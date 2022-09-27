In a widely expected move, the Food and Drug Administration approved Amylyx Pharma’s drug for treating adult patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) late Thursday. Formerly known as AMX0035, the combination drug is delivered via a powder formulation and will be sold under the trade name Relyvrio. It joins two other medications on the market for treating the illness commonly known as Lou Gherig’s disease.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 1 DAY AGO