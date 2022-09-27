Natchitoches, La - The Natchitoches Police Department has arrested 37 year old Cedric Daniels of Natchitoches for the homicide that occurred early Sunday morning on Saida St. On September 28th, investigators with the Natchitoches Police Department were able to locate Cedric Daniels on University Parkway. Officers with Natchitoches S.W.A.T. were able to apprehend and arrest him without incident. Daniels was placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center and charged with Second Degree Murder and Attempted Second Degree Murder.

