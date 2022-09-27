Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Disney Springs Reopens After Hurricane Ian
Disney Springs has reopened to the general public following Hurricane Ian, the first part of the resort to open entirely to the public. Disney Springs and the Walt Disney World parks have been closed for the past 2 days, and we are excited to see a return to operation within the resort. While Park Passes are not available to non-guests, we have seen the reopening of EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Magic Kingdom, and Animal Kingdom to those who have previously made Park Passes as well as resort guests.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Hotel Reservations Suspended Through October 2
Walt Disney World Resort is not allowing new hotel reservations through Monday, October 2, 2022, due to Hurricane Ian (now Tropical Storm Ian). Previously, reservations had been suspended through Saturday, October 1. Guests can now make reservations beginning on October 3. For more information on booking your next trip with...
WDW News Today
Brick Facade Installed, Scrim Down on Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen at Universal CityWalk Hollywood
We’re so close and yet still so far from the delightfully sugary treats of Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen coming to Universal CityWalk Hollywood. But our latest visit to the site revealed a significant jump in progress!. The black scrims which have covered the building for months...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: EPCOT 40th Anniversary Ceremony Featuring Mariachi Cobre and Voices of Liberty
To celebrate the 40th anniversary of EPCOT today, October 1, 2022, Cast Members participated in a ceremony at the America Gardens Theatre. Walt Disney World executives and Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Josh D’Amaro were in attendance. The ceremony began with a performance by Mariachi Cobre, who...
WDW News Today
EPCOT 40th Magic Shot Available Beginning Today
A new Disney PhotoPass Magic Shot is available at EPCOT for the park’s 40th anniversary today. The Magic Shot puts your photo in front of Spaceship Earth on a rainbow background. Next to your picture is a photo of Spaceship Earth under construction and another of the iconic Mickey hand and wand sign over Spaceship Earth. The colorful “EPCOT 40” logo is in the upper left corner.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Theme Parks to Resume Operation in Phases on September 30 After Hurricane Ian
With Central Florida continuing to deal with Tropical Storm Ian, Walt Disney World theme parks and Disney Springs will reopen with a “phased approach” tomorrow, Friday, September 30. Operating hours will be updated later today. The closure was originally scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, September 28 and 29....
WDW News Today
Over 12 Inches of Rain Observed at Walt Disney World During Hurricane Ian
Walt Disney World has seen over 12 inches of rain during Hurricane Ian (now Tropical Storm Ian), News 6 Orlando reported live today. News 6 reported that Walt Disney World has seen at least 12.13 inches of rain. Some areas have had less, with Disney’s Hollywood Studios getting 11.46 inches.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Minimal Flooding and Damage at Walt Disney World Resort Hotels Amidst Hurricane Ian
Tropical Storm Ian is still making its way across Florida. Walt Disney World Resort hotels have seen some flooding and damage, though seem relatively fine. At Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, we saw a tree down in the savanna, but no other damage. Animals were taken indoors for safety. Hotel...
WDW News Today
The Haunted Mansion Cheese Board Now Available at Magic Kingdom
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Whether you’re a fan of everything Haunted Mansion, Halloween, or just like to throw “spirited” parties, this Haunted Mansion Cheese Board is for you!
WDW News Today
New Her Universe ‘Cinderella’ Dress and Sweatshirt Available at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new “Cinderella” dress and a sweatshirt by Her Universe, featuring artwork by Ashley Taylor, are available at Disneyland Resort. We found these in Disneyana. “Cinderella” Dress – $168. The dress has a...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Cast Members Being Called Back at 9PM Tonight After Hurricane Ian
As Walt Disney World prepares for their phased reopening tomorrow, Cast Members are being called back to work as early as 9:00 p.m. tonight. Disney has not yet announced details about the phased reopening, which could mean some parks or attractions will not be available. Cast Members should check the...
WDW News Today
Final Future World Sign Replaced at EPCOT
Almost exactly a year ago, the lands of EPCOT became “neighborhoods” and Future World was split into World Nature, World Discovery, and World Celebration. This week, the final Future World sign was replaced. Here’s a look at the light-up sign last month reading “Exit to Future World.” This...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Extends Timeline for Waived Cancellation Fees Due to Hurricane Ian
Due to the impact of Tropical Storm Ian (Hurricane Ian until this morning), Walt Disney World waived cancellation and change fees for hotel reservations through Monday, October 3. They have now extended this timeline. Disney is waiving cancellation and change fees for check-ins through Thursday, October 6, 2022. For more...
WDW News Today
Fantasyland Collections Featuring Mad Tea Party, Dumbo, and Carousels Around the World Available at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Recently, we found merchandise from classic Disney attractions now available at the Disneyland Resort. The collection features home decor based on favorite Fantasyland attractions Dumbo the Flying Elephant and Mad Tea Party.
WDW News Today
Retro Mickey & Minnie Display, Wraps, and More 40th Anniversary Decorations at EPCOT
Today, October 1, 2022, is the 40th anniversary of EPCOT and Disney has decorated the park to celebrate. “EPCOT 40” wraps are on columns at the entrance to EPCOT. The color scheme of the anniversary is blue, purple, and red. The “Harmonious” barges on World Showcase Lagoon are lit...
WDW News Today
Figment EPCOT 40th Anniversary Plush Coming Soon
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Thanks to the UK outpost of shopDisney, we now have a first look at the special Figment EPCOT 40th Anniversary plush coming soon to the park!. Figment EPCOT 40th Anniversary Plush – £21.00 ($23.44) The...
WDW News Today
Harveys Releasing EPCOT 40th Anniversary Seatbelt Bag
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This stunning new bag showcases the pavilions within EPCOT. This will allow you to show off your love for the park and the pavilions within it. The bag, like other Harveys bags, is made from recycled seatbelts that are decorated with different patterns to create sustainable and vegan bags.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Characters Return to ‘Ohana Best Friends Breakfast at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
Previously, although guests enjoyed the all-you-care-to-eat ‘Ohana Best Friends Breakfast at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, they did so without Lilo, Stitch, and friends. The characters have returned, making breakfast just a little more special. This morning we caught the debut return of Lilo, Stitch, Mickey Mouse, and Pluto....
WDW News Today
VIDEO: ‘We Go On’ to ‘New Horizons’ —Spaceship Earth Lights Up For Special 40th Anniversary Beacon of Magic Show With Classic EPCOT Music
To end the EPCOT 40th anniversary celebrations, Spaceship Earth lit up for a special Beacon of Magic show. EPCOT opened on October 1, 1982, and Disney marked the 40th anniversary with an opening ceremony, dated merchandise, and special decorations. It opens with ”Tapestry of Nations.”. The soundtrack includes ”Listen...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Park Pass Reservations for September 30 Open to Resort Hotel Guests
Park Pass reservations for Resort Hotel guests are now available for visiting some of the Walt Disney World theme parks as the post-Hurricane Ian phased reopening begins. The Park Pass availability calendar shows reservations for EPCOT are available to Resort Hotel guests, although we were able to make reservations for any of the parks except Disney’s Animal Kingdom a short while ago.
