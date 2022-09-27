Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sporting News
Why Braves, MLB said no to Mets' offer to move up series in Atlanta with Hurricane Ian approaching
As Hurricane Ian barrels through Florida and up the East Coast, teams are monitoring the storm to see if it will affect their scheduled games. Among those: the Braves and Mets. New York is one game ahead of its rival for first place in the National League East with just...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Giants ride bullpen game to win over Rockies
SAN FRANCISCO -- For a few hours on Wednesday morning, Major League Baseball's website erroneously listed the Giants as having officially been eliminated from the Wild Card race. The Giants long ago gave up any hope of winning one of those spots, but for another day at least, they stayed mathematically alive.
FOX Sports
Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners meet in game 2 of series
Texas Rangers (66-87, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (83-70, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (12-6, 2.90 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 164 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (0-0, 19.29 ERA, 4.29 WHIP, one strikeout) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -160, Rangers +140; over/under is 7 runs.
News 8 KFMB
Padres magic number for MLB playoffs: Where San Diego stands in the National League
SAN DIEGO — It has been a while since the Padres have been in the thick of a postseason race this late into a 162 game season. In fact, the last time the Padres made an appearance in a non-COVID shortened year was all the way back in 2006 when the team went 88-74. The team is two wins away from that win total this season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sporting News
MLB Triple Crown winners by year: A complete list of players to lead in HRs, RBIs, batting average
"Three, that's the magic number." Leading MLB in batting average, home runs or RBIs is no easy feat. To reach that sort of consistency over the course of 162 games, a ball player needs everything — a good batter's eye, a powerful swing, composure when runners are on base... and some luck.
MLB・
Sporting News
What channel is Dolphins vs. Bengals on today? Schedule, time for NFL's 'Thursday Night Football' in Week 4
Revenge is dish best served on Thursday night. Tyreek Hill has been a big, big part of the new look Dolphins offense, but he was an equally big piece of the last offense he played for, too. With Hill making his way to South Beach this offseason, he left a lot of memories in Kansas City — especially one bitter one.
Sporting News
Are the Dolphins 'This Year's Bengals'? Making sense of 3-0 Miami's much-improved Super Bowl 57 odds
The Dolphins are no longer Super Bowl 57 darkhorses after their surprise 3-0 start to the 2022 NFL season. Before the season, Miami was buzzing as a strong wild-card contender but back-to-back impressive wins over Baltimore and Buffalo gives it the early front-runner status in the AFC race. According to...
Colts owner reveals when Seahawks might be sold
The Denver Broncos were the most recent NFL team to undergo a sale. Current Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay thinks the Seattle Seahawks will be next up on the block. Irsay spoke with Bloomberg for their “Business of Sports” show. The Colts owner said he envisions the Seahawks being sold some time in 2024.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sporting News
How Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris' home run record: Yankees slugger launches 61st homer vs. Blue Jays
Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season on Sept. 20 against the Pirates. That put him one back of the American League record set by the Yankees' Roger Maris in 1961. It took Judge eight days and 35 plate appearances, but he has now matched Maris. Judge...
Sporting News
Where will Chiefs vs. Buccaneers be played? Latest news on 'Sunday Night Football' location after Hurricane Ian
The Chiefs vs. Buccaneers matchup is one of the most anticipated games on the NFL Week 4 schedule. The contest is a rematch of Super Bowl 55, which Tampa Bay won 31-9 after putting relentless pressure on Patrick Mahomes. Now, the 27-year-old will look to earn revenge in what may be his last game against Tom Brady.
Sporting News
What happened to Brian Flores? Revisiting the Dolphins scandal, firing that led to lawsuit against NFL
The Dolphins are a far different looking team in 2022. Some of that has to do with Tyreek Hill, some of that has to do with their legitimate defense, but a lot of it may deal with who's patrolling the sidelines. Brian Flores is out and Mike McDaniel is in....
Yardbarker
The Mariners Are Closing In On An Important Return
It’s been since 2001 that the Seattle Mariners were last in the postseason. But that may be about to change. With a 3-1 win over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night, they improved their record on the season to 84-70. With the win and a loss by the Baltimore...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sporting News
Who is Francisco Alvarez? Meet baseball's No. 1 prospect called up by Mets just in time for huge series vs. Braves
It's been a long wait for Mets fans, but they're finally going to see their top prospect in action. MLB Pipeline's No. 1 prospect was called up Thursday, 20-year-old catcher Francisco Alvarez. Alvarez enters the fray just in time for the Mets to play their biggest series of the season against the Atlanta Braves.
Sporting News
'Slow pulse' Braves rookies Michael Harris II, Vaughn Grissom could be difference-makers in October
The Atlanta Braves were a frustratingly mediocre 22-25 after a loss at home against the Marlins on May 28. Most every Atlanta baseball fan already knows why that date is significant. For the rest of you: That was the day Michael Harris II made his big-league debut. “Michael Harris, when...
FOX Sports
Athletics aim to end 3-game losing streak, take on the Angels
Oakland Athletics (56-99, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (69-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (9-12, 4.11 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 117 strikeouts); Angels: Shohei Ohtani (14-8, 2.47 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 203 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -252, Athletics +208; over/under is 7...
Sporting News
Dolphins QB depth chart: Tua Tagovailoa injuries lead Miami to dress two backups for 'Thursday Night Football'
Tua Tagovailoa will start for the Dolphins in Week 4, but the team is making sure it has options in case the banged-up quarterback has to leave the game. Miami made the unconventional move of dressing three quarterbacks for its "Thursday Night Football" game against the Bengals. Both Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson are on the game-day roster and will be available should Tagovailoa need to exit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sporting News
NFL schedule 2022: Which games are on Australian TV in Week 4?
Three weeks are done and dusted in the NFL for this year, and there's going to be plenty of weekly action available for Aussie viewers in Week 4. Channel 7 will broadcast two games per week, both on Monday, on their secondary channel. ESPN will also broadcast a stack of...
Sporting News
Dolphins' mishandling of Tua Tagovailoa injury is bad for football — and bad football
The official Dolphins injury report in advance of Thursday’s road game against the Bengals listed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as “questionable” with back and ankle injuries, and there was so much that was questionable in those few words. To many who saw Tua shoved by Bills linebacker Matt...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 4 of 2022
I don’t want to talk about it. Wait ... what do you mean I have to talk about it? It’s my job? Fine, okay you got me. Week 3 sucked out loud, for pretty much all of us. It’s extremely cowardly to blame anyone else for your mistakes, but I’m going to go ahead and put this one on the entire AFC for the debacle we saw. The Chiefs losing to the Colts? The Chargers getting blown out by the Jaguars? Miami beating the Bills? Sure, maybe you could have seen the Dolphins getting one over on Buffalo — but it was still a shocker.
Sporting News
Dolphins vs. Bengals final score, results: Joe Burrow leads Cincinnati win, Miami loses Tua Tagovailoa to another injury
The Bengals' 27-15 victory over the Dolphins on "Thursday Night Football" was overshadowed by a scary injury to Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa left the game in the second quarter after being sacked by Bengals defensive lineman Josh Tupou. His head and back appeared to hit the ground hard, and he immediately showed signs of a fencing response after the play.
Comments / 0