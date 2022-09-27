ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

FanSided

Vikings defense facing concerning, mysterious injury to star

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za’Darius Smith did not practice on Wednesday due to what has been described as a knee injury. The Minnesota Vikings avoided a 1-2 start to the season after their comeback victory over the rival Detroit Lions in Week 3. But they were hit by injuries, most notably to star running back Dalvin Cook. But as it turns out, there is a star on the defensive side of the ball whose status is worht keeping an eye on heading into Week 4.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Wild Josh McDaniels News

Former Denver Broncos offensive tackle Tyler Polumbus is receiving a lot of responses on Twitter this Thursday because he shared an interesting story about Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels. When McDaniels was the head coach of the Broncos in 2009, he made an eye-opening comment about the team's...
Tennessee State
Sporting News

Tua Tagovailoa injury update: Dolphins QB leaves hospital, enters concussion protocol after hit vs. Bengals

Tua Tagovailoa entered the Dolphins' "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the Bengals nursing two injuries. He is now dealing with another injury. Tagovailoa was knocked out of the contest in Cincinnati after being sacked by Josh Tupou with 5:43 remaining in the second quarter. The third-year quarterback's head hit the turf as he was slung to the ground.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Dalvin Cook injury update will have Vikings fans drinking tea in London vs. Saints

Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook will play Sunday, per Vikings reporter Chris Tomasson. Cook was originally on the injury report due to a shoulder ailment. He returned to practice on Thursday which led many to upgrade him from questionable to probable. And with this recent news, the Vikings will indeed have their RB1 for their Week 4 matchup against the New Orleans Saints in London.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Breshad Perriman
Julio Jones
Devante Parker
VikingsTerritory

After Strange Tweet, Vikings 1st-Rounder Awaits Chance

The Minnesota Vikings survived the Detroit Lions in Week 3 at U.S. Bank Stadium, 28-24, and rookie Lewis Cine posted to Twitter about it thereafter. While other players like Justin Jefferson commended the team win on social media, Cine tweeted a photo of himself — either looking mad, sad, determined, or all of the above — with a caption of “Time Will Tell.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Predicting Significant Week 4 Upset

Colin Cowherd is predicting a major upset in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. The Fox Sports analyst believes the New England Patriots will take down the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field - if Mac Jones is able to play. If backup QB Brian Hoyer is forced to take the reins, Cowherd still believes the Pats will cover the +9.5-point spread.
GREEN BAY, WI
atozsports.com

Raiders could be without two pass-catchers vs. Broncos on Sunday

The Denver Broncos have an important divisional matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend. The Raiders may be without a couple pass-catchers. WR Hunter Renfrow and TE Foster Moreau did not practice on Friday. If those two don’t play, expect WR Mack Hollins to play more snaps for the...
DENVER, CO
Sporting News

Why NFL players are wearing flags on their helmets to promote 'International Diversity' during Week 4-5 games

The NFL is rolling out a new initiative to celebrate "international diversity" within the league over the next two weeks. On Weeks 4 and 5 in the NFL, players will wear decals of flags representing their nationality or cultural heritage. They will continue to wear the American flag on their helmets, but if they either spent two years living in another country or have a parent or grandparent who was born there they can represent that country as well.
NFL
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 4 of 2022

I don’t want to talk about it. Wait ... what do you mean I have to talk about it? It’s my job? Fine, okay you got me. Week 3 sucked out loud, for pretty much all of us. It’s extremely cowardly to blame anyone else for your mistakes, but I’m going to go ahead and put this one on the entire AFC for the debacle we saw. The Chiefs losing to the Colts? The Chargers getting blown out by the Jaguars? Miami beating the Bills? Sure, maybe you could have seen the Dolphins getting one over on Buffalo — but it was still a shocker.
NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baltimore Ravens
Arizona Cardinals
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Gabe Davis, Marquise Brown, Dalton Schultz, more pass-catchers impacting Week 4 start 'em, sit 'em calls

Fantasy football owners already know they'll be without Michael Thomas (toe), Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), Keenan Allen (hamstring), and Hunter Renfrow (concussion) in Week 4, and with Gabe Davis, Marquise Brown, Dalton Schultz, Dawson Knox, Zay Jones, Jakobi Meyers, Jarvis Landry, DJ Chark, and Josh Reynolds also "questionable," it's going to be a long Sunday of waiting out final injury reports to see which pass-catchers they can include in their start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
NFL
Sporting News

Is Julio Jones playing Sunday night? Fantasy injury update for Chiefs-Buccaneers Sunday Night Football

Fantasy football owners are used to Julio Jones being "questionable," so it's no surprise that the veteran is a "game-time decision" because of a knee injury ahead of Tampa's Sunday Night Football showdown with the Chiefs. However, given his stature in a potentially high-powered Buccaneers' offense, Jones will once again cause owners to search for the latest updates about whether he's playing before they finalize their Week 4 start 'em, sit 'em calls.
TAMPA, FL

