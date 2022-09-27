Read full article on original website
Vikings defense facing concerning, mysterious injury to star
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za’Darius Smith did not practice on Wednesday due to what has been described as a knee injury. The Minnesota Vikings avoided a 1-2 start to the season after their comeback victory over the rival Detroit Lions in Week 3. But they were hit by injuries, most notably to star running back Dalvin Cook. But as it turns out, there is a star on the defensive side of the ball whose status is worht keeping an eye on heading into Week 4.
Richard Sherman Not Happy With Being Called Out For Thursday Night Football Comment
During last night's game between the Dolphins and Bengals, Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk called out former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman. Sherman is part of the studio crew for Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football coverage. He shared his thoughts on Tua Tagovailoa's scary injury at halftime. Apparently, Smith had...
Sporting News
Why leaked video of Dolphins practice in Cincinnati sparked NFL inquiry ahead of Bengals game
The Dolphins prepared for their "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the Bengals in a wide-open stadium in the middle of a university campus. Now, the NFL is investigating the filming of one of the team's practices. On Wednesday, videos began to circulate of Miami's practice on the University of Cincinnati's...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Wild Josh McDaniels News
Former Denver Broncos offensive tackle Tyler Polumbus is receiving a lot of responses on Twitter this Thursday because he shared an interesting story about Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels. When McDaniels was the head coach of the Broncos in 2009, he made an eye-opening comment about the team's...
Sporting News
Tua Tagovailoa injury update: Dolphins QB leaves hospital, enters concussion protocol after hit vs. Bengals
Tua Tagovailoa entered the Dolphins' "Thursday Night Football" matchup against the Bengals nursing two injuries. He is now dealing with another injury. Tagovailoa was knocked out of the contest in Cincinnati after being sacked by Josh Tupou with 5:43 remaining in the second quarter. The third-year quarterback's head hit the turf as he was slung to the ground.
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 4: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
We're here to help you with some Fantasy Football busts and sleepers for Week 4. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 4: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Sporting News
What happened to Brian Flores? Revisiting the Dolphins scandal, firing that led to lawsuit against NFL
The Dolphins are a far different looking team in 2022. Some of that has to do with Tyreek Hill, some of that has to do with their legitimate defense, but a lot of it may deal with who's patrolling the sidelines. Brian Flores is out and Mike McDaniel is in....
Dalvin Cook injury update will have Vikings fans drinking tea in London vs. Saints
Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook will play Sunday, per Vikings reporter Chris Tomasson. Cook was originally on the injury report due to a shoulder ailment. He returned to practice on Thursday which led many to upgrade him from questionable to probable. And with this recent news, the Vikings will indeed have their RB1 for their Week 4 matchup against the New Orleans Saints in London.
After Strange Tweet, Vikings 1st-Rounder Awaits Chance
The Minnesota Vikings survived the Detroit Lions in Week 3 at U.S. Bank Stadium, 28-24, and rookie Lewis Cine posted to Twitter about it thereafter. While other players like Justin Jefferson commended the team win on social media, Cine tweeted a photo of himself — either looking mad, sad, determined, or all of the above — with a caption of “Time Will Tell.”
Colin Cowherd Predicting Significant Week 4 Upset
Colin Cowherd is predicting a major upset in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. The Fox Sports analyst believes the New England Patriots will take down the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field - if Mac Jones is able to play. If backup QB Brian Hoyer is forced to take the reins, Cowherd still believes the Pats will cover the +9.5-point spread.
Sporting News
Bryce Young injury update: Alabama QB exits Arkansas game with sprained shoulder
This story has been updated from a previous version. Alabama Heisman Trophy winning-quarterback Bryce Young exited the second-ranked Crimson Tide's game vs. No. 20 Arkansas on Saturday with an apparent injury to his throwing shoulder. Young exited the field, pointing to his shoulder, around the 10-minute mark after throwing an...
Sporting News
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill says he was 'disrespected' by a mystery Bengals coach: 'I'm gonna come find you, bro'
Tyreek Hill and Eli Apple have been known for their rivalry during games dating back to last season. But after Thursday's game between the Dolphins and Bengals, it was an assistant coach that fired up Hill. ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques reported after the game that Hill said a coach on the...
atozsports.com
Raiders could be without two pass-catchers vs. Broncos on Sunday
The Denver Broncos have an important divisional matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend. The Raiders may be without a couple pass-catchers. WR Hunter Renfrow and TE Foster Moreau did not practice on Friday. If those two don’t play, expect WR Mack Hollins to play more snaps for the...
Sporting News
Why NFL players are wearing flags on their helmets to promote 'International Diversity' during Week 4-5 games
The NFL is rolling out a new initiative to celebrate "international diversity" within the league over the next two weeks. On Weeks 4 and 5 in the NFL, players will wear decals of flags representing their nationality or cultural heritage. They will continue to wear the American flag on their helmets, but if they either spent two years living in another country or have a parent or grandparent who was born there they can represent that country as well.
Sporting News
Ryan Fitzpatrick-Tua Tagovailoa relationship: Revisiting the controversy from Dolphins' 2020 QB change
Both Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tua Tagovailoa will be on your screen on "Thursday Night Football." That won't be the first time it has happened. Fitzpatrick and Tagovailoa were on the Dolphins' roster during the great Miami quarterback conundrum of 2020. Fitzpatrick was entering his second year in South Beach and Tagovailoa was making his NFL debut.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 4 of 2022
I don’t want to talk about it. Wait ... what do you mean I have to talk about it? It’s my job? Fine, okay you got me. Week 3 sucked out loud, for pretty much all of us. It’s extremely cowardly to blame anyone else for your mistakes, but I’m going to go ahead and put this one on the entire AFC for the debacle we saw. The Chiefs losing to the Colts? The Chargers getting blown out by the Jaguars? Miami beating the Bills? Sure, maybe you could have seen the Dolphins getting one over on Buffalo — but it was still a shocker.
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Week 4 predictions and picks against the spread: Dalvin Cook a go, D’Andre Swift a no-go, Christian McCaffrey an oh-no
Much has changed heading into the Sunday slate of NFL games. Here’s the latest (and final) look at our NFL Week 4 predictions and picks for the remaining 15 games. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL...
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Gabe Davis, Marquise Brown, Dalton Schultz, more pass-catchers impacting Week 4 start 'em, sit 'em calls
Fantasy football owners already know they'll be without Michael Thomas (toe), Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), Keenan Allen (hamstring), and Hunter Renfrow (concussion) in Week 4, and with Gabe Davis, Marquise Brown, Dalton Schultz, Dawson Knox, Zay Jones, Jakobi Meyers, Jarvis Landry, DJ Chark, and Josh Reynolds also "questionable," it's going to be a long Sunday of waiting out final injury reports to see which pass-catchers they can include in their start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Sporting News
Why isn't Bryan Bresee playing tonight? Clemson DT out for N.C. State game with non-football medical issue
Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, one of the top defensive players in the country — and one of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft — will miss Saturday's game vs. No. 10 N.C. State. ESPN, citing sources with knowledge of the situation, reported that Bresee will...
Sporting News
Is Julio Jones playing Sunday night? Fantasy injury update for Chiefs-Buccaneers Sunday Night Football
Fantasy football owners are used to Julio Jones being "questionable," so it's no surprise that the veteran is a "game-time decision" because of a knee injury ahead of Tampa's Sunday Night Football showdown with the Chiefs. However, given his stature in a potentially high-powered Buccaneers' offense, Jones will once again cause owners to search for the latest updates about whether he's playing before they finalize their Week 4 start 'em, sit 'em calls.
