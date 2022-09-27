White Coat Ceremony for Jacksonville State University

Calhoun Journal

September 27, 2022

Local Events

Jacksonville, AL – Congratulations to the 86 nursing students who will receive their lab coats for the first time during a White Coat Ceremony on Sept. 29, 4:00 pm at Leone Cole Auditorium. Established on campus in 2015, the ceremony recognizes students moving into their upper division nursing courses – officially becoming nursing majors.

