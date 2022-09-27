ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Police looking for person who robbed and assaulted Lynchburg gaming manager

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for the person who assaulted and robbed a store clerk early Friday. Police were called at 5:46 a.m. September 30 to WIN CITY on Fort Avenue. The robbery had occurred an hour earlier when, police say, a man entered the gaming business, assaulted the female manager and stole cash before running off.
Lynchburg Police seeking KWIK STOP robber

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for a man after an armed robbery at the KWIK STOP store on Old Forest Road Tuesday night. Officers responded to the KWIK STOP at 11:50 p.m. They say a man entered the store, displayed a gun and took money from the store before leaving on foot.
Lynchburg Police Department breaks ground on new building

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department broke ground on its new police station Friday morning. Building a new station has been a process six years in the making for LPD. Lynchburg’s chief of police explained how he’s looking forward to the improvements that come with the new building.
Police Investigation: Hidden Camera Discovered in Walmart Family Restroom In Danville, Virginia

On Monday, September 26th, 2022, the Danville Police Department was notified via a media inquiry of a potential hidden camera in Walmart, located at 515 Mount Cross Road, Danville, VA 24540, at approximately 10:30 am. The media received an anonymous tip advising management was refusing to notify the police. Prior to the media inquiry, the Danville Police Department had not received any reports of incidents similar in nature. An officer contacted Walmart to follow up regarding the media inquiry. Upon further investigation, the officer discovered a camera was seized by a manager of Walmart on September 24, 2022, after being found in a family restroom, but it had not been reported to our department.
Two unrelated crashes claim two lives

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which. resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred on Tuesday, (Sept 27) at 8:30 p.m. on Kings. Mountain Road at its intersection with Virginia Avenue in Henry County. A 2011 Nissan Altima was traveling west on Kings...
Scam: Person impersonating employee of Campbell County Sheriff’s Office

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam involving someone pretending to represent the sheriff’s office. Investigators say they have received reports of people in the Campbell/Lynchburg area receiving a phone call from 434-290-0933. claiming to be command staff member Brandon Epperson, badge 3116. The person claims to be with the civil process division, and asks resident questions about missing court and other law enforcement-related topics.
Four accused of fraudulently getting unemployment benefits

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Four people have been indicted on charges associated with unemployment compensation claims. According to a release, the Virginia Employment Commission reached out to the Attorney General’s Office for assistance in prosecuting fraudulent claims for unemployment. Attorney General Jason Miyares created an Unemployment Compensation Fraud...
Two killed in Henry County crashes

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has been identified as the man killed in a Henry County crash Tuesday. David Nelson Henderson, 57, was killed in the crash on Kings Mountain Road at its intersection with Virginia Avenue. Virginia State Police say Henderson was driving a Nissan Altima westbound...
Investigation into Fight in Radford

On September 10, 2022 at approximately 2:00am, Radford City Police Department responded to the 300-block of Tyler Avenue for a reported fight. Upon arrival, units observed a large crowd dispersing from the area. A subsequent investigation revealed a victim who had suffered significant injuries from an assault at this location. The investigation resulted in the following charges for the below individuals in relation to this incident:
Danville's Chief of Police pulls out of running for job in Colorado

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Danville has seen the fruits of the police department's labor under the leadership of Chief of Police Scott Booth from community policing to a low crime rate, so it isn't shocking that Booth was in the running for the police chief position in Aurora, Colorado.
Missing Boy Found by Danville Police

14-year-old Ronnie Glass was found in Danville Monday morning by Danville Police. Glass is being returned to his family. Glass was reported missing on Saturday night by the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q...
Suspects try to kick in Winston-Salem family’s door

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three masked men with guns in Winston-Salem were caught on a home security camera trying to bust through a woman’s door. The couple who witnessed it on their surveillance camera say it unfolded following a food delivery. They tell FOX8 they were waiting upstairs for their order to arrive around 9 […]
RIDE Solutions helps people learn transit system in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - September is Discover Transit Month and to celebrate, a transportation agency in Roanoke is teaching people how to use it. Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission, RIDE Solutions partnered with Latinas Network to promote and educate people about the bus system. Thursday, September 29, they showed people how...
Man dead, another shot in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police said a man died and another is in the hospital after a double shooting. Officers responded to Emily Loop on Monday around 10 p.m. about an assault with a deadly weapon. When they arrived, they found a 28-year-old man from Greensboro with...
Roanoke drug traffickers plead guilty in fatal Eastern Avenue gunfight

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two more Roanoke men involved in a fatal shooting at an Eastern Avenue drug house in Roanoke City pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday for their roles in the shootings and related drug trafficking activity, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia.
ROANOKE, VA

