FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Four Conspirators Plead Guilty to Multi-Million Dollar Dept. of Education FraudTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
Esthetician Elyse Whisby Offers Key Skincare Tips For Melanated WomenVeronica Charnell MediaJonesboro, GA
Man Sentenced to Prison For Lottery Scam, Taking Millions From the ElderlyTaxBuzzCalifornia State
Atlanta, Georgia Voted Best Place To Live in the United States for Its “Booming Jobs Market” and Its “Eye on Equality”Toby HazlewoodAtlanta, GA
This Atlanta Man Debunked 6 Myths About The City & They're Brutally Honest
Atlanta is experiencing a major surge in population as Americans from across the country flock to the city to relocate. One influencer thinks that this "great migration" has led to misconceptions surrounding Georgia's capital city, and wants to set the record straight from a local's perspective. In a viral video...
atlantafi.com
Atlanta Fair Hits This Weekend: Dates, Times, Info
It’s going to be very nice weather this weekend in Georgia’s largest city. Are you ready for some fun fames, rides and more? The Atlanta Fair is back and that means there’s going to be a lot of fun to be had. This family-friendly fun event features...
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022: Lil’ Kim, Wu-Tang Clan, and Other Artists Will Perform a Special Tribute During the Show
The BET Awards and BET Hip Hop Awards have featured tributes in the past, and the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards are no different. The show will host a special tribute to Loud Records, performed by artists including Lil' Kim, Remy Ma, and the Wu-Tang Clan.
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
It’s a new week and it’s time for you and I to talk about what’s on the music agenda! Just like every week, there is an amazing lineup of concerts for you and your friends to enjoy. Why waste any more time? Let’s get right to it!
Man sentenced to two life sentences in 2016 murder at Atlanta rap studio
The second of three defendants to face trial for a fatal 2016 shooting at a southwest Atlanta recording studio was convi...
WSFA
Tuskegee, Clark Atlanta set to faceoff Saturday
ATLANTA, Ga. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers will travel to play Clark Atlanta University Saturday afternoon. The Golden Tigers are 2-2 for the season and the CAU Panthers are 1-3. DATE: Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. TIME: 3 P.M. Central. LOCATION: Panther Stadium, Atlanta, Ga. Not reading this story on...
thecentersquare.com
Atlanta has started two pilot guaranteed income programs
(The Center Square) – The city of Atlanta launched its guaranteed income pilot program earlier this year in the wake of the COVID pandemic that gives $500 a month to 300 Atlanta residents. According to the city, the guaranteed income program "is meant to supplement rather than replace the...
‘Diamond Doris’: notorious jewelry thief details life of crime in exclusive interview with Channel 2
ATLANTA — She’s a notorious jewel thief who stole millions of dollars’ worth of bling around the world. Nicknamed “Diamond Doris” — Doris Payne, 91 — is the focus of documentaries and books detailing her life as a jewel thief spanning cities across the world, especially right here in Atlanta.
Metro Atlanta rapper Q Money convicted of killing a friend while the victim slept
A metro Atlanta rapper was convicted Friday of the killing of a friend — execution style — while the friend slept. According to DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston, jurors returned guilty verdicts on Friday against 26-year-old Qamar “Q Money” Williams on charges of malice murder, felony murder (two counts), aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the shooting death of 24-year-old Calvin “Scotty” Chappell.
SWAT response to scene in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County on Friday mounted a SWAT response at a scene in the Ellenwood area. 11Alive Sky Tracker flew over the scene, which appeared to have cleared sometime before noon. There was no immediate information available about what prompted the SWAT team to...
Metro Atlanta couple loses out on attending comedy event, purchased resold tickets
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A couple’s plans for a birthday night out at a local comedy took a turn once they realized the tickets they purchased online weren’t legit. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin talked to the victim who said they were surprised when they presented the tickets at the Atlanta Comedy Theater in Norcross.
The Athlete’s Foot and Reform Alliance to Host a Probation and Parole Policy-Focused National Town Hall in Atlanta
For its latest community-focused effort, retail standout The Athlete’s Foot has joined forces with nonprofit organization Reform Alliance to host a town hall in Atlanta. The town hall is scheduled to take place on Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. ET at Plywood Place. According to The Athlete’s Foot, a discussion will take place covering a variety of topics, such as how probation and parole policies could be improved, how to close “the revolving door between supervision and incarceration” and how safety and well-being in communities could be improved. It will also be lived-streamed nationally for free. Guests include, but are not limited...
Billboard
Gunna’s Lawyers Again Demand His Freedom: ‘Mockery of Due Process’
Lawyers for Gunna are once again asking a Georgia judge to release the star rapper, saying he’s been “languishing in jail nearly five months” and that prosecutors have not shown a “shred of evidence” that he’s going to threaten witnesses. Following his arrest in...
Kyle Pitts wears funny outfit after losing bet to teammate
Kyle Pitts had to put on a funny outfit after losing a bet to one of his Atlanta Falcons teammates. For just the second time since 2005, Tennessee beat Florida in their football rivalry game. The Vols beat the Gators 38-33 last weekend. The win meant former Vols wide receiver...
fox5atlanta.com
Missing 9-year-old Atlanta girl found
ATLANTA – Police have issued a "critical missing child" alert for a 9-year-old Atlanta girl last seen early Tuesday evening. Alvaria Porter was last seen around 6 p.m. in the area of Byrere Terrace SW and Epworth Street SW, just a few blocks south of Rev James Orange Park in the Oakland City neighborhood, Atlanta police say.
Georgia teacher stars in new series “Oscarville,” says show offers history lesson not taught in school
(Photo/Oscarville: Below the Surface) (Forsyth County, GA) Lisa Crosby has been teaching Georgia social studies classes to middle and high school students in North Georgia for more than two decades, but she didn’t learn the history of the town of Oscarville in any textbooks.
This Is What A $725/Month Townhome For Rent In Atlanta Looks Like & TikTok Has Big Feelings
A video went viral this week for taking you through a virtual walkthrough tour of a townhome for rent in Southwest Atlanta, GA at an unbeatable price. Appletree Townhomes on 2328 Campbellton Rd. lists their one bedroom, one bathroom "Ambrosia" rental for just $725/monthly. In the clip, TikTok content creator...
Two injured after argument leads to gunfire in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — A man and woman are recovering after an argument lead to an overnight shooting, according to Atlanta Police. Officers said a 31-year-old man was shot in the back and leg, while the woman - who police believe was an innocent bystander - was also hurt. This happened...
Fulton tries to bypass full jail overcrowding study
When the Atlanta City Council approved the city’s side of the lease, included in that legislation was a last-minute amendment requiring that the Justice Policy Board analyze the county’s jail population.
secretatlanta.co
10 Must Visit Restaurants During National Seafood Month
With national seafood month a few days away, October 1st! Wooootttt! It’s only right that we compile a list of the best seafood spots to visit during the month of October. Check out all these classic spots we have compiled for you and leave some comments of your own!
