Read full article on original website
Related
mmm-online.com
Five things for pharma marketers to know: Friday, September 30, 2022
An experimental Ebola vaccine trial may begin soon in Uganda. The trial could get underway within a couple of weeks and definitely before the end of October, said Ana Maria Henao-Restrepo, who heads WHO’s R&D Blueprint effort to develop drugs, diagnostics, and vaccines to respond to outbreaks of rare and dangerous pathogens. (STAT News)
mmm-online.com
Amylyx ALS drug Relyvrio wins FDA nod, but price raises eyebrows
In a widely expected move, the Food and Drug Administration approved Amylyx Pharma’s drug for treating adult patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) late Thursday. Formerly known as AMX0035, the combination drug is delivered via a powder formulation and will be sold under the trade name Relyvrio. It joins two other medications on the market for treating the illness commonly known as Lou Gherig’s disease.
mmm-online.com
Long-term safety remains a question for Biogen-Eisai’s lecanemab
Lecanemab may be shaping up to be the second treatment approved by the Food and Drug Administration for Alzheimer’s disease in the last two decades. Yet it’s a near clone of Aduhelm (aducanumab), a drug of uncertain clinical benefit which some called the worst pharma launch in history.
mmm-online.com
Recludix Pharma taps Matthew Caldemeyer as chief business officer
Recludix Pharma named Matthew Caldemeyer as chief business officer Thursday morning. Caldemeyer most recently served as VP of business development at Everest Medicines, a Shanghai-based biotech, where he managed an alliance with Gilead Sciences. Prior to that, he worked at a number of pharmaceutical companies, including mbrx, Array Biopharma, Amgen...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mmm-online.com
Medicare Part B premiums to drop 3% next year, partly due to limited Aduhelm coverage
Medicare Part B monthly premiums will drop by about 3% in 2023, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said this week. Currently, the monthly premium is $170.10 and will decrease to $164.90 — resulting in $5.20 in savings for people on Medicare. In addition, the annual deductible for Part B will drop from $233 to $226.
mmm-online.com
Generics, biosimilars saved the healthcare system $373B in 2021
Generic drugs and biosimilars were designed to be lower-cost versions of brand-name medications and they’ve certainly served their purpose, according to a recent report out of the Association for Accessible Medicines. In total, generics and biosimilars saved the healthcare system $373 billion in 2021, an increase of about $33...
mmm-online.com
Novo Nordisk scoops up Ventus’ lead NLRP3 drug candidate for $70M
Novo Nordisk announced Thursday that it has entered an exclusive development and license agreement for $70 million with Ventus Therapeutics for its NLRP3 inhibitor program. As part of the transaction, Novo Nordisk will have exclusive rights to develop and commercialize the NLRP3 inhibitor program for several diseases like nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) as well as chronic kidney disease and other cardiometabolic conditions.
Comments / 0