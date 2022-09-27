ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

White Coat Ceremony for Jacksonville State University

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13OtqK_0iC6IvxP00
Calhoun Journal

September 27, 2022

Local Events

Jacksonville, AL – Congratulations to the 86 nursing students who will receive their lab coats for the first time during a White Coat Ceremony on Sept. 29, 4:00 pm at Leone Cole Auditorium. Established on campus in 2015, the ceremony recognizes students moving into their upper division nursing courses – officially becoming nursing majors.

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gadsdenmessenger.com

Gadsden/Etowah Chamber hosts women’s conference

Photo: Ladies at one table at the women’s conference September 23 pose for a photo during their art session. (Emma Kirkemier/Messenger) The Gadsden/Etowah Chamber of Commerce hosted its seventh annual Advancing Women to the Top conference at the Gadsden Museum of Art on September 23. This year’s theme was...
GADSDEN, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville State University Family Fun Day

Jacksonville, AL – Before the Gamecocks take on the Kennesaw State Owls on Saturday, Oct. 1, students are encouraged to bring their families to Dillon Field for Family Day. ​Start your morning at 9:00 am at Donuts with the Deans, where coffee, conversation and donuts will be on the menu. ​Next, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, enjoy food, games and giveaways at the SGA Tailgate. Both pre-game events are free, but please RSVP if possible for catering. The football game will kick off at 1 p.m. Tickets are free to JSU students with ID and children ages 5 and younger. Other guests may purchase tickets online in advance for $12.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Open Mic Night at The Peerless Saloon & Grille in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Thursday, October 6th and every 1st and 3rd Thursday the Peerless Saloon & Grille hosts an open mic night. Established in 1899 by Robert E. Garner, The Peerless Saloon is Alabama’s oldest operating bar. Come out and showcase your skills or just enjoy the entertainment at a great local restaurant.
ANNISTON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, AL
Jacksonville, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Education
Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville Golden Eagle Cheer Classic

Jacksonville, AL – Jacksonville Cheer would love to have the Jacksonville community join them for the first annual Golden Eagle Cheer Classic on October 2nd in Van Deerman Gym. Doors open at 1:00 pm and the competition starts at 1:30 pm. Admission is $5 and Children 5 and under are FREE! The Varsity cheerleaders have worked extremely hard to put together an amazing afternoon of cheerleading.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Eye On the Prize for Oxford

Calhoun County, AL – Oxford’s Keur, George win Bulldog Twilight races at McClellan with course records, Southside sweeps team titles by narrow margins By Al Muskewitz East Alabama Sports Today After setting school records in big races Saturday, Oxford’s Katie Keur and Noah George were using Tuesday night’s Bulldog Twilight race as a heavy training run, […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Organizers of the 2022 Veterans Day Parade in Anniston Invites Participants to Join

Anniston, AL – The 2022 Veterans Day Parade in Anniston set for Friday, November 11, at 2:00 pm. Following a covid-related pause, officials report the annual Veterans Day Parade in Anniston is returning to Noble Street this year. Like in the past, the parade is scheduled for Veterans Day, Friday, November 11. The Veterans Day Parade, organized by Calhoun County area veterans, will be held in downtown Anniston on Noble Street. It will start at 2:00 pm.
ANNISTON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Coat Ceremony#Nursing Care#Local Events#Linus College#Homesubscribe
Calhoun Journal

Sherry Blanton Presents : Why Did I Die?

Anniston, AL – On Tuesday, October 4th at the Anniston Public Library Sherry Blanton will present Why Did I Die? Every gardener loses a plant at some time… Sometimes the reason is obvious; sometimes it is not. Learn the causes as to why plants die or do not do well and some tips to keep them healthy. (3 Rewards Points) The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Bibliotek Book Club in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Wednesday, October 5th, from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm the Anniston public library will host a book club. The Bibliotek Book Club meets the First Wednesday of every month at noon. Please visit www.publiclibrary.cc/bookclub to see the monthly reading for the book club. Titles can be checked out from the Library or downloaded from Camellia Net. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Calhoun Journal

Thursday Football in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Thompson, Burns lead White Plains to badly needed victory, Elliott comes up big in Donoho’s second straight win THURSDAY’S CALHOUN COUNTY GAMES Donoho 28, Winterboro 20 Piedmont 34, Westbrook Christian 0 White Plains 48, Talladega 14 Wade Thompson threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more and L.J. Burns had a […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Weaver Golf Team Golf Tournament

Weaver, AL – On October 8th art the Pine Hill County Club the Weaver Golf Team will hold a golf tournament. Registration will begin at 11:00 am and shotgun at 1:00 pm. 3 Man scramble at $60 a person or $180 per team. These prices include lunch, range, golf, and mulligan package. To register contact Justin Brown at 256-405-5090 or Pine Hill Golf Club.
WEAVER, AL
Calhoun Journal

JSU and the City of Anniston Organize Volunteers to Pack Meals for Area Food Banks

Jacksonville, AL – The Office of the President requested volunteers to pack meals for area Food banks. For the second year, JSU will host the United Way Day of Action on campus on Oct. 25, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Students, faculty and staff are invited to help assemble 50,000 meals for food banks in Calhoun County. Volunteers will receive complimentary breakfast, a free t-shirt and the satisfaction of knowing they helped fight hunger in our community. This event is limited to the first 250 people who sign up, so those signup have been asked to please do not reserve a volunteer spot if they are unsure whether they are going to be able to commit. For more information, contact Jessica Smith at ​United Way of East Central Alabama. This event is available for anyone to volunteer at per the United Way. The signup form can me found here.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Clinching Time for Calhoun Donoho, Alexandria, Munford, Ohatchee, and Oxford

Calhoun County, AL – Donoho, Alexandria, Munford, Ohatchee, Oxford clinch hosting rights for their area tournaments, Faith gets close and more TUESDAY’S MATCHES Pleasant Valley, Spring Garden at Donoho Donoho 3, Pleasant Valley 0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-22) Pleasant Valley 2, Spring Garden 0 (25-16, 25-13) Donoho 2, Spring Garden 0 (25-18, 25-20) Oxford, Gaylesville at Gadsden […]
MUNFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy