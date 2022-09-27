ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Disney Springs Reopens After Hurricane Ian

Disney Springs has reopened to the general public following Hurricane Ian, the first part of the resort to open entirely to the public. Disney Springs and the Walt Disney World parks have been closed for the past 2 days, and we are excited to see a return to operation within the resort. While Park Passes are not available to non-guests, we have seen the reopening of EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Magic Kingdom, and Animal Kingdom to those who have previously made Park Passes as well as resort guests.
ENVIRONMENT
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Hotel Reservations Suspended Through October 2

Walt Disney World Resort is not allowing new hotel reservations through Monday, October 2, 2022, due to Hurricane Ian (now Tropical Storm Ian). Previously, reservations had been suspended through Saturday, October 1. Guests can now make reservations beginning on October 3. For more information on booking your next trip with...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

EPCOT 40th Magic Shot Available Beginning Today

A new Disney PhotoPass Magic Shot is available at EPCOT for the park’s 40th anniversary today. The Magic Shot puts your photo in front of Spaceship Earth on a rainbow background. Next to your picture is a photo of Spaceship Earth under construction and another of the iconic Mickey hand and wand sign over Spaceship Earth. The colorful “EPCOT 40” logo is in the upper left corner.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Over 12 Inches of Rain Observed at Walt Disney World During Hurricane Ian

Walt Disney World has seen over 12 inches of rain during Hurricane Ian (now Tropical Storm Ian), News 6 Orlando reported live today. News 6 reported that Walt Disney World has seen at least 12.13 inches of rain. Some areas have had less, with Disney’s Hollywood Studios getting 11.46 inches.
ENVIRONMENT
WDW News Today

The Haunted Mansion Cheese Board Now Available at Magic Kingdom

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Whether you’re a fan of everything Haunted Mansion, Halloween, or just like to throw “spirited” parties, this Haunted Mansion Cheese Board is for you!
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

Final Future World Sign Replaced at EPCOT

Almost exactly a year ago, the lands of EPCOT became “neighborhoods” and Future World was split into World Nature, World Discovery, and World Celebration. This week, the final Future World sign was replaced. Here’s a look at the light-up sign last month reading “Exit to Future World.” This...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Extends Timeline for Waived Cancellation Fees Due to Hurricane Ian

Due to the impact of Tropical Storm Ian (Hurricane Ian until this morning), Walt Disney World waived cancellation and change fees for hotel reservations through Monday, October 3. They have now extended this timeline. Disney is waiving cancellation and change fees for check-ins through Thursday, October 6, 2022. For more...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Fantasyland Collections Featuring Mad Tea Party, Dumbo, and Carousels Around the World Available at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Recently, we found merchandise from classic Disney attractions now available at the Disneyland Resort. The collection features home decor based on favorite Fantasyland attractions Dumbo the Flying Elephant and Mad Tea Party.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Figment EPCOT 40th Anniversary Plush Coming Soon

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Thanks to the UK outpost of shopDisney, we now have a first look at the special Figment EPCOT 40th Anniversary plush coming soon to the park!. Figment EPCOT 40th Anniversary Plush – £21.00 ($23.44) The...
SHOPPING
WDW News Today

Harveys Releasing EPCOT 40th Anniversary Seatbelt Bag

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This stunning new bag showcases the pavilions within EPCOT. This will allow you to show off your love for the park and the pavilions within it. The bag, like other Harveys bags, is made from recycled seatbelts that are decorated with different patterns to create sustainable and vegan bags.
APPAREL
WDW News Today

VIDEO: ‘We Go On’ to ‘New Horizons’ —Spaceship Earth Lights Up For Special 40th Anniversary Beacon of Magic Show With Classic EPCOT Music

To end the EPCOT 40th anniversary celebrations, Spaceship Earth lit up for a special Beacon of Magic show. EPCOT opened on October 1, 1982, and Disney marked the 40th anniversary with an opening ceremony, dated merchandise, and special decorations. It opens with ”Tapestry of Nations.”. The soundtrack includes ”Listen...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Park Pass Reservations for September 30 Open to Resort Hotel Guests

Park Pass reservations for Resort Hotel guests are now available for visiting some of the Walt Disney World theme parks as the post-Hurricane Ian phased reopening begins. The Park Pass availability calendar shows reservations for EPCOT are available to Resort Hotel guests, although we were able to make reservations for any of the parks except Disney’s Animal Kingdom a short while ago.
TRAVEL

