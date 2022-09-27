ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

WAND TV

Orphaned oil & gas wells being plugged by state

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) — They are an eyesore, health and environmental hazard. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is using federal money to plug orphaned and abandoned oil wells that dot the landscape in central and southern Illinois. Funds from President Biden’s Infrastructure Law will allow Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Illinois' Old State Capitol accepted to National Park Service's National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois’ Old State Capitol in Springfield has been accepted to the National Park Service’s National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom. The site, which is operated by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, is one of 17 new listings from the 43rd round of applications, representing sites and programs in 13 states across the country.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Breezy conditions on the way to Central Illinois

Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast for Central Illinois through the early part of next week. Highs today will be near 70° and we'll reach the low-to-mid-70s Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s. It'll be rather breezy this weekend. Our next chance of rain...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Another State's Attorney files lawsuit against SAFE-T Act

SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) — Moultrie County State's Attorney, Tracy Weaver, has filed an injunction against the SAFE-T Act just days after Vermilion County State's Attorney, Jacqueline M. Lacy, did the same. Weaver expressed concern with the new pre-trial detention rules in the press release announcing her suit that was...
MOULTRIE COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Award winning haunted house opens for the season

RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - Baldwin Asylum will open for its final season on Sept. 30. Named one of Illinois' Top 10 Haunts by Haunted Illinois, guests will travel through the aftermath of a witch's curse. "You can expect things that you've never seen before," said Melissa Smith, Haunt Widow. Since...
RANTOUL, IL
WAND TV

A warming trend is underway across Central Illinois

(WAND WEATHER) - Perfect harvest weather continues across Central Illinois. It's been days since we saw rain and we'll see a long stretch of dry weather into early next week. Plenty of sunshine today and tomorrow will warm us into the 60s to around 70°. Lows the next two...
WAND TV

ISP responds to vehicle fire on Highway 72

SANGAMON COUNTY, (WAND)- Illinois State Police responded to a report of a vehicle on fire on Highway 72. The vehicle was located in the eastbound lane just west of the Illiopolis exit. Police say no injures were reported. No other information has been released at this time.
ILLIOPOLIS, IL
WAND TV

Live Updates: Hurricane Ian wallops Florida, heads north

SANIBEL, Fla. — The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian’s passage has risen to four overall after an official said late Thursday that two people were confirmed dead on a hard-hit barrier island on Florida’s western coast. Dana Souza, city manager of Sanibel, said the deaths were...
SANIBEL, FL
WAND TV

Nevada prison escape, resignation raises political stakes

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The head of Nevada’s Department of Corrections resigned Friday at the request of Gov. Steve Sisolak in the wake of a prison escape by a convicted bombmaker that went unnoticed for four days. The escapee, who was serving a life sentence for a 2007...
NEVADA STATE

