NBC Sports

What we learned as Giants ride bullpen game to win over Rockies

SAN FRANCISCO -- For a few hours on Wednesday morning, Major League Baseball's website erroneously listed the Giants as having officially been eliminated from the Wild Card race. The Giants long ago gave up any hope of winning one of those spots, but for another day at least, they stayed mathematically alive.
FOX Sports

Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners meet in game 2 of series

Texas Rangers (66-87, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (83-70, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (12-6, 2.90 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 164 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (0-0, 19.29 ERA, 4.29 WHIP, one strikeout) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -160, Rangers +140; over/under is 7 runs.
Larry Brown Sports

Colts owner reveals when Seahawks might be sold

The Denver Broncos were the most recent NFL team to undergo a sale. Current Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay thinks the Seattle Seahawks will be next up on the block. Irsay spoke with Bloomberg for their “Business of Sports” show. The Colts owner said he envisions the Seahawks being sold some time in 2024.
Yardbarker

The Mariners Are Closing In On An Important Return

It’s been since 2001 that the Seattle Mariners were last in the postseason. But that may be about to change. With a 3-1 win over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night, they improved their record on the season to 84-70. With the win and a loss by the Baltimore...
FOX Sports

Athletics aim to end 3-game losing streak, take on the Angels

Oakland Athletics (56-99, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (69-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (9-12, 4.11 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 117 strikeouts); Angels: Shohei Ohtani (14-8, 2.47 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 203 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -252, Athletics +208; over/under is 7...
Sporting News

Dolphins QB depth chart: Tua Tagovailoa injuries lead Miami to dress two backups for 'Thursday Night Football'

Tua Tagovailoa will start for the Dolphins in Week 4, but the team is making sure it has options in case the banged-up quarterback has to leave the game. Miami made the unconventional move of dressing three quarterbacks for its "Thursday Night Football" game against the Bengals. Both Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson are on the game-day roster and will be available should Tagovailoa need to exit.
Sporting News

NFL schedule 2022: Which games are on Australian TV in Week 4?

Three weeks are done and dusted in the NFL for this year, and there's going to be plenty of weekly action available for Aussie viewers in Week 4. Channel 7 will broadcast two games per week, both on Monday, on their secondary channel. ESPN will also broadcast a stack of...
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 4 of 2022

I don’t want to talk about it. Wait ... what do you mean I have to talk about it? It’s my job? Fine, okay you got me. Week 3 sucked out loud, for pretty much all of us. It’s extremely cowardly to blame anyone else for your mistakes, but I’m going to go ahead and put this one on the entire AFC for the debacle we saw. The Chiefs losing to the Colts? The Chargers getting blown out by the Jaguars? Miami beating the Bills? Sure, maybe you could have seen the Dolphins getting one over on Buffalo — but it was still a shocker.
Sporting News

Dolphins vs. Bengals final score, results: Joe Burrow leads Cincinnati win, Miami loses Tua Tagovailoa to another injury

The Bengals' 27-15 victory over the Dolphins on "Thursday Night Football" was overshadowed by a scary injury to Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa left the game in the second quarter after being sacked by Bengals defensive lineman Josh Tupou. His head and back appeared to hit the ground hard, and he immediately showed signs of a fencing response after the play.
