which appeared to have cleared sometime before noon. There was no immediate information available about what prompted the SWAT team to...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Footwear News

The Athlete’s Foot and Reform Alliance to Host a Probation and Parole Policy-Focused National Town Hall in Atlanta

For its latest community-focused effort, retail standout The Athlete’s Foot has joined forces with nonprofit organization Reform Alliance to host a town hall in Atlanta. The town hall is scheduled to take place on Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. ET at Plywood Place. According to The Athlete’s Foot, a discussion will take place covering a variety of topics, such as how probation and parole policies could be improved, how to close “the revolving door between supervision and incarceration” and how safety and well-being in communities could be improved. It will also be lived-streamed nationally for free. Guests include, but are not limited...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing 9-year-old Atlanta girl found

ATLANTA – Police have issued a "critical missing child" alert for a 9-year-old Atlanta girl last seen early Tuesday evening. Alvaria Porter was last seen around 6 p.m. in the area of Byrere Terrace SW and Epworth Street SW, just a few blocks south of Rev James Orange Park in the Oakland City neighborhood, Atlanta police say.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

10 Must Visit Restaurants During National Seafood Month

With national seafood month a few days away, October 1st! Wooootttt! It’s only right that we compile a list of the best seafood spots to visit during the month of October. Check out all these classic spots we have compiled for you and leave some comments of your own!
ATLANTA, GA

