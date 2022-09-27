ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston PD to conduct sobriety checkpoint

By Bailey Brautigan
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Police Department will conduct a DUI sobriety/child safety seat checkpoint on Wednesday.

Charleston PD says the checkpoint will take place near the 6700 block of MacCorkle Ave. SE between 5 p.m. and 12 a.m. on Sept. 28.

They say the purpose of the checkpoint is to reduce criminal and traffic-related activities in the area.

