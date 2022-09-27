Read full article on original website
Obituary for George Herbert Ohsner
George Herbert Ohsner, Sr., 74, of DeRidder, LA passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday, October 2 from 6-9pm at Chaddick Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Monday, October 3 at 10am at Chaddick Funeral Home. Interment will be at Rosepine Cemetery. To read the full obituary...
Obituary for Charles Wisby
Charles Wisby, 63, passed away on September 28, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday October 1, 2022, in the Labby Memorial Funeral Home of Leesville. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 1, from 8:00 A.M until the time of service in the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Wisby Cemetery in Cravens.
Kiwanis Club Reopens Leesville Chapter
Leesville, La - The Kiwanis Club has officially reopened its chapter here in Vernon Parish. Kiwanis Club of Leesville, formerly known as Kiwanis of Vernon, unfortunately became a victim to the pandemic like so many clubs did in 2020. In the last few months, the chapter has reopened and has...
Unrestrained Denham Springs man killed in Natchitoches Parish crash
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on I-49 south of Natchitoches early Saturday. The crash claimed the life of Nicholas A. Bernard, 26. The initial investigation revealed a 2021 Dodge Ram 1500, driven by Bernard, was traveling north on I-49 about 6 a.m....
Second arrest made in weekend homicide in Natchitoches
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches police have arrested a second man sought in connection with last weekend's homicide in the city. Kenny Wayne Smith Jr, 27, turned himself in at the Natchitoches Police Department Thursday. He was arrested without incident. Smith was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on a...
Boone St. Roundabout Opens Bidding as Early as January 2023
Leesville, La - Mark McCarty of Meyer and Associates Inc., the city's contracted engineering service told Mayor Rick Allen and the Leesville City Council members on Monday that DOTD officials sent an update on the plans for the roundabout at Boone St. and Hwy 171. The Louisiana Department of Transportation...
Alexandria Zoo Hosts 100th Birthday Bash
Alexandria, La - The Alexandria Zoo is having its Centennial Birthday Bash this Saturday October 1st beginning at 10 am. Join the party filled with music, activities, animals and fun in celebration of Alexandria Zoo’s 100th Anniversary. The zoo will be charging discounted admission prices for everyone ages 2...
Pageant queen crowned at Northwestern State University
NATCHITOCHES, La. - A new queen now wears the crown at Northwestern State University. Five students competed Wednesday for the title of Miss Northwestern - Lady of the Bracelet. Outgoing queen, Makenzie Scroggs, crowned this year’s winner, secondary education major Bailey Willis. Willis says she plans to use her...
Beauregard Parish Issues Burn Ban
Beauregard Parish, La - Beauregard Parish Officials issued a parish-wide burn ban Wednesday afternoon until further notice. Earlier Wednesday, a day after Beauregard Parish and the state fire marshal issued a burn warning, a homeowner just outside of DeRidder had a fire that got out of control. Firefighters were able...
Natchitoches Police Arrest One and Are Searching for Another In Connection With a Murder Case
Natchitoches, La - The Natchitoches Police Department has arrested 37 year old Cedric Daniels of Natchitoches for the homicide that occurred early Sunday morning on Saida St. On September 28th, investigators with the Natchitoches Police Department were able to locate Cedric Daniels on University Parkway. Officers with Natchitoches S.W.A.T. were able to apprehend and arrest him without incident. Daniels was placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center and charged with Second Degree Murder and Attempted Second Degree Murder.
Rapides Parish Arrests Juvenile Over School Threat
Rapides Parish, La - At approximately 6:30 am this morning, the Deputy SRO at Rapides High School, along with Rapides High administrators, was made aware of a threat of violence being spread on social media that was directed at Rapides High School. Deputies quickly identified the individual and when they...
PCA of DeRidder Fined $2.5 Million for 2017 Fatal Explosion
DeRidder, La - Packaging Corporation of America (PCA), headquartered in Illinois, has agreed to pay $2.5 million in civil penalties to resolve allegations that it violated the Clean Air Act’s General Duty Clause and Risk Management Program Regulations at its containerboard production mill in DeRidder, Louisiana. In the complaint,...
